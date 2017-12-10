Outlander (Starz) Season 3, Inside the episodes [Finale Discussion Post!]

Inside the episodes of Outlander s3 with Ron Moore (exec producer), Toni Graphia and Matt Roberts (exec producers/writers).

3x01 - The Battle Joined

What have they been up to the last 20yr?

3x02 - Surrender

Return of Jenny and Lallybroch!

3x03 - All Debts Paid

Lord John Grey!

3x04 - Of Lost Things

Jamie and Geneva in England, little Willie

3x05 - Freedom and Whiskey

Jamie's not dead!? Thanks Roger!

3x06 - A. Malcolm

Life in Edinburgh! Reunited and it feels so good!

3x07 - "Crème de Menthe

Let's hide a body in a drink no one wants!

3x08 - First Wife

dis bitch Laoghaire. Young Ian gets kidnapped!

3x09 - The Doldrums

Going nowhere fast....will I ever get to where I'm going!?

3x10 - Heaven and Earth

Jamie's salty in the brig, Claire's on the other ship curing typhoid fever

3x11 - Uncharted

A snake slithers over Claire, she's lost in the wilderness!

3x12 - The Bakra

The return of Geillis! Claire meets Lord John Grey and gets jealous.


Source: 3x01 | 3x02 | 3x03 | 3x04 | 3x05 | 3x06 | 3x07 | 3x08 | 3x09 | 3x10 | 3x11 | 3x12


