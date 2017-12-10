ONTD Original: 10 shows or movies that may have influenced Netflix's Dark

How do you watch this in English?



It looks intriguing

Netflix plays the English dub automatically for a lot of American customers, but like any dub, it's kind of wooden and doesn't quite match up. You can click on the audio and cc options box to the right of the play bar to change the dub and/or captions.

This comment reminds me of how lazy most Americans are. Subtitles exist for a reason.

is this show scary? I might start watching it tonight but not if it will give me nightmares. I couldn't figure out from the summaries I've read if it's more of a mystery or a supernatural/horror show

I've watched three eps and so far there's nothing scary in it. It's definitely a mystery not a horror show (at least so far lol).

It's not scary, it's more of a mystery/sci-fi show

was this good?

I really liked it. The individual plot elements are far from original, but all meshed together, they create an interesting mystery that has the potential to work over several seasons. *fingers crossed*

This show is everything :')

Heard this show was good but like most things on Netflix, I never get around to watching it. Alias Grace is my favorite show of the year. I hope it gets nominated for a lot of awards.

I finished the show this weekend and was unprepared for a very violent scene with a child in ep. 8. It was extremely hard to watch and I'm not really squeamish over much.



Other than that, I really enjoyed the show as a whole.

Same, I wasn't expecting for that to happen, it really disturbed me.

damn are we talking physical abuse depicted or some kind of horror movie violence like being eaten by a monster? Just curious what I will getting myself into.

I want to start watching this show but this might be a deal breaker. Mind if I ask about the approximate age of the child and what happens?

That was brutal and I wasn't expecting them to not cut away.

i really like the show, but i was honestly surprised at how graphic it was in some parts, like that scene in ep. 8 and the suicide in the first episode

This show was great, however it was quite open ended, like there is no conclusion at all, so I think it can only hold up if more seasons will follow to explain all the mysteries. I'm really hoping it gets another season at least! I recommend the original German version, it annoyed me that it automatically played it in English at the beginning.

Edited at 2017-12-11 02:37 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-11 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

I added it to my watchlist, and my french ass is used to subtitles, so original version for me

On ep 8 now and I love it so far. Also, original German/subtitles or gtfo

I really like that the show did give us some answers and the questions they left us with i think are necessary to move the plot forward for, hopefully, a second or more seasons.



Also i think the casting for 1986 was great like you could really tell who most of the characters were without them saying their names or being called by their name.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I've seen people guessing that Bartosz will become Noah, but they've done such a good job matching everyone else that I think it's unlikely. The casting matched really well. I also appreciated that they gave a few characters physical quirks (a mole, a birthmark, heterochromia) to help us keep up.

[ Link to spoiler ] lol i haven't read any theories so i didn't know people were guessing that, but yeah they did so such good job with everyone else that it seems unlikely. I really think Noah is someone we haven't met

the casting was really good.

The casting was impeccable. Not just the young/old, but the families actually looked related.



I stupidly watched with the English dub, but even then I could tell how good the child actors were too. I especially really liked the deaf daughter - I assumed the actor is deaf in real life but I dont think she is?



Edited at 2017-12-11 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

i’m on ep 4 i think, but i’m really into it so far.



i had no idea dubbing was even an option on netflix, but i will literally never use it. it just looks so dumb and distracting.

Reply

1) All of yall need to do ya self a favour turn the English dub off, set it to German, and watch the English subtitles



2) This fucking show. I wanna square up with like 70% of the characters lol. Not to mention, sometimes I legit felt stupid watching...like am I dumb or is this actually confusing? I'll watch a season 2 though



Edited at 2017-12-11 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

1) Totally agreed. So much better, but I hope having the dub attracts viewers that might not give it a chance otherwise.



2) I had to make family trees as I was watching, lol. It helped a lot.



Reply

