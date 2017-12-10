Hannibal Buress Arrested in Miami
Comedian Hannibal Buress Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication in Miami https://t.co/fTGgvy1rMZ— People (@people) December 10, 2017
Comedian Hannibal Burress was arrested last night in Miami, and it was caught on film. He is seen repeatedly asking the police to tell him why he is being detained, and they refused to answer him.
First @MiamiPD said they arrested @HannibalBuress for "trespassing." Now they say "disorderly intoxication." Sounds more like "being a loud black guy" to me. https://t.co/evvTtp25Lk #ArtBasel pic.twitter.com/CFlh4WAjlb— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) December 10, 2017
source 1 2
Seems like a bullshit arrest.
Meanwhile white girls and guys can be messy drunks (my old self included) and it's fine
I can't at him calling them goofy lol
Why not actually handle something serious instead of someone having fun? He isn’t driving, he isn’t assaulting or harassasing anyone. He’s probably just being loud. But of course, that’s more than enough of a reason since he’s Black.
Miami cops ain’t shit.