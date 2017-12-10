Liam Payne Shaves His Head Again! + His Stans Collect Over 4,000 Pairs of Shoes for Charity 👟
Big thanks to the students at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, MA for collecting over 4,000 pairs of shoes for the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation, and in the process winning a visit and performance from @liampayne with @1033ampradio's #KickItWithLiam contest! 👟👟 pic.twitter.com/UTwznQUzse— Matt Bosso (@MattBosso) December 7, 2017
From cuddling on the couch with late night cutie James Corden, to sharing dressing rooms with BFFL Charlie Puth on tour, Lime has taken the entertainment industry by storm. The Pop Prince has been jingling his bells across the nation, performing at multiple Jingle Balls stops in various cities.
The fashion power house took time from his busy schedule to perform a private show for the students of Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, MA. The students collected over 4,000 pairs of shoes for the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation to get Lime's attention.
Thank you for coming to our school, Liam Payne!! We enjoyed hearing you perform! We hope you come again! @LiamPayne @ndahingham pic.twitter.com/qdK8ePHxK4— NDA Hingham Library (@NDALibrary) December 7, 2017
#NEW | @LiamPayne performs private concert for Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. ⤵https://t.co/lYIDtouIm9— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) December 8, 2017
Lime tweeted his thanks to the school, and further challenged his large stan base to design their own 'trainers' for him. He promised to wear his favs on stage at future performances.
Love this idea!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Let’s do it! Tag me in pictures of the trainers at the meet ups and I’ll wear the best ones! https://t.co/02wltJGmhQ— Liam (@LiamPayne) December 8, 2017
#IGStory | @LiamPayne: pic.twitter.com/WbqjI397wP— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) December 10, 2017
Earlier today Lime shared a photo of a pair of clippers on Instagram, before debuting a sexy new buzz cut on Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. He then squeezed into a reveling GUCCI fishnet top for his performance.
Ah! @LiamPayne has shaved his head! 💇🏽♂️ #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/hwBt1LlHEV— Lucy Jones (@thisislucy) December 10, 2017
#IG | @CapitalOfficial: Your clothes are saying something different now @LiamPayne 💫🌕 #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/g9h4VU6qN8— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) December 10, 2017
Loving the new hair @LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/2K1XEI9nhJ— Jack Hardwick (@jackhardwick93) December 10, 2017
#IGStory | @LiamPayne: You ready?? 👀 #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/1O8IoGKujJ— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) December 10, 2017
