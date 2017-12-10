Celebs Send Support to Bullied Teen

My period started today so I’m extra emotional but I’m bawling at this tbh. Reply

same tbh... Reply

Omg I was literally just about to post this exact same comment. I'm crampy and tense and sad and this video sent me over the edge Reply

Mine too. Reply

Same, I hiccuped from crying. Reply

I’m not on my period, and this made me bawl. Reply

ugh, when he said "don't let it bother you" to other kids being bullied, i lost it Reply

my period is due tomorrow, so same Reply

Same. Apparently being “together” on ONTD has put us all on the same cycle. 😉 Reply

Same, hearing about bullying is always the surefire way to get me sad, but being on my period makes it 10x worse Reply

Btwn this and the video of the starving polar bear, i was a wreck yesterday. I was sobbing while drinking my coffee. But then I just go to the dodo page on fb and watch animal videos to cheer myself up. Reply

Ugh that polar bear got me bad. Then I started thinking about my dog back home and I was truly a wreck. Reply

I watched the video of the guy saving the rabbit from the CA wildfires like seven times in a row the other day and could not stop crying. Reply

Same. So much cruelty in this world. It's so easy and simple to be kind, considerate and respectful to each and the environment. Humans are a scourge. Reply

that polar bear video fucked me up Reply

Same, god it is so heartbreaking. Reply

my period just ended (also since I've gotten older I'm very emotional) but bawling also Reply

Breaks my heart because his nose is very similar to my brother's. Reply

Mine started today too omg Reply

im not even near my period or ovulation date and im still bawling Reply

Omg same! Reply

Same here Reply

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017



Look at us comment twins! Reply

bless him, he is legit real life captain america Reply

we don't deserve chris evans tbh :( Reply

This is soooo sweet! I really hope he and his mom go and then rub in it his bullies faces. Reply

His sister replied and it looks like they’re arranging it Reply

I had this one in there but I removed it as soon as the post went up because someone else already made a post about it (further down the page) that got approved two minutes before mine. Reply

He's a dang decent dude and I love him. Reply

That video is straight up heartbreaking. Middle schoolers are fucking demons. He seems like a sweetheart, hopefully he gets his obligatory Ellen $10k Reply

Someone set up a GoFundMe for his college fund and he's already at nearly 35,000. Reply

Middle school has always seemed like the most brutal years in terms of bullying. Reply

middle school is way worse than high school. Reply

I worked at a day care and kids are sooooo fucking mean to eachother. Literally someone going like “can I please play with you” and getting a “no I don’t like you and I would never be your friend” wtf!!! Reply

Worst years of my life were middle school. So grateful social media didn't exist back then. Reply

Middle school is THE WORST. Reply

Awww that’s so nice of them specially Hailee.



This poor kid it’s a damn shame he needs to go viral before something gets done



I know this gets said a lot but I def think Middle School is worse than High School for bullying Jesus that age group...I couldn’t wait for college lol Reply

middle school is absolutely the worst, 7th grade in particular imo Reply

7th grade was when I was bullied. I have a speech impediment and yeah. Reply

yeah middle school was when my bullying was the worst :( Reply

College is legit the best.



It always makes me sad that "youth aimed" TV frequently ignores college, or does it completely wrong, because my memories of high school are less than pleasant, whereas my memories of college are much, much better. Reply

Boys in junior high are actual fucking monsters. Reply

Middle school was horrific, I was made fun of all the fucking time. All my issues about my appearance stems back from being made fun of as a child. Reply

Middle school is 100x worse. I developed Body Dysmorphic Disorder from the bullying of middle school and wanted to set my school on fire with everyone in it. high school was really chill tho. Reply

I didn't like my high school years but my years in middle school were so so much worst. During my middle school years, I wanted to die/kill myself. I would never want to relive those years and I really hate thinking back to them. Reply

middle schoolers are fucking terrifying Reply

middle school was bad for me too Reply

middle school really is such a time. i guess cuz they're all going thru such an awkward transition in their lives, kids make fun of each other for the littlest nonsense. my middle school was such a bubble, because we had a separate middle school, and then a jr high, and THEN a high school so if you were the butt of a joke you could easily become ostracized. it's such a crazy concept Reply

My best friend in high school would always say 'just wait for college, that will totally be our time'. Reply

Middle school was hell on Earth. Your body and emotions are already going haywire and everything is awkward and it's like overnight everyone becomes deeply self-conscious little shits. It was like the fucking Hunger Games. (Okay, I'm being hyperbolic on the HG bit but YKWIM.) Reply

my first year of university had more bullying than i experience in the entirety of high school but I feel like my HS experience was a special case, but living in residence... its like a bunch of assholes who think they're adults now bc they're living on their own but still have the mentality of school children. it was rough.



the next three years were fine but stll. yeesh Reply

Middle school was fucking hell. I actually really liked high school, but middle school was a nightmare I still don't even like thinking about. Reply

ITA I didn't see as much bullying in HS, more fights between friends if anything. I think with HS people ignore kids more than bully them, which is also fucked up. Reply

for real. i got picked on so much in sixth grade that my mom let me skip the last two months completely because she was worried about me getting depressed. Reply

I just know my low self-esteem began in middle school. I didn't get along with this one guy and we teased each other a lot but I was still able to keep things together. I began to get really self conscious when someone asked why my skin was like that (I was the one chosen to bear the horrible acne problem) and things just went downhill from there. No wonder I went emo in high school.

