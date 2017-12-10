Josh Homme kicks female photographer in the head, cuts himself onstage, calls the audience 'retards'
Josh Homme kicked a photographer, cut himself onstage, and antagonized his audience https://t.co/5M1YcLd89n— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) December 10, 2017
- it all happened last night at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show in Inglewood, California
- Chelsea Lauren, the photographer hit by Homme, says "it was obviously very intentional"; she had to be hospitalized & intends to file a police report
- his behavior was aggressive and bizarre throughout the show
- at one point he took out a knife and cut himself; he also yelled "fuck Muse" (they headlined the show), called the audience "retards", encouraged them to boo him & flipped them off
- earlier this year he was sued for assaulting an autograph collector in Detroit
- video & pics of the incidents at the source
UPDATE
he has since issued a
non apology
December 10, 2017
source 1 & 2
Britney would never!
e: also, Muse is still around?
Unfortunately.
Homme has described himself as "very politically conservative" and "very socially liberal", considering himself a "fallen libertarian".[57] He owns several guns, including a classic Winchester rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, and a Beretta 9 mm target pistol
So he's a fucking DONT U TAKE MAH GUNS libertarian. Motherfucking GAG.
“I’m the least sexist person who I have ever known. I was raised by women, I believe in women, and I fucking love women, and I think they are every bit as equal to us and I prove that in everything I fucking do in my life. So I won’t be challenged on that, you know what I mean? Sexist is telling women that they shouldn’t own a gun to defend themselves against rape. Sexist is telling women that they’re physically equal to men in Hollywood movies and then pretending like they are in the Army. That’s sexist, actually. It’s sexist to me to talk women into killing their babies.”
Now you tell me he is friends with this person and completely disagrees with him?
damn...
He sounds like a huge douche.
