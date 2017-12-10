Weekend Box Office: Coco spends a 3rd week at #1

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Coco
|BV
|$18,303,000
|-33.5%
|3,748
|-239
|$4,883
|$135,508,690
|-
|3
|2
|2
|Justice League
|WB
|$9,595,000
|-42.4%
|3,508
|-312
|$2,735
|$212,060,371
|-
|4
|3
|3
|Wonder
|LGF
|$8,450,000
|-30.4%
|3,519
|+70
|$2,401
|$100,303,106
|-
|4
|4
|12
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$6,435,514
|+431.3%
|840
|+821
|$7,661
|$8,032,288
|-
|2
|5
|4
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$6,291,000
|-36.4%
|3,047
|-101
|$2,065
|$301,156,064
|$180
|6
|6
|5
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$6,000,000
|-20.8%
|3,263
|-140
|$1,839
|$91,159,459
|$69
|5
|7
|6
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$5,100,000
|-24.6%
|3,201
|-
|$1,593
|$92,707,515
|$55
|5
|8
|8
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$3,547,469
|-17.3%
|1,557
|+363
|$2,278
|$21,338,456
|-
|6
|9
|N
|Just Getting Started
|BG
|$3,181,568
|-
|2,161
|-
|$1,472
|$3,181,568
|$22
|1
|10
|7
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$2,860,000
|-34.9%
|1,620
|+190
|$1,765
|$18,310,284
|-
|5
|11
|10
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$2,640,000
|-22.0%
|2,124
|-127
|$1,243
|$68,760,606
|$28
|6
|12
|20
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$1,100,000
|+560.4%
|41
|+39
|$26,829
|$1,331,008
|-
|2
|13
|26
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$777,000
|+617.0%
|53
|+49
|$14,660
|$1,231,908
|-
|3
|14
|13
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$687,381
|-22.1%
|720
|+46
|$955
|$4,325,188
|-
|3
|15
|16
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$291,101
|-1.5%
|9
|+5
|$32,345
|$1,372,406
|-
|3
|16
|37
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$260,000
|+351.3%
|535
|+368
|$486
|$30,206,291
|$35
|10
|17
|N
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$245,602
|-
|4
|-
|$61,401
|$245,602
|-
|1
|18
|18
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$165,000
|-25.9%
|257
|-44
|$642
|$37,850,218
|$10
|7
|19
|23
|Wonder Wheel
|Amazon
|$155,805
|+24.1%
|47
|+42
|$3,315
|$321,985
|-
|2
|20
|19
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$137,574
|-35.4%
|145
|-16
|$949
|$5,770,122
|-
|12
|21
|27
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$104,000
|+0.2%
|210
|-2
|$495
|$47,289,629
|$25
|8
|22
|17
|Marshall
|ORF
|$92,566
|-62.6%
|341
|-310
|$271
|$9,368,360
|$12
|9
|23
|14
|Titanic (20th Anniversary)
|Par.
|$64,000
|-85.4%
|75
|-12
|$853
|$653,077
|-
|2
|24
|33
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$60,000
|-20.0%
|130
|-
|$462
|$34,317,435
|$35
|9
|25
|36
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$48,000
|-26.0%
|143
|-9
|$336
|$264,543,880
|$80
|24
|26
|28
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$47,000
|-54.5%
|85
|-25
|$553
|$922,966
|-
|6
|27
|31
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$42,901
|-45.6%
|42
|-7
|$1,021
|$1,323,245
|-
|8
|28
|34
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$41,000
|-41.3%
|104
|-27
|$394
|$22,125,480
|-
|12
|29
|42
|American Made
|Uni.
|$34,000
|-16.6%
|73
|-20
|$466
|$51,319,415
|$50
|11
|30
|43
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$32,000
|-20.8%
|88
|-12
|$364
|$55,673,280
|$4.8
|9
|31
|39
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$23,699
|-54.2%
|90
|-73
|$263
|$530,867
|-
|7
|32
|44
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$20,074
|-48.7%
|38
|-5
|$528
|$153,181
|-
|4
|33
|48
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$17,784
|-26.4%
|40
|+4
|$445
|$108,480
|-
|5
|34
|50
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$11,942
|-29.9%
|14
|-2
|$853
|$541,422
|-
|10
|35
|77
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$2,053
|-20.3%
|13
|-
|$158
|$85,402
|-
|8
|36
|85
|Kepler's Dream
|INDEP
|$245
|-84.5%
|11
|-
|$22
|$2,750
|-
|2
|TOTAL (36 MOVIES):
|$76,864,278
|-26.8%
|31,896
|-3,961
|$2,410
Can’t wait to see Star Wars next week
i saw 'three billboards' and was left underwhelmed... for a movie that's allegedly a critic darling and is going to sweep all the oscars, it was surprisingly weak. the acting was stellar, but that was the only thing going for it.
the dialogue was unrealistic as hell, just a bunch of funny one-liners. sometimes the plot would stop and the characters would go off tangent just to have a "funny scene". the excessive usage of curse words was too tryhard and put me out of the movie several times when the characters would go out of their way to swear even though it was clear that other words would've come to their mind first.
harrelson's hollywood-like glamorous wife was sticking out like a sore thumb, her caked up makeup and perfect hairdos looked so jarring considering the movie's aesthetic. also, so much misogyny! except for tough and unladylike mcdormund, almost every other female character is a dumb bimbo that's silently made fun of, it was so uncomfortable to watch. judging by the amount of time and effort the director spent mocking all those young girly-girls, i'd say he has serious issues.
and the fact that the movie started off by showing how horrible the characters are and then shoved in one-two scenes where they acted decently and expected the audience to forgive them or at least consider them ~morally grey... unbelievable.
this article sums up my feelings about it: https://www.buzzfeed.com/alisonwillmore/three-billboards-outside-ebbing-missouri?utm_term=.moZwq7arL#.vudm9X6b4
I also didn't care for the constant violence and illogical problem solving.
