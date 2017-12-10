Taylor Swift performs in London

from that picture you'd think she's hitting some adele-level notes but it was prolly her being extra at "LOOOOK what u made me do" Reply

Thread

Link

It’s her embarrassing signature pose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We caught her at "Itsy bitsy spiDERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im literally screaming @ the '3 seconds' '4 seconds' etc text effects after each 'note'



every single one of these sounds like shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't watch this whole video but it reminds me of karaoke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

watching this without sound is amazing lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This proves she should have stuck to her country sound Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh lordy that second one where she falls to the ground as if she just did some great feat. So extra. Always. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can literally hear "In the middle of the NIGHHHHT in my DREEAAAMS" in my head when I look at that picture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are we sure thats not her brother Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he doesn't look like austin so yeah, i'm sure Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cuteee <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i dont like her but i would not hate seeing more of her with joe

like she is taking the fun out of it for us Reply

Thread

Link

she learned her lesson with Hiddles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also i managed to get a ticket to see her next year :) Reply

Thread

Link

Partially obstructed? Mine is lmao. I don’t even care. I’m going with two moms who are taking their kids. I hope they sell beer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's just a regular one! I spent way too much money on it though haha



partially obstructed is usually fine in my experience! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon is magical <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pictures of Joe and his hair remind me of Johan (Monster). I'm not even saying it's a bad thing... Reply

Thread

Link

he filmed the entire area to show Taylor later



I read that as Taylor Lautner instead of later and was very confused for a second. Reply

Thread

Link

illegally downloaded copy the boa conswifter’s album. It’s not good. So much overproduced and forgettable garbage. A true sea of vocal/instrumental cacophonies and embarrassingly awful lyrics - and shame on so many of y’all for liking Getaway Car - its conceptually and lyrically corny as fuck and just lame as hell. Lena Dumbham’s boyfriend needs to leave pop music alone - Lorde barely saved her album from suffering too much from his influence.



I Did Something Bad, Delicate, So It Goes, and Dress are solid songs tho. I loathe her but that is just a fucking fact.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

With that said, can I just drag this fraudulent chrysopelea for writing what is CLEARY an album about Calvin and Tom and having her delusional ass fans perpetuate this lie that its about her liger-faced milk-bag of a boyfriend. Like you can tell only 3(maybe 4) of the songs were initially written with Toe in mind. How is her man not disgusted that this viper served him hand-me-down music and then tried to pawn it off as being about him with a few uninspired lyrical tweaks. So many song’s were so obviously about Tom and its hilarious that she wasn’t talented enough or simply too lazy as a writer to properly serpentine them into being about her children of the corn lookin ass bf - fucking embarrassing.

Finally stumbled upon a boring enough lunch break this week to listen to mycopy the boa conswifter’s album. It’s not good. So much overproduced and forgettable garbage. A true sea of vocal/instrumental cacophonies and embarrassingly awful lyrics - and shame on so many of y’all for liking Getaway Car - its conceptually and lyrically corny as fuck and just lame as hell. Lena Dumbham’s boyfriend needs to leave pop music alone - Lorde barely saved her album from suffering too much from his influence.I Did Something Bad, Delicate, So It Goes, and Dress are solid songs tho. I loathe her but that is just a fucking fact. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this review lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's always pretended songs are about other guys than who they're actually about lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I realized that once she hinted IKYWT was about Harry. Because before that, everyone said it was about John. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You're not wrong. Fans remain delusional! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol go off



Dead and buried @ boa conswifter 🤣 💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao



I love this review [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Boa Conswifter"



LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless your taste tbh. dress, delicate and i did something bad are far and away my fave songs on it. getaway car is trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol.. I wonder if the bleached hair was for a new era about being in love with calvin and then summer of 2016 happened and she scrapped it all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go in



<3 delicate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the spoiler cut paragraph should be a Pulitzer nominee because it was an A+ read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the best review of reputation tbh. Lena Dunham's nasty ass boyfriend becoming one of the top producers of 2017 is a travesty. Its a shame good producers like Jon Brion get carpal tunnel or w/e so bad they can't producer anymore while this affluent child gets every female artist that matters (St Vincent, Lorde, Carly Rae) sucking his flute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Dancing with My Hole Creampied" is definitely about Calvin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice double chin Toilet. Slay with that .04 octave range. Reply

Thread

Link

If anyone can make a double chin trendy, it's this one. JUST YOU WAIT! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sarcasm is the best thing about this post 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is the general consensus that Joe is her one great love? I know her fans think that, but I'm curious what more rational people are thinking about it. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope joe wakes up one day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their relationship seems calculated and like a (misguided) PR move. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her pleb friends have already married and had their Pinterest weddings, I feel like she secretly wants that for herself too so she's marketing Joe as "the one", since he seems bland enough to make her happy/not cause much drama compared to her previous boyfriends. She probably considers this husband material.



