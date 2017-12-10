Trevor Moran - "Sinner" MV

I will always have some symphathy for him because of those Apple Store videos.



I haven't heard of his music before but that second video is heart breaking. Gender is such a damaging construct, he has a very feminine mannerism and people seem to be uncomfortable with it and pushing him to conform by changing genders not realising he's fine the way he is. Reply

that's a great video about his experience. i think it's an important thing to talk about because for gender non-conforming people like him and my sister (who was trans for a while herself) people do seem to push being trans on them when it's something someone should figure out for themselves and be sure of not because other people want them to. Reply

ia. this is one reason why it's a real shame that a lot of trans activism tends to reenforce traditional gender roles. Reply

it's kind of a bop. he looks fierce AF. tyra would be proud. Reply

i really liked the video about being GNC



i feel kind of bad tho because his videos arent doing very good numbers Reply

