December 10th, 2017, 01:23 pm theblackwidow Ready Player One Trailer #1 source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 131131 comments Add comment
?????
the photoshop on this kid's leg is killing me
Edited at 2017-12-10 08:45 pm (UTC)
Re: the photoshop on this kid's leg is killing me
Edited at 2017-12-10 09:03 pm (UTC)
RE: Re: the photoshop on this kid's leg is killing me
RE: the photoshop on this kid's leg is killing me
Edited at 2017-12-10 08:53 pm (UTC)
I still don't know how I feel about this movie, at this point it feels too much of a nostalgia/reference overload and not in the charming type of way Wreck it Ralph did it. I'm gonna wait and see what the reviews have to say.
this one is tye sheridan. the other is barry keoghan.
passage from book:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Planet zemeckis nnnnnnnn
HOW did this movie get made.
GORGEOUS LISTS, BEAUTIFUL LISTS.