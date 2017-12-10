Outlander (Starz) Season 3, Inside the episodes [Finale Discussion Post!]

I watched the finale a few weeks back, so I've been dying to discuss.



The 3rd book was my favorite but this season didn't live up to the book. I still enjoyed it but they kept them apart for too long imo. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they're the only ones who survived the shipwreck? Ian died, after all that?



Anyway, I love John Grey and his sneaky way of saving Jamie from that asshole who was trying to arrest him. So Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The Georgia family said that there were survivors. I believe Marsali, Fergus and Ian were all on the boat. I, too, was a little surprised by how unconcerned Jamie and Claire were about the others, but they were probably too relieved that they didn't die in the water to think too much about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh good, I liked them all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, the're not the only ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate to say this but it’s not my favorite season... I kept wishing they’d find a loophole where someone could go back to them before Culloden, tell Claire to hide somewhere, and thus change their future and the ‘20 years later’ thing. In comparison to previous seasons this one felt like a wet towel tbh Reply

Thread

Link

but it's not that way in the book...lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im a few episodes behind but i feel like people hyped this season but its been kind of meh. Better than the France piece but still not overly captivating. Same ole, get separated, get reunited, people after Jamie, etc etc Reply

Thread

Link

i finally got caught back up last week, and i agree. i was so hyped for france and it just fizzled out. the best thing about that season were the costumes and master raymond.



however, i was not expecting geilis to show back up so soon. i didn't think she was dead, but assumed she'd be back in later seasons? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel the same way. It's the same formula over and over again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed with others that this wasnt my favorite season, at least the first half. The last two episodes have been GREAT though, I've thoroughly enjoyed them. Giellis is such a great villain, I love her and want her to return somehow. Reply

Thread

Link

she aint comin back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know! But I still want it somehow anyway! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you read the books? she's still lingers somehow... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have not. I've contemplated though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I say this as a casual viewer, but if there weren’t any books and this existed purely as a show, moving them to America would be considered jumping the shark. Reply

Thread

Link

I am sad they left Jamaica so soon, it was definitely the highlight of the season.



(& Jamie better be writing a letter to Lord John asap letting him know he's alive and John didn't save his ass for nothing. Or else he might just think they all perished at sea on Artemis.) Reply

Thread

Link

Don't worry, Jamie and John will actually see each other again! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still hate that Murtagh is alive in the show . Yes , I like the show version of him but he's dead and his death served a purpose. Murtagh being alive ruined the entire Ardsmuir episode for me because the show only really focused on Jamie and Murtagh (with sick Murtagh being one of Jamie's main motivations) instead of Jamie becoming the leader of his men there.



Also , Murtagh is Jamie's godfather, he was in love with Jamie's mother who was born around 1690 . We're now in 1766/7 so even if Murtagh had been a few years younger than Ellen he'd be in his 70s . Now obviously people in the 18th century could make it to that age but would imprisoned , sick and shipped off to the colonies as an indentured servant Murtagh make it?



Edited at 2017-12-10 10:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Still haven't picked up after the reunion episode with far too much moaning and screaming. I've just gotten tired of the same story but with different circumstances being told over and over again. I'll watch it when it gets on my Netflix but a new episode doesn't hype me anymore Reply

Thread

Link

My bb john gay was amazing. Cant wait to see more of him next season. Also, i read what happens to him in the next book and cant wait.



Also, i was expecting him to hug Jamie before he left... like a lovely “i wish i know how to quit you” hug. Reply

Thread

Link

thank you for letting me shepard us through outlander s3. ilu all <3





anywayyyyyys, my thoughts:

everything happens in the last 2 episodes. which makes me wonder wtf they would've done if they split this into 2 seasons like they contemplated at the v v beginning. it would've been sf boring!



marsali has grown on me, but i didn't expect anything less once they started writing her as a 3-d character and not just a bitter mini-laoghaire. though i understood her frustrations. her and fergus are qt.



i felt like this episode started off strongly.....but finished really flat. like i was here for the island stuff, finally coming to a climax and i loved yi tien cho protecting his lady. i wish i was a seer. what an awesome gift. i enjoyed the flashback to the women at the stones, i really loved the scene in the pilot and enjoy it every opening credits.



geillis is crazy and i love her. i will be sad to not have her around causing trouble....but i did like the tie in to the beginning where they're looking at her bones (makes me think of the blacklist because my suspicion is that it's katarina rostova's bones in the suitcase....but who knows). claire sliced her throat well and good. i even liked claire being pulled toward the portal water and being brought back to reality by jamie.



i did NOT like their scene on the boat. jamie describing his actions for claire just made me laugh. i couldn't really take them seriously (and usually i'm a fan of their sex scenes). but i am totally here for jamie proclaiming his want and need to service claire fully. YAS jamie, you service your woman good! but it was just...anticlimactic?? idk. then suddenly the boat is in bad waters and it felt really repetitive to the middle of the season. and then also pretty fake. like it was kind of laughable. even though i'm sure those conditions do exist at sea....it was just sorta....how much bad luck can one couple have? although the scene with claire floating was beautiful. her hair looked amazing.



i only knew they'd wash up in america because you guys said they get to america in the next book. plus i knew they wouldn't kill claire, she's the star of the books. and they wouldn't wash up on an island, that's too derivative of the prior episodes. i didn't know where they'd wash up...so i guess that was interesting.



hf more lord john gay. he's so pretty! and the tension between him and jamie......it's better than a lot of the claire/jamie tension in s3 once they've had their reuniting fuck. but maybe that's just because it's unresolved. tension before anything happens is always amazing. i live for the slow buildup.



i'm kind of interested to see how it plays out in s4. i hope it's more action and less yawn inducing. the SA sets were stunning and i'm sad to see them go. i've not read the books (except i've listened to bits of book 1 after i dl-ed it), so i still have no idea what's to come...and i intend to keep it that way!





xoxoxoxoxoxo Reply

Thread

Link

don't get your hopes up about john and jamie cause it aint happening. lol







/book reader Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoyed the second half of the season measurably more than the first. I saw the clip of the cast in what I assume to be the Frasers Ridge set and I'm here for the costumes. Not looking forward to Bree's arc in the next season/book. Not a fan of that trope and I don't think the actress can reasonably pull it off.



Edited at 2017-12-11 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link