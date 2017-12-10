A well known actor told Jessica Chastain to calm down over sexual harassment allegations
Jessica Chastain Says A ‘Well-Known Actor’ Told Her to ‘Calm Down’ Over Sexual Harassment Reactions: https://t.co/B4xzuWJwkh pic.twitter.com/6l6Hsix0XI— IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 8, 2017
- Jessica Chastain has been very outspoken regarding the sexual harassment accusations against all the shitty men in Hollywood. A well known actor emailed Jessica and told her to calm down.
- Chastain found it "heartbreaking" and felt like he didn't understand the movement that was happening. Chastain has also said that she will not remain silent over such issues and she is not afraid. She has also spoken out against Bryan Singer, who she has worked with on X-Men.
source
sis reveal who he is so we can drag him
https://twitter.com/ABFalecbaldwin/status/939928483484131328
C'mon sis.
Because she wants attention. It's awards season and she wants those social media points.
lmao
I'm living for this new found armie hammer hatred