Celebs Send Support to Bullied Teen
Dozens of celebrities have offered support to Keaton through social media. Here are a few of them:
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld invited him to be her date to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3:
Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017
@Lakyn_Jones Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017
Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017
I’m your friend, Keaton Jones. You’re a more intelligent and more compassionate human being than any of the people bullying you. I’m inspired by you and things will get better because you are speaking out. Love and strength to you, dude!— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) December 10, 2017
❤️💪 https://t.co/AivEEX2iM6
My dude. Lotta folks got your back. Me included. I’ll come down and have a chat with anybody getting on your nerves. You’re awesome my man. Be strong. Always. You will win because you are the better man. Believe that. Xojd— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) December 10, 2017
Keaton, you show here you have empathy. That's what is going to make you an amazing man & friend.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017
Keaton Jones. You sweet soul. You sweet, beautiful soul. You are perfect just as you are. Inspiring and brave. Courageous.❤️ Loved beyond measure. https://t.co/M7XHyxyKQL— Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 10, 2017
We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. https://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017
Keaton- hang in there. Keep studying and never lose sight of your dreams. I was bullied and called fat. It gets better. Your bullies have been hurt somehow and that is why they need to hurt. They will fade away. Adventure is out there. #Keatonjones https://t.co/r5pENrI9f3— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) December 10, 2017
Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017
Dear Keaton Jones, hopefully you see this. Your an amazing soul my man, never let ANYONE tell you otherwise! Keep your head up & chest out. Your a solider, always remember that.— DeAndre Washington (@dwa5hington) December 10, 2017
I love this boy and I’ve never met him. You are brave and beautiful just as you are, don’t ever let others define who you are. Bullies are insecure and ignorant. Words create emotional poison, don’t listen to them so that poison doesn’t ever get to your pure heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SjntR2Pksk— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) December 10, 2017
Were you ever bullied (or were you the bully) back in your school days, ONTD?
Mine started today too omg
This poor kid it’s a damn shame he needs to go viral before something gets done
I know this gets said a lot but I def think Middle School is worse than High School for bullying Jesus that age group...I couldn’t wait for college lol
It always makes me sad that "youth aimed" TV frequently ignores college, or does it completely wrong, because my memories of high school are less than pleasant, whereas my memories of college are much, much better.
the next three years were fine but stll. yeesh
A few months ago I remembered him and realized that he was really cute but now he has an ugly beard. No thanks.
In high school I was regularly bullied.
It's nice that celebrities are supporting this child, but my biggest takeaway is that Ed Asner has a twitter and that delights me for reasons I can't quite explain.
But parents have posted public Facebook comments about the "bullying" in preschool and grown adults are telling them to sneak in the child's home and punch them in the face to see how they like it, telling their kid to hit and kick back (pls don't do this parents, for my sanity), and acting as if these little children are irredeemable and awful. It is weird being at the sort of starting point of schooling where u already see kids with those labels and getting ostracized and how that will probably follow them thru their schooling.
I was bullied in elementary school by the same kids I ended up going to high school with, for being fat (small town, Catholic school system, I knew everyone from k-12). My senior year I called out one of the dudes who bullied me and told him he'd been a douche in a convo about bullying in my writing class, and he legitimately didn't remember which isn't shocking.
Jokes on them, though, all those douches peaked senior year, but they all live in our shit hole hometown still, and I was at 100 at my ten year reunion. 💁🏼
they do remember, they just don't want to, specially when they get older and realize how awful theri actions and words were.
The love this kid is getting tho <3 so amazing
*Also fucked up, EDs are rising very quickly in middle-age and elderly women.
it's no doubt worse now with the internet and random anonymous comments make it so much likelier to be insulted like that than it was ~back in the day.
so nice to see this outpouring of support, im crying bc of all that too lol