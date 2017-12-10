Liam Payne Shaves His Head Again! + His Stans Collect Over 4,000 Pairs of Shoes for Charity 👟

I really just need to shave my head and get over that fear. See what I look like bald. Reply

do it!! Reply

I did it once and it was very feeeing ad cathartic for me.It made me realize why Britney did it in 2007. Reply

Do it!! Reply

do it! I did it last week and I have zero regrets :D Reply

oh hell no Reply

what is he wearing lmao Reply

lol dat fivehead...he really needs hair, his head is too big for this. Reply

Those tattoos are a choice. Reply

Idk how I feel about this. My first reaction is to scream. I want to know what OP thinks! Reply

I’M SHOOK Reply

How many songs does he have to perform, 2?! I give him credit he has literally been doing the MOST while simultaneously doing the LEAST. Reply

I love when you guys call him "Lime" or "Bear's father" in the write ups. lol Reply

I’ve been wanting him to buzz it again for forever. Work!



Those white boots he’s been wearing all week are ev. ery. thing. Reply

Lime and I have the same hairstyle now, twins! Reply

Those clothes are something. The hair looks good though. Reply

