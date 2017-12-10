Josh Homme kicks female photographer in the head, cuts himself onstage, calls the audience 'retards'

the fuck? Reply

What a piece of shit, I bet he'll blame it on drugs & alcohol and he was very sorry for his behavior and doesn't reflect the person he is or some shit. Reply

He'll probably go to rehab for a week too. Reply

yep Reply

He'll do "Outpatient" at a luxury spa in Arizona for a week then have his "doctor" call TMZ to say everything is okay. Reply

Why is he always being shitty Reply

Because he's shitty. Reply

This is why I hate old rocker guys. They are mostly trash.



Britney would never! Reply

mte Reply

"at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show" -- like of all the places to have this meltdown...... Reply

I have no idea who he is Reply

He is in the band that was playing in the Bataclan in Paris where the terrorists attacked a couple years ago (but he wasnt actually there) Reply

he's in queens of the stone age & drummer/co-founder of eagles of death metal Reply

also them crooked vultures Reply

also he's a producer and works with iggy pop, arctic monkeys and gaga Reply

he's a musician Reply

He was also on bedtime stories of CBeebies (I’m a mum now, this is how I see rock stars) Reply

a very legendary musician--- also a piece of shit Reply

He does commercials...in Japan. Reply

wtf Reply

Stay off smack kiddies Reply

umm yikes



e: also, Muse is still around?



Edited at 2017-12-10 08:41 pm (UTC)

e: also, Muse is still around?



Unfortunately. Reply

yes and they suck Reply

unfortunately and i say this as someone who stanned them so hard to the point i pretended to like Drones but couldn't bear it any longer Reply

That’s me as well. Expect I tried to pretend I enjoyed The Resistance and then gave up for good after The 2nd Law. If you had showed 15-years-old me Drones artwork and songs and told me it was a parody band I would have belived you. Reply

Aww I still love Muse lol Reply

Disapointed but not surprised considering he is besties with Jesse Hughes. Reply

Isn't Jesse super conservative? I have always gotten a secret Republican vibe from Josh tbh. He just seems the type to love to whine about ~snowflakes and feminazis~. Reply

yeah unless things changed a lot since last year, jesse is a trump support and gun nut. also a complete misogynist (surprise surprise).



Edited at 2017-12-10 09:05 pm (UTC)

Actually, his wiki confirms his conservative ways.



Homme has described himself as "very politically conservative" and "very socially liberal", considering himself a "fallen libertarian".[57] He owns several guns, including a classic Winchester rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, and a Beretta 9 mm target pistol



So he's a fucking DONT U TAKE MAH GUNS libertarian. Motherfucking GAG. Reply

“I’m the least sexist person who I have ever known. I was raised by women, I believe in women, and I fucking love women, and I think they are every bit as equal to us and I prove that in everything I fucking do in my life. So I won’t be challenged on that, you know what I mean? Sexist is telling women that they shouldn’t own a gun to defend themselves against rape. Sexist is telling women that they’re physically equal to men in Hollywood movies and then pretending like they are in the Army. That’s sexist, actually. It’s sexist to me to talk women into killing their babies.”



Now you tell me he is friends with this person and completely disagrees with him? Yup. Actual Jessse Hughes quote from this intreview:“I’m the least sexist person who I have ever known. I was raised by women, I believe in women, and I fucking love women, and I think they are every bit as equal to us and I prove that in everything I fucking do in my life. So I won’t be challenged on that, you know what I mean? Sexist is telling women that they shouldn’t own a gun to defend themselves against rape. Sexist is telling women that they’re physically equal to men in Hollywood movies and then pretending like they are in the Army. That’s sexist, actually. It’s sexist to me to talk women into killing their babies.”Now you tell me he is friends with this person and completely disagrees with him? Reply

Is he bipolar? Reply

What a piece of shit. I hope she gets a lot of money. Reply

lay off the meth son Reply

lmao perfect Reply

LOL mte Reply

Lmao mte. Reply

mte judy Reply

lol for real Reply