The acting was fantastic, though.
Edited at 2017-12-10 06:50 pm (UTC)
I'm so damn pumped for Star Wars. Anything about Laura?
Coco was so damn cute. The Frida Kahlo part was amazing.
Wonder's spectacular box office run continues.
Lady Bird (2017): I'm surprised this came to Charlottetown this quickly; I wouldn't normally have expected to see this until January at the earliest. Anyway, I thought it was excellent. I would have been two years younger than the title character, so the high school time period was pretty closely aligned to my own memories of school. Ronan is such a phenomenal talent (it's now ten years since Atonement).
Get Out (2017): I belatedly saw this on The Movie Network, having missed it in theatres. However, I was fairly familiar with the details already from, y'know, spending time online over the last year, so that kind of limited its effectiveness a bit. All the same, Peele has obvious talent as a filmmaker.
Edited at 2017-12-10 06:03 pm (UTC)
The Dirty Dozen (1967): An extremely influential movie, but I don't think it has aged especially well. It's a long, rambling would-be epic, and suffers from the climactic mission not feeling all that important after all the buildup. Lee Marvin is terrific, though.
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007): Pure comedies like this are among the hardest to make, I think, in that it's easy to make up for a few flat jokes if you've got the audience invested in the characters' development. Walk Hard is like the recent Popstar in that if the jokes fall flat, there's nothing else to save it, but the jokes are consistently very good.
Girl, Interrupted (1999): In retrospect, this was the end of the prime phase of Winona Ryder's career. The coming decade wouldn't be kind, though the one after that would throw her a few bones on TV. An eclectic cast overall, ranging from Whoopi Goldberg (rather like Ryder, this was toward the end of the peak of her career) to the breakout star Angelina Jolie, to one of Elisabeth Moss's first film roles. Watching this also prompted me to look up James Mangold's full filmography, and apparently he co-wrote Oliver and Company?
I saw Happy End and it was AWFUL.
I saw Happy End and it was AWFUL.
any good horror recs?!?!
So much genuine emotion and culture.
That one ONTD hater that said it was generic and wasnt good needs to have their membership revoked.
steal it!!check tumblr 🙏🏽
It's so good. That ending tho
It's so good. That ending tho
Justice league-hated it, was really close to walking out
Coco-super cute! The end made me want to ugly cry! I wish it had a stand out song though
Wonder-it was good! Coco made me more emotional though. Wonder made me wish I was a nicer kid, I don’t think I would have been mean to the main character in wonder if he went to my elementary school but I wouldn’t have befriended him like jack will did.
(okay this is bc I couldn't get it out of my head for days)
Wonder was so sweet. I can't even imagine how difficult of a time it'd be for Auggie. and for me, my main goal was just surviving school for most days, I wouldn't ever been brave enough to befriend someone like Auggie, which is awful to say but too true to life. Jack Will was a wonderful kid.
I also saw 3/4 of Coco earlier this week, but the cinema’s power turned off as Miguel and Hector reunited with the dead family. So I have no idea how it ends. My brother said the end made him cry lol
I've got some feelings here.
I've got some feelings here.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Silver <3 there was something about him from the beginning that I couldn't help but love and holy shit, his transition to the end of S3 was fucking amazing. Him killing Dufresne was chilling and awesome. Long John Silver, indeed.
Are he and Flint ever gonna kiss? Because honestly…
I'm not over Miranda’s death, still :(. the dreams Flint had after her death were weird but I guess I can see why losing her wrecked him like it did.
Billy’s still eh. He's also a frickin tree, wth
Eleanor made some…interesting choices but I guess it's nice she found a guy that's ride or die WITH her, lol. And I loved the scene of her confronting Vane and just losing it.
Speaking of: Ding dong, Vane is gone but I applaud him for his last words “get on with it, motherfucker” lmao. I'm gonna put that on my headstone.
RIP Mr. Scott. Though his wife and daughter and that island were a welcome addition. I really like Madi and her connection with Silver.
You know, I like Anne/Jack well enough but I need Max/Anne. Their parting scene legit got me teary eyed and I don't know how Anne views Max’s actions but I need them together again, even if it's just that triangle they were trying to work with Jack.
I'm not ready for this one last season :(
And seriously, has Toby (or anyone) gotten recognition for this show? He's so good.
Edited at 2017-12-10 06:04 pm (UTC)
can't wait to see your thoughts on the final season once you watch it, especially re: certain statements made here 👀👀👀👀