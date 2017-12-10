REACT: Do College Kids Know 70s Music?



Marvin Gaye - Lets get it on
Knew the Song 8/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Elton John - Rocket Man
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 5/8
Donna Summer- Hot Stuff
Knew the Song 8/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Pink Floyd - Comfortably numb
Knew the Song 3/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
Kool And The Gang - Jungle Boogie
Knew the Song 4/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Cher - Gypsys Tramps And Thieves
Knew the Song 2/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
Knew the Song 8/8 Knew the Artist 8/8



