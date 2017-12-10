rio

Josh Homme kicks female photographer in the head, cuts himself onstage, calls the audience 'retards'


- it all happened last night at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show in Inglewood, California
- Chelsea Lauren, the photographer hit by Homme, says "it was obviously very intentional"; she had to be hospitalized & intends to file a police report
- his behavior was aggressive and bizarre throughout the show
- at one point he took out a knife and cut himself; he also yelled "fuck Muse" (they headlined the show), called the audience "retards", encouraged them to boo him & flipped them off
- earlier this year he was sued for assaulting an autograph collector in Detroit
- video & pics of the incidents at the source

UPDATE
he has since issued a non apology


source 1 & 2
