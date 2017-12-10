Celebs Send Support to Bullied Teen

Knoxville, Tennessee teen Keaton Jones' mother posted this heartbreaking video of her bullied son asking why other kids are mean to him after they poured milk on him and put food down his clothes at lunchtime: "They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends."



Dozens of celebrities have offered support to Keaton through social media. Here are a few of them:



Hailee Steinfeld invited him to be her date to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3:




























Were you ever bullied (or were you the bully) back in your school days, ONTD?

