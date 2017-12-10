REACT: Do College Kids Know 70s Music?
Marvin Gaye - Lets get it on
Knew the Song 8/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Elton John - Rocket Man
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 5/8
Donna Summer- Hot Stuff
Knew the Song 8/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Pink Floyd - Comfortably numb
Knew the Song 3/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
Kool And The Gang - Jungle Boogie
Knew the Song 4/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Cher - Gypsys Tramps And Thieves
Knew the Song 2/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
Knew the Song 8/8 Knew the Artist 8/8
favorite song from the 70s??
Plus even though it doesn’t feel like it, the 70s were 40s years ago, it’s not like I was up to date or listening to music from the 50s as a teen.
I hate to be typical, but...
It's just one the best songs of all time tbh. Also love The Chain and Gold Dust Woman.
*shakes cane*
My favorite 70s song is Queen's entire discography from that time, especially albums 1 to 5.
......how? I feel like that song is still everywhere but idk
And Fleetwood Mac
Prepare yourselves...
I'm gonna stop here. XD
