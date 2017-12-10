I hate how much I love this stupid series



same op, same.



between this and the divergent series, i love them both.

Same here as well. I just love it even though it makes no fucking sense!

they're still trying with this series?



I read the books and loved them despite not totally understanding what the fuck was going on but they really butchered the 2nd one to the point where I'm now wondering what happened in it... though I believe we watched it two christmases ago since it was a book my brother, sis in law and I were all reading at the same time and were excited for but like, yikes

The second movie was so bad! Liie ... they threw the whole premise of the whole series out of the window with it and added shit that made no sense whatsoever

I kinda enjoyed the first one but the second movie was a damn mess. No thank you.

Excited for this. I really enjoyed the first two films but I don't remember much about Scorch Trials other than Stiles, Dong from Kimmy Schmidt, and Gustavo Fring on the weirdest group road trip together.

Yay! Looking forward to this.

I can't remember what happened in the second one at all even though I saw it for sure

I'm excited, but it feels like it's been 84 years since I saw Scorch Trials so I'm gonna have to rewatch it first to remember what happened.

when I hear about this series all I can think about is

YAAAAAAAAAAS

Hard same.

So a frind of mine Dylan went to an LGBTQ+ club in São Paulo when he was in São Paulo and I wanna know if it's trueeeee!!!!

He did. I saw a couple of pics on Twitter. I was just scrolling but they should still be around.

this book sucked so bad lol. i never saw the second movie but i liked the first. i get sad seeing dylan tbh how horrific

The Death Cure? Is for this franchise to die.

im actually surprised this didnt get cancelled

How did that other stupid movie of his do?

The second one was such a flop and had nothing to do with the book



Edited at 2017-12-10 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

I hate these books, but I was just looking at Dylan's imdb and he has nothing else lined up right now

Nothing announced. He said during press for AmAs he wasn't doing much of anything for the rest of the year.

This is it, then? They're not splitting it into two movies?

I'll watch it just cuz I wanna finish what I started.

I hated the books. But Dylan <3

Ridiculous series...doesn't make sense but I'm here for my Irish Silver Fox.

I can't stand Teresa and I judge Thomas so hard if he still has a thing for her after she betrayed the group, got tons of people killed and wants the rest subjected to torture and testing.



Also, Thomas and Newt totally looked like they were going to make out, who stands that close to someone in a regular convo?!



Edited at 2017-12-10 11:24 pm (UTC)

