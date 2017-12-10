REACT: Do College Kids Know 70s Music?

I'm 32 and I remember a couple years ago I'm at a friends house and his roommate has some friends over and we are talking about Fleetwood Mac and he has no idea who they are. I'm like "How do you not know Fleetwood Mac?" and he was like "lol I'm only 19!" and I'm like "And I was born in 85! I wasn't alive when they came out either!" Reply

It's one thing to not know but people need to stop with the "well it was before my time" "I'm only ___ years old" thing bc it seems so irrelevant. I doubt they only have watched and listened to things that came out after they were born. Reply

Yeah IA. I'm 28 and I grew up watching VH1 Classic so I know a ton of stuff from the 70s and 80s. Granted, I know most people my age did not watch VH1 Classic like I did, but it's kind of a silly excuse as if they COULDN'T know anything from before they were born. Reply

lol there's this kid that's sometimes in these do they know videos and he says he doesn't listen to anything before 1998 or something it drives me mad!!! Reply

True but also the way we consume media is so different nowadays, I’m 29 and I remember watching tv shows from the 60s/70s as a kid in the 90s cause there were only so many shows, channels and time slots and very little choice of what you could watch, now the options are endless and if feel like that’s kinda the same with music.

Plus even though it doesn’t feel like it, the 70s were 40s years ago, it’s not like I was up to date or listening to music from the 50s as a teen. Reply

that is what i don't understand of people below of 25 years old like their excuse is but I wasn't even born and I'm like me neither and I fucking nowwwww... Reply

favorite song from the 70s??







Love Houses of the Holy. Creepy cover but incredible album. Reply

I have no love for Bohemian Rhapsody and dread its inevitable appearance whenever karaoke is happening Reply

favorite song from the 70s??



I hate to be typical, but...







It's just one the best songs of all time tbh. Also love The Chain and Gold Dust Woman. Reply

+1 I love Dreams so much, I think it's my fav song ever. Silver Springs, too. Reply

YEEESSSS ♥♥ Reply

Shameful that college students don't know Pink Floyd. Reply

It makes me sad, but I'm not THAT surprised. Pink Floyd is so far removed from what's popular today, a lot of them would probably think it's boring smh. Reply

I know Pink Floyd but I have no idea what they sing. Reply

Check out Money and Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2. Reply

Smh so sad...when I was in college Dark Side of the Moon changed my life and I’m only 26 Reply

Sometimes I forget how iconic and recognizable Queen's music is. The four were truly talented individuals, wow.



My favorite 70s song is Queen's entire discography from that time, especially albums 1 to 5. Reply

Pink Floyd - Comfortably numb

Knew the Song 3/8 Knew the Artist 1/8



......how? I feel like that song is still everywhere but idk Reply

I'm the same age as them and I'd never heard the song before. Reply

I mostly like punk from the 70s

And Fleetwood Mac



Edited at 2017-12-10 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

i never watch these vids because i assume that these children will just annoy the fuck out of me.









Knock On Wood is so fun to listen to, it's one of those that can really pep you up. Reply

My favorite cover of Knock on Wood. Reply

Knock On Wood is sooo good. Absolutely classic. Reply

lol who doesn't know Bohemian Rhapsody bless Reply

my dad played classic rock all the time when i was little. i distinctly remember loving this song when i was like 8 lmao smh



I fucking love this song! I was singing it when I was in the hospital and one of the ladies was like: what do you know about this? Lmao, it just stuck with me for some reason. Probably from watching too much VH1. Reply

i feel like most millennials talk about loving the music from the 80s, but personally my favorite decade is the 70s. #snowflake Reply

I love The Doors idgaf

Me too tbh Reply

Riders On The Storm is probably my absolute favorite by The Doors. Reply

I have too many favorite 70s songs so OP made a mistake by opening this floodgate, lmao.



















































I'm gonna stop here. XD Reply

