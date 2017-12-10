Indian Celebrities Attend the Lux Golden Rose Awards
[PIC] Golden girl!😍 Deepika Padukone for the #LuxGoldenRoseAwards tonight! pic.twitter.com/90KMAC68CC— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 10, 2017
[PIC] Beauty😍 Deepika Padukone for #LuxGoldenRoseAwards pic.twitter.com/wzu1tRm4E6— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 10, 2017
Madhuri Dixit (Damn, she looks amazing!)
We are simply in awe of @MadhuriDixit, the timeless beauty... #LuxGoldenRoseAwards #IAmMoreThanYouCanSee pic.twitter.com/HozQsGw9KD— Lux Golden Rose (@LuxGoldenRose) December 10, 2017
Sridevi
The timeless diva @SrideviBKapoor at #LuxGoldenRoseAwards!@LuxGoldenRose pic.twitter.com/qRZZFxEDXM— Desimartini (@DMmovies) December 10, 2017
The one and only @SrideviBKapoor greets her fans in a @ManishMalhotra outfit at the #LuxGoldenRoseAwards #IAmMoreThanYouCanSee pic.twitter.com/jWgVzTBnLh— Lux Golden Rose (@LuxGoldenRose) December 10, 2017
Juhi Chawla
Kareena Kapoor
#KareenaKapoorKhan looks stunning at #LuxGoldenRoseAwards pic.twitter.com/Ha4E3N1RjB— POP Diaries (@Popdiarieslive) December 10, 2017
Katrina Kaif
Stunning #KatrinaKaif at the @LuxGoldenRose #LuxGoldenRoseAwards pic.twitter.com/iuk5Pz1RZq— Movified Bollywood (@MovifiedBolly) December 10, 2017
Alia Bhatt
.@aliaa08 ' s latest Instagram Post. Just look at that flawless face 😍 pic.twitter.com/g0zexEJ6i5— Team Alia Bhatt (@TeamOfAliaBhatt) December 10, 2017
Stunning @aliaa08 at the @LuxGoldenRose Awards! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/I1PKzCDWOp— itimes (@itimestweets) December 10, 2017
Taapsee Pannu
.@taapsee's ethnic look at #LuxGoldenRoseAwards is on point 😍@LuxGoldenRose pic.twitter.com/MrgjqXxgoi— Desimartini (@DMmovies) December 10, 2017
Jacqueline Fernandez
We're speechless, @Asli_Jacqueline 😍😱 #LuxGoldenRoseAwards @LuxGoldenRose pic.twitter.com/SR9aITKOps— Desimartini (@DMmovies) December 10, 2017
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde doing a twist for her fans in a stylish Tony Ward ensemble! #LuxGoldenRoseAwards #RedCarpet @TONYWARDCOUTURE pic.twitter.com/ppmGPsnXwv— Lux Golden Rose (@LuxGoldenRose) December 10, 2017
Bhumi Pednekar
The gorgeous @psbhumi looks ravishing at the #LuxGoldenRoseAwards!@LuxGoldenRose pic.twitter.com/EyFpQdq6jJ— Desimartini (@DMmovies) December 10, 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput
The temperature has soared several notches higher with the arrival of Sushant Singh Rajput, looking dapper as always. #LuxGoldenRoseAwards #RedCarpet@itsSSR pic.twitter.com/4DDGMRJ41S— Lux Golden Rose (@LuxGoldenRose) December 10, 2017
A winning shot by Sushant Singh Rajput @itsSSR at the #LuxGoldenRoseAwards! #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/9IQf3bXMYA— Lux Golden Rose (@LuxGoldenRose) December 10, 2017
Sonam didn't attend the Lux Golden Rose Awards, but I wanted to include some events and photo shoots that she had this week because she has a great sense of style. She looked great in all of these imo!
.@soninamrata instagram update with @sonamakapoor look at #DIFF17 pic.twitter.com/D5NV4b2zQI— Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) December 6, 2017
.@sonamakapoor at #DIFF17 (3) pic.twitter.com/n3fcXOnMvD— Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) December 6, 2017
.@soninamrata instagram updates with @sonamakapoor 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/gOfdZTbi3y— Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) December 7, 2017
HQs: Sonam on day 2 of #DIFF17 at IWC Filmmaker Awards @sonamakapoor #SonamKapoor (1) pic.twitter.com/z4cLOZmk8e— Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) December 8, 2017
In @tarun_tahiliani for @bpft2017— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 9, 2017
Make-up: @M_Contractor
Hair: @bbhiral
📸: The House Of Pixels#morethanyouthink#blenderspridefashiontour pic.twitter.com/T8qh4oPfZn
In @tarun_tahiliani for @bpft2017— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 9, 2017
Make-up: @M_Contractor
Hair: @bbhiral
📸: The House Of Pixels#morethanyouthink#blenderspridefashiontour pic.twitter.com/7hSc1VG7z2
In @tarun_tahiliani for @bpft2017— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 9, 2017
Make-up: @M_Contractor
Hair: @bbhiral
📸: The House Of Pixels#morethanyouthink#blenderspridefashiontour pic.twitter.com/JxD8FoRkze
Fashion is very important. It is life-enhancing and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well." — Vivienne Westwood— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 9, 2017
In @tarun_tahiliani for @bpft2017
Make-up: @M_Contractor
Hair: @bbhiral
📸: The House Of Pixels#morethanyouthink#blenderspridefashiontour pic.twitter.com/e1SIH4tU4w
“Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel at the moment, and where you’re going.” — Pharrell Williams— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 9, 2017
In @tarun_tahiliani for @bpft2017
Make-up: @M_Contractor
Hair: @bbhiral
📸: The House Of Pixels#morethanyouthink#blenderspridefashiontour pic.twitter.com/llTcl6qOHy
"I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman." — Vera Wang— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 9, 2017
In @tarun_tahiliani for @bpft2017
Make-up: @M_Contractor
Hair: @bbhiral
📸: @thehouseofpixels#morethanyouthink#blenderspridefashiontour pic.twitter.com/pCO4ABQOSj
.@sonamakapoor at Tarun Tahiliani show for #BlendersPrideFashionTour (1) pic.twitter.com/BeldERQAis— Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) December 10, 2017
.@sonamakapoor instagram update. pic.twitter.com/SRery4iztR— Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) December 7, 2017
.@sonamakapoor instastories update pic.twitter.com/OVD78Uy4m7— Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) December 7, 2017
Who do you think looked the best? What was the most recent Indian film you've watched?
hard to say who looks the BEST, but I think the WORST look is Deepika's. haaaate the dress. looks like a costume
I watched “Dear Zindagi” and “OK Jaanu” (Shraddha 😍) yesterday. The soundtrack for “OK Jaanu” is so, so good.
Edited at 2017-12-10 10:47 pm (UTC)
all of sonam looks are stunning. favorite award show look is def alia bhatt's followed by jacqueline fernandez's. hate deepika's dress and madhuri looks amazing but that dress looks cheap af
Edited at 2017-12-10 11:09 pm (UTC)
maduhri's dress could look better with different accessories.
jacqueline's sari is my favourite look.
I don't like Sonam but there's no arguing she's got amazing style.
Would kill for Soonam's spiral pearl earrings.
Deepika. Yawn.
Way too many pics of Sonam.