A well known actor told Jessica Chastain to calm down over sexual harassment allegations

I’d really like to know who it was. Reply

Edited at 2017-12-11 01:14 am (UTC) $100 says it's Alec Baldwin. He didn't think John Oliver should've called out Dustin. And he had that stupid comment before about "if you paint all men with the same brush, you'll run out of paint & men." Ugh. Reply

He was my first guess Reply

But would he really bother reaching out privately? Seems like he has no problem tweeting publicly. This sounds like someone who wanted to save face publicly Reply

i can't see anyone being shocked at alec having a trash opinion, let alone heartbroken over it Reply

Hmm idk. Somehow I think it’s someone that she’s worked with, but not necessarily stayed close to. Imo whoever it was knows her well enough to email her, which isn’t the same as a twitter dm, plus knows her well enough to reach out to her like that. I haven’t checked her filmography yet but has she and Alec ever worked together? Reply

Who wants to bet it was Matt Damon? Reply

That was my first guess. Reply

I doubt it - they are friends and she has repeatedly defended him and said that he is a good guy and she believes he did not know that there were allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein when he called that writer and told her the producer on his movie really was producing it. I don't think she would be doing that if Damon was being a jerk and telling her to "calm down". Reply

i think so too, even tho she's publicly supported him but... Reply

I guessed him too Reply

I doubt it. Matt would wuss out & get someone else to deliver the message for him, so he could be all "wot, I don't know why he told you that. I am shocked. Did I mention I have daughters & would never ?" Reply

Either him or one of his friends imo. Reply

How funny he was the first person I thought of! Just seems like something he would say Reply

That was the first guy I thought of. Reply

my first guess, she confirmed they spoke/were in contact when the Weinstein thing occurred, apparently she reached out to him when she read about Damon trying to squash the original Weinstein story Reply

He was my first guess, honestly and lately my gut feelings have been on the money. Reply

I've been wondering all day who this was. I understand why she didn't name him, but any man who tells a woman to "calm down" (like we're just always being sooooo hysterical) when she's speaking about an issue that negatively affects women deserves to be named and dragged. Reply

Cool, if you won't stay silent and you're not afraid, spill the name. Reply

Rite. Like... Why did she say anything at all? To prove a point that men are sexist? We knew that. Name the name or stop talking. Reply

Because she wants attention. It's awards season and she wants those social media points. Reply

I don’t feel she has to out the actor name to illustrate the issue and use the situation to get her point across that men who should be allies aren't helping when they say calm down, like women are only hysterical harpies. Reply

It was Armie Hammer. I know it in my bones, it's that ugly white. Reply

lol, he's just trying to keep things fair! you shouldn't be so mean to him!





But he has Wife !! Reply

I read the last sentence, scrolled away, paused, did that thinky face emoji, scrolled back, and yup: exactly what I thought I'd read! Haaa. Reply

'Well-known' actor though. Reply

Yeah I told my roommate about the Fergie incident and she was like "Who's Armie Hammer?" Reply

I'm living for this new found armie hammer hatred Reply

Lmao he's done so much stupid shit lately I wouldn't be surprised Reply

name him!!1 he's a fucker who can't be trusted. he must be named. Reply

My personal guess is Gary Oldman. Reply

I'd cry if Gary Oldman was involved in any of this Mickey Mouse bullshit. Reply

Gary Oldman is not an upstanding citizen...... Reply

Gary Oldmam is a piece of shit, so this wouldn't be surprising. Reply

Wait are you saying this because you don't know Gary Oldman has beat multiple women Reply

Gary old man doesn't seem like he's checking for what Jessica Chastain is tweeting. JMO Reply

I would think it has to be someone who's on social media, since she said it was specifically in response to her tweets, but of course I guess a famous person could be on there ~incognito. Regardless of who it is, Reply

I can't wait to see Bryan Singer's untalented pedo ass go down next so we can all stop being visually assaulted with more X-Men movies. Reply

Name him! Name him! Reply

The first person to pop into my head was Alec Baldwin but there’s so many people it could be Reply

who else thinks it's Matt Damon? Reply

It's probably someone she hasn't worked with, because looking at her male co-stars, the only ones who appear to be super messy/awful are Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. She defended Matt pretty hard when people started dragging him for his Weinstein comments, and I wouldn't call JDM or Casey very well known, so I don't think it's any of them. Reply

Isn't JDM married to Hilarie Burton? Reply

chris pratt is super messy? Reply

