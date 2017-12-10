Trevor Moran - "Sinner" MV
You might know Trevor from his YouTube videos and his short stint on the US X Factor. Trevor's new music comes after he recently posted a very personal video talking about his struggle with gender identity and thinking he was transgender.
Are you bopping to this anthem, ONTD?
Sources: 1 & 2
Edited at 2017-12-11 02:03 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i feel kind of bad tho because his videos arent doing very good numbers
Though- it did remind me of that one graveyard video those Degrassi kids made, but much much better? Hmm