Edited at 2017-12-10 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its been like 1 year and most of it was when she wasnt actively working so they havent even fully delved into her life yet... but in taylors blow everything out of proportion mind hes probably her final and be all...until they split. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she acted similar with Calvin (she had never posted her relationship on social media until him) and they broke up lol give it time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She did? She was little more open wiry Calvin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True, I genuinely thought her and Calvin would at least get engaged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, people forget how crazy OTT she was about Calvin. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

kinda sad that her relationships only last that long because she's away on tour.. but then again, she does have a private jet to fly back home. so there's no excuse. i know absence makes the heart grow fonder but... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my opinion, I think a lot will depend on how they both handle her being busy on tour. I think apart from him filming a movie they've probably spent almost all their time together since they got together.



It's nice if it's true they were friends for a bit before dating though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do think it's interesting she hasn't been as public with him as she has with her other bfs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People thought that about Calvin so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they said that about calvin when taylor wouldnt stop liking "tayvin af posts" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she has literally portrayed EVERY love she's ha as her "one great love" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she might be pregnant. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think she's seeing her friends getting married and wants that for herself and is gonna make it happen. She'll make herself believe he's her ~one great love even if he isn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I looked at their astrological charts, and they could be in this for the long haul. They're very compatible and being apart for work won't be a problem for either of them, so they don't have a lot of obstacles in their way. None of the usual reasons to break up, so they could go on for some time.



ETA: After I looked at her chart with Joe's, I looked at her and Hiddles, which I hadn't done before. They were a disaster from the get-go. Totally incompatible, I don't know how they even lasted 3 weeks because they never would have made it long term.



Edited at 2017-12-11 12:16 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As a non stan, my takeaway is that the whole Kimye-followed by-Hiddleswift thing was such a disaster for her publicity wise that she knew it would look great if she came back calm, happy, and in love. This guy is no more the one than Calvin or Jake or every other guy she and her team tried to sell as the one. They're all the one to Taylor and she pretends like all her songs that arent about that one are about him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







that dancing gif... Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OT: WTF? Mods, I submitted my Ranking Britney videos yesterday afternoon, didn't get a denial because some vids weren't working until this morning and I resubmitted it right away and I STILL haven't gotten another notification and several other posts have been posted. That shit takes a lot of time to do. I'm getting frustrated, I don't know if I want to do these anymore because of the process of trying to get the fuckers posted. Reply

Thread

Link

They don't always approve everything in the queue immediately so they don't flood the community with posts (and when it's slower like on the weekends, I think they purposefully space posts out). The ones that got approved after you resubmitted were probably in the queue before you resubmitted, they do it in order. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get that, but it's been 8 hours since I resubmitted. And I submitted it yesterday about 7pm and it didn't get denied until 8:45 this morning and not many posts were posted overnight, so, it's frustrating.



Thanks for trying, though, bb. :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that gif is making me recoil Reply

Thread

Link

drag me ontd but my dancing is probably on par with taylor in that gif





we had a work party on friday and besides my dress being MAYBE too short for the dancing i was doing, the dj played runaway with me by carly rae jepsen and it was the best moment of my life tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Aww sis as long as you're having fun dancing who cares lol people who are assholes about that are douchebags, it takes courage to get out there and dance and not gaf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really does! I can’t do it without a couple of shots in me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh the way I see it is that randos who dance bad... Like whatever we can't all dance. No shame in that. Just get out and have fun. But once an artist starts dancing badly on stage and it becomes part of their show it's as much up for criticism as bad singing because it's supposed to be part of their job and they're doing badly at their job. But unless ur job is dancing, I'd say go for it!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link