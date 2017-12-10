90 Day Fiancé: Season 5, Episode 10 Viewing Post

Elizabeth looks so much older than 27 Reply

Thread

Link

It might be her unflattering lipstick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her whole mouth area... like lets not bring attention to that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That’s what I thought. She already looks kinda like someone’s mom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

David got that Daffy Duck body Reply

Thread

Link

Nikki's brother, Antonio, said it best. He called him The Penguin from Batman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO that shit was so funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I need to watch this season



Marrying someone for the passport and visa benefit seems appealing sometimes but imagine dealing with this shit Reply

Thread

Link

The men that enter into this mess are rarely normal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Makes for fun tv though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How did Annie pick this loser? You could've found ANYONE else and they would've been better. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel sorry for Molly sometimes Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stand Luis. He is disingenuous. He doesn't even TRY to like her kids or build a relationship with them. Everything about him is terrible and I want Molly to send him packing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. She has a home of her own, seems to do okay for herself. She doesnt need this clown in her life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, she seems terribly insecure and latched onto this man child who has no interest in her life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't yack me y'all, but I'm currently working on some research so I'm not watching this episode. I'll have to catch up later in the week. Reply

Thread

Link

How much time do these people have to "fall in love" before they get engaged? Reply

Thread

Link

They have 90 days once the person comes into the US Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So I'm guessing the time that the American spends abroad is limited? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

im not getting Molly's desperation Reply

Thread

Link

Nicole and Azan are a fucking MESS. I can't believe her parents are supporting this at all. Azan doesn't seem invested and I think he's using Nicole obviously and hiding behind the cheating issue for now so he can act up whenever he feels like it. Nicole is not perfect either. Shes rude about his culture and doesnt seem willing to change for him. This whole thing just screams toxic to me. Reply

Thread

Link

Libby's sisters are clearly throwing this bachlorette more for themselves than Libby. Reply

Thread

Link

Every scene with Evelyn is so cringe-y. Also, David being so ~religious but has no issue moving across the world to fuck an 18 year old girl. The whole thing is awkward and uncomfortable to process. Reply

Thread

Link

Ok, so I think David's lying about his virginity, just based off of how horrible people on this show tend to be. Reply

Thread

Link

I would not be surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh, hes using her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His reaction last week to Evelyn bringing up sex was so crazy. There has to be something else about "his virginity" that caused him to react that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO.

Wtf Reply

Thread

Link

oh wow Reply

Thread

Link