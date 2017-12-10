I loveed this book so much. It was fun! Reply

Wait, who's the girl kissing him? Reply

Art3mis, I think. Which is totally unlike her character in the book. Argh. Reply

For some reason I feel like this is gonna be a disastrous flop. Reply

I 'member... Reply

LMAOOOOOOO Reply

lol all I can think about too Reply

D E A D Reply

i'm ngl i enjoyed this book for what it was lol i feel like on movie form it'll just come across as (even more) masturbatory Reply

the book is terrible but i think the movie might work since you can actually see all the references being made. Reply

Reply

Dying at all of this Reply

What do you mean? There's nothing wrong with his legs. Reply

I'm gonna watch it because I really liked the book, but even though this trailer is a lot better than the other one I saw (idk how many there are) it still doesn't feel like this is going to be a good movie Reply

[ oh hi Tracer ]



I still don't know how I feel about this movie, at this point it feels too much of a nostalgia/reference overload and not in the charming type of way Wreck it Ralph did it. I'm gonna wait and see what the reviews have to say. I still don't know how I feel about this movie, at this point it feels too much of a nostalgia/reference overload and not in the charming type of way Wreck it Ralph did it. I'm gonna wait and see what the reviews have to say. Reply

I thought I was the only one that saw her and was like "WTF?" Reply

OMG YESSS Reply

CHUN LI!! Reply

I am here for this. It looks so rediculous and fun. Reply

Ugh, tbh fuck this book, fuck this movie, oh and fuck that weird longleg poster that was made by a trash graphic designer. Reply

Lol tell em sis!! Reply

I thought it was Miles Teller but it's another Potato Boy! Reply

Hollywood's got sacks full of them! Reply

I'm a guy with the most boring plain face. I could be next! Reply

Cheekbones are dead Reply

lol @ this thread. I've been waiting for the potato trend to die, it seems neverending. Reply

i thought it was the kid from dunkirk, but nope it's another lookalike!



this one is tye sheridan. the other is barry keoghan. Reply

I thought it was Ansel Elgort tbh Reply

why do these movies get the blandest leads Reply

Cos they white? Reply

they are bland even by white standards, like this is so straight white boy nerd fantasy Eragon would ask you to take it down a notch Reply

Met Reply

We need a resurgence of young male actors who have that “it” factor. Or just rewrite all the roles for women. Option 2 is better. Reply

Looks visually interesting, but not entirely sure if here for. Reply

jfc it reads like a parody Reply

LMAO it's worse than i thought



Planet zemeckis nnnnnnnn Reply

I’m confused. Is the book problematic? Reply

I haven't read it, but this article makes a good case for it being a problem: https://theoutline.com/post/2076/ready-player-one-movie-bad Reply

i think it's more that the book is just terribly, terribly written. that first picture reads seriously like some intro to creative writing i'm-just-taking-this-to-fill-my-art-elec tive crap, written by a pasty, basic 18 yo boy who has never written fiction before so he just picks all the movies he likes and steals everything cool from them and then inserts himself doing a bunch of badass stuff.



HOW did this movie get made. Reply

That masturbation passage is...something. Reply

And armada kills the gay characters off first so big nope Reply

Omfg why does that paragraph in the first tweet read like My Immortal? Reply

what i've read of the book honestly just reads like an infodump Reply

This reads like My Immortal for men who see nothing wrong with wanting to bang the princess from Dragon's Lair Reply

Parent

Side eyeing some of y’all earlier posters who said they liked the book Reply

lol I stopped reading this after like 2 pages, good call apparently Reply

What a fucking chore to read Reply

Nnnnn that last tweet perfectly encapsulates why I hate male gamers Reply

I downloaded the audio book with Will Wheaton reading the book, and I still got bored. Couldn't even finish it lol Reply

LMAO, I don't remember the book being this bad. Reply