A few months ago I remembered him and realized that he was really cute but now he has an ugly beard. No thanks. Reply

Middle school was the worst for me. Reply

We didn't have bullying in our class in middle school, but I definitely saw other classes or know of people who were and it was horrible. Idek what those middle schoolers were on but it was vile. I feel like high school is so draining you don't even have the energy to even think about bullying someone. Reply

Middle school was the absolute worst for me. I got some shit throughout high school but not NEARLY as much. People were so disgusting in those grades. Reply

Before I really understood what bullying was, I was probably a bit of a bully, yeah.



In high school I was regularly bullied.



It's nice that celebrities are supporting this child, but my biggest takeaway is that Ed Asner has a twitter and that delights me for reasons I can't quite explain. Reply

No school has an effective bullying policy and it pisses me off. No child should feel like this. It's also down to the parents of these shitty kids. Reply

Thread

Schools barely have enough funding for the teachers to teach effectively, I'm not surprised that they don't have enough to handle bullying, especially with the different platforms for bullies to be evil (social media, in class, outside of school, etc) Reply

I was thinking more of an Australian context (which also has a funding problem though not as bad as the USA) but you're right. Reply

It really is so hard to track and control especially with technology and the evil ideas kids come up with for bullying. I think it's important to have actual CLASSES and programs about anti bullying to start the minute kids are even in elementary school at least to have a sense of community school awareness towards it all Reply

It's sad cause I work with preschoolers and i wouldn't say they really bully yet, but some of them are going thru legit trauma and are very violent and aggressive and myself and other children have gotten hurt. I try to teach compassion and positive intent and make referrals to mental health services as needed, but u can see those aggressive kids being labelled and called bad kids and becoming scapegoats to the other children already (a child will tell me a certain child hit them, even if they're absent or all the way across the room). Angry parents will call me and I get it, nobody wants their kids being hurt, but these guys are like 3. A lil aggressive 3 year old isn't the same as a knowingly mean and bullying high schooler. They aren't Billy from Stranger Things.



But parents have posted public Facebook comments about the "bullying" in preschool and grown adults are telling them to sneak in the child's home and punch them in the face to see how they like it, telling their kid to hit and kick back (pls don't do this parents, for my sanity), and acting as if these little children are irredeemable and awful. It is weird being at the sort of starting point of schooling where u already see kids with those labels and getting ostracized and how that will probably follow them thru their schooling. Reply

parents of bullies are usually raging arseholes themselves Reply

This is so sweet.



I was bullied in elementary school by the same kids I ended up going to high school with, for being fat (small town, Catholic school system, I knew everyone from k-12). My senior year I called out one of the dudes who bullied me and told him he'd been a douche in a convo about bullying in my writing class, and he legitimately didn't remember which isn't shocking.



Jokes on them, though, all those douches peaked senior year, but they all live in our shit hole hometown still, and I was at 100 at my ten year reunion. 💁🏼 Reply

"didn't remember"



they do remember, they just don't want to, specially when they get older and realize how awful theri actions and words were. Reply

I really his school administrators nip that shit in the bud quick. I have seen too many horror stories of these extremely young kids being depressed and bullied and they feel like there is no way out of it. And I really hate when adults excuse it as bullying is just something to be expected at this age. Imma call bullshit on that one.



Cardi B also posted on her Instagram but idk how to link in comments Reply

i know violence doesn't solve anything here but let me fight those kids, smash their Xbox and destroy and delete their Animal Crossing towns Reply

Honestly I think theyre getting their revenge with all the attention and love Keaton is receiving lmao Reply

Yeah I'm sure all the love and support he's getting is eating at the bullies rn. This is the perfect response Reply

I cant watch this video. Kind people getting abused, mistreated or bullied is the thing that breaks my heart the most. I cant handle it.



The love this kid is getting tho <3 so amazing Reply

I don't blame you - I honestly contemplated making the post without the video because I wasn't sure I could handle watching it, but I decided it needed context so I forced myself to watch and then bawled my eyes out. Reply

This is so sad and I'm glad he's getting support. We need to do more about bullying. I mentor women and men with eating disorders (anorexia, bulimia and ENDOS) and it's crazy to me how some of these adults, women who are literally in their 40's, 50's, and even their 60's* sometimes, can still remember being called fat as kids. The bullies forget they said it but a lot of the victims never do.



*Also fucked up, EDs are rising very quickly in middle-age and elderly women. Reply

it's crazy how certain things can stick around forever. some flippant 'insult' made by a 10 year old can stay in your consciousness for a lifetime.



it's no doubt worse now with the internet and random anonymous comments make it so much likelier to be insulted like that than it was ~back in the day. Reply

So true. Some shit really sticks to you forever. Reply

this video made me cry, fuck



so nice to see this outpouring of support, im crying bc of all that too lol Reply

