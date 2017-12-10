Outlander (Starz) Season 3, Inside the episodes [Finale Discussion Post!]
Inside the episodes of Outlander s3 with Ron Moore (exec producer), Toni Graphia and Matt Roberts (exec producers/writers).
3x01 - The Battle Joined
What have they been up to the last 20yr?
3x02 - Surrender
Return of Jenny and Lallybroch!
3x03 - All Debts Paid
Lord John Grey!
3x04 - Of Lost Things
Jamie and Geneva in England, little Willie
3x05 - Freedom and Whiskey
Jamie's not dead!? Thanks Roger!
3x06 - A. Malcolm
Life in Edinburgh! Reunited and it feels so good!
3x07 - "Crème de Menthe
Let's hide a body in a drink no one wants!
3x08 - First Wife
dis bitch Laoghaire. Young Ian gets kidnapped!
3x09 - The Doldrums
Going nowhere fast....will I ever get to where I'm going!?
3x10 - Heaven and Earth
Jamie's salty in the brig, Claire's on the other ship curing typhoid fever
3x11 - Uncharted
A snake slithers over Claire, she's lost in the wilderness!
3x12 - The Bakra
The return of Geillis! Claire meets Lord John Grey and gets jealous.
finale thoughts!?!?!?
finale thoughts!?!?!?
The 3rd book was my favorite but this season didn't live up to the book. I still enjoyed it but they kept them apart for too long imo.
Anyway, I love John Grey and his sneaky way of saving Jamie from that asshole who was trying to arrest him.
however, i was not expecting geilis to show back up so soon. i didn't think she was dead, but assumed she'd be back in later seasons?
(& Jamie better be writing a letter to Lord John asap letting him know he's alive and John didn't save his ass for nothing. Or else he might just think they all perished at sea on Artemis.)
Also , Murtagh is Jamie's godfather, he was in love with Jamie's mother who was born around 1690 . We're now in 1766/7 so even if Murtagh had been a few years younger than Ellen he'd be in his 70s . Now obviously people in the 18th century could make it to that age but would imprisoned , sick and shipped off to the colonies as an indentured servant Murtagh make it?
Edited at 2017-12-10 10:56 pm (UTC)
Also, i was expecting him to hug Jamie before he left... like a lovely “i wish i know how to quit you” hug.
dear ontd
anywayyyyyys, my thoughts:
everything happens in the last 2 episodes. which makes me wonder wtf they would've done if they split this into 2 seasons like they contemplated at the v v beginning. it would've been sf boring!
marsali has grown on me, but i didn't expect anything less once they started writing her as a 3-d character and not just a bitter mini-laoghaire. though i understood her frustrations. her and fergus are qt.
i felt like this episode started off strongly.....but finished really flat. like i was here for the island stuff, finally coming to a climax and i loved yi tien cho protecting his lady. i wish i was a seer. what an awesome gift. i enjoyed the flashback to the women at the stones, i really loved the scene in the pilot and enjoy it every opening credits.
geillis is crazy and i love her. i will be sad to not have her around causing trouble....but i did like the tie in to the beginning where they're looking at her bones (makes me think of the blacklist because my suspicion is that it's katarina rostova's bones in the suitcase....but who knows). claire sliced her throat well and good. i even liked claire being pulled toward the portal water and being brought back to reality by jamie.
i did NOT like their scene on the boat. jamie describing his actions for claire just made me laugh. i couldn't really take them seriously (and usually i'm a fan of their sex scenes). but i am totally here for jamie proclaiming his want and need to service claire fully. YAS jamie, you service your woman good! but it was just...anticlimactic?? idk. then suddenly the boat is in bad waters and it felt really repetitive to the middle of the season. and then also pretty fake. like it was kind of laughable. even though i'm sure those conditions do exist at sea....it was just sorta....how much bad luck can one couple have? although the scene with claire floating was beautiful. her hair looked amazing.
i only knew they'd wash up in america because you guys said they get to america in the next book. plus i knew they wouldn't kill claire, she's the star of the books. and they wouldn't wash up on an island, that's too derivative of the prior episodes. i didn't know where they'd wash up...so i guess that was interesting.
hf more lord john gay. he's so pretty! and the tension between him and jamie......it's better than a lot of the claire/jamie tension in s3 once they've had their reuniting fuck. but maybe that's just because it's unresolved. tension before anything happens is always amazing. i live for the slow buildup.
i'm kind of interested to see how it plays out in s4. i hope it's more action and less yawn inducing. the SA sets were stunning and i'm sad to see them go. i've not read the books (except i've listened to bits of book 1 after i dl-ed it), so i still have no idea what's to come...and i intend to keep it that way!
xoxoxoxoxoxo
Re: dear ontd
/book reader
Edited at 2017-12-11 03:23 am (UTC)
Call me crazy, buuuut I think that J/C sex scene was my favourite? Ever?? I loved that scene in the book and I just found it so hot.
I was so emotional, with Jamie mentioning Faith, and the group hug between Claire, Jamie, and young Ian.
I did laugh at the true love's kiss trope, and the family that found them on the beach that just kind of peaced out because J/C were too busy hugging.