December 10th, 2017, 12:54 pm war_machine_rox Maze Runner: The Death Cure | Official Final Trailer I hate how much I love this stupid series
same op, same.
between this and the divergent series, i love them both.
I read the books and loved them despite not totally understanding what the fuck was going on but they really butchered the 2nd one to the point where I'm now wondering what happened in it... though I believe we watched it two christmases ago since it was a book my brother, sis in law and I were all reading at the same time and were excited for but like, yikes
Hard same.
I'll watch it just cuz I wanna finish what I started.
I hated the books. But Dylan <3
Also, Thomas and Newt totally looked like they were going to make out, who stands that close to someone in a regular convo?!
