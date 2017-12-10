

Each month, read a book that corresponds to the category.



No page limit.



It can be a book that you’ve already read.



Novellas, graphic novels, and anthologies can count toward a category.



Ebooks and audiobooks count as books!



If you missed a month, you can go back and read a previous month’s task.



Keep us updated on how your reading challenge is going in our book posts!



If you have a Goodreads account, join our ONTD Reading Challenge Group!



Welcome to the 2018 ONTD Reading Challenge! We had a lot of fun in 2017 with the first ever ONTD Reading Challenge (though we know that for some, reading the posts here is already quite the challenge). Now,invite you to join the new and updated. Every month, we will make a post recommending books that fit each category.The rules are simple:Thank you to EVERYONE who helped us in coming up with this year’s tasks for the challenge!It's always fun to read a book before it is made into a movie or TV show - you'll get to complain about all the things the adaptation didn't get right in the ONTD posts about it. (The post with recs for January’s books is coming soon!)It’s February, which means Carnaval in Brazil. Millions of people (including celebs) from all over the world flock to Rio, Recife, Salvador, São Paulo and other iconic cities to celebrate. This month, we invite you to Come to Brazil by reading books by Brazilian authors or that are about or set in Brazil (fiction or non-fiction).Read a book by a female author who is considered to be influential and has had a significant impact in literature, culture and/or society.This month, read a book with an unreliable narrator!The oft-quoted expression (at least here on ONTD) came from the fantasy film, The Lord of the Rings. For this month, read a woman-authored fantasy.This month, learn more about someone by reading a biography or a memoir!Read a book that was published in 1934 OR written by an author who was born in 1934!This month, read a book about fame, show business or Hollywood (anything from a tell-all to a fiction book about someone famous).This month, borrow Latoya’s magnifying glass and ask like Oprah: what is the truth? It’s time to read a mystery!This month, a twist on the spooky October theme! Read a dystopian or (post)apocalyptic book!Can’t face another big-ass book? Let’s take it easy: this month, read a novella or a book under 150 pages.This month’s challenge is a fun way to keep up with the year’s releases and with what’s happening in the literary world. The task is to read a book that won an award this year - any award you want. You can go high-brow with the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Man Booker Prize or the National Book Award, explore what’s best in speculative fiction with the Hugo and Nebula awards, get scared by the Shirley Jackson or Bram Stoker Awards, read women with the Women’s Prize for Fiction, fall in love with the Romance Writers of America (RITA Awards), etc!Written by. Image is a modification of an original by Sven Kalkschmidt.