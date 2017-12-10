Hannibal Buress Arrested in Miami



NEW: Miami police arrested Hannibal Buress for disorderly intoxication after he allegedly asked a cop to call him an Uber https://t.co/IHvcAkFxCF pic.twitter.com/F9Luq3pRQY — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) December 10, 2017





pic.twitter.com/XajCjECywt — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) December 10, 2017







Seems like a bullshit arrest. Ah I just submitted this! Some updates:Seems like a bullshit arrest. Reply

Thread

Link

and there is the tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Based on how he was acting in the posted video, something tells me this report is COMPLETE AND UTTER BULLSHIT! Hmm.............. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate how little repercussion cops get for falsifying reports.



Edited at 2017-12-10 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's some damn nonsense, arresting someone for asking for help to get a ride home. really? fuck the police Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is it bad I automatically said "please don't let it be for sexual assault"? Reply

Thread

Link

It didn’t cross my mind at all but who knows in this day and age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An unarmed black man and police immediately made me think "oh please tell me he isn't hurt". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same =/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s the one who reminded the public of Cosby’s assault charges so I’d be shocked if anything came out against him personally. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WTF? He doesn't really even seem drunk



Meanwhile white girls and guys can be messy drunks (my old self included) and it's fine Reply

Thread

Link

mte he seems coherent as hell. the police are trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sucks Reply

Thread

Link

hannibal buress must be protected at all costs Reply

Thread

Link

fuck the police now and forever Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

forever & ever and then 10 years after that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

always Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. And there was just that story about the cop in Georgia who beat a guy suspected of stealing a tomato and broke his leg. Then the cop found the receipt for said tomato and falsified the police report. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a tomato? jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What!? I need a link so I can spread outrage amongst Facebook and Twitter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fucking YUP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have zero trust towards the police. I live in a shitty neighborhood so there are police hanging out everywhere and I never feel any safer with them nearby, it usually just feels like they're waiting for an excuse to ruin your day. A lot of times they are in groups of 3-4, drinking Dunkins and just chatting, or sitting in a car playing on their phone. Must be nice to do whatever the fuck you want and rake in the overtime. The Boston PD are easily the most unpleasant cops I've had to deal with. When I first moved here I asked one if I was close to the pedestrian bridge to cross the Charles and he literally said "thats not my fucking problem" and walked away. They also have a tenancy to turn their bodycams off whenever shit goes down in this city. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FUCK 12 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ACAB Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ve seen some messy ass people in Miami Beach with the cops just looking on. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. But have one of them be a shade too dark for their liking and they will suddenly find a reason to ask you what you’re drinking or where you’re going. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

art basel too lit? Reply

Thread

Link

Shady cops. No need to touch him. That's fucked up. Reply

Thread

Link

So fucking fucked up. Such bullshit. Please let this go viral. Reply

Thread

Link

based on the facts, it seems like he got arrested for being mildly drunk while black. Reply

Thread

Link

He always sounds high or drunk & looks half asleep so how could one be sure? Reply

Thread

Link

So they wanted him to drive drunk or walk home intoxicated?? Great job protecting and serving



I can't at him calling them goofy lol Reply

Thread

Link

Darn him for being drunk in public. And Black? Of course he got arrested!



Why not actually handle something serious instead of someone having fun? He isn’t driving, he isn’t assaulting or harassasing anyone. He’s probably just being loud. But of course, that’s more than enough of a reason since he’s Black.



Miami cops ain’t shit.

Reply

Thread

Link

i wanna see his mugshot i know its gonna be amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Not disappointed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





thanks! i was right lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolol i love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link