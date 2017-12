Liam Payne Shaves His Head Again! + His Stans Collect Over 4,000 Pairs of Shoes for Charity 👟

Big thanks to the students at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, MA for collecting over 4,000 pairs of shoes for the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation, and in the process winning a visit and performance from @liampayne with @1033ampradio's #KickItWithLiam contest! 👟👟 pic.twitter.com/UTwznQUzse — Matt Bosso (@MattBosso) December 7, 2017

Thank you for coming to our school, Liam Payne!! We enjoyed hearing you perform! We hope you come again! @LiamPayne @ndahingham pic.twitter.com/qdK8ePHxK4 — NDA Hingham Library (@NDALibrary) December 7, 2017

#NEW | @LiamPayne performs private concert for Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. ⤵https://t.co/lYIDtouIm9 — Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) December 8, 2017

Love this idea!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Let’s do it! Tag me in pictures of the trainers at the meet ups and I’ll wear the best ones! https://t.co/02wltJGmhQ — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 8, 2017

From cuddling on the couch with late night cutie, to sharing dressing rooms with BFFLon tour,has taken the entertainment industry by storm. The Pop Prince has been jingling his bells across the nation, performing at multiple Jingle Balls stops in various cities.The fashion power house took time from his busy schedule to perform a private show for the students of Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, MA. The students collected over 4,000 pairs of shoes for the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation to get's attention.tweeted his thanks to the school, and further challenged his large stan base to design their own 'trainers' for him. He promised to wear his favs on stage at future performances.Earlier todayshared a photo of a pair of clippers on Instagram, before debuting a sexy new buzz cut on Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. He then squeezed into a reveling GUCCI fishnet top for his performance.