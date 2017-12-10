Weekend Box Office: Coco spends a 3rd week at #1

Loved loved loved Disaster Artist. Hated Three Billboards.



damn, i've been hoping to see three billboards soon. is there something in particular about it that didn't work for you? Reply

idk what they are smoking it was a fantastic movie. Reply

It’s clearly written and directed by a man. The main POV is way off, the writing completely misses its own mark and it just so awful. What someone would consider edgy 20 years ago Reply

There's been a lot of talk about it online among female critics and critics of color about the blue lives matter-esque feel of the film and how some feel that it plays serious issues like domestic violence and police brutality lightly. This podcast really touches on how the critical community being so white and male has made this film seem amazing, and what many feel is the problem with it: https://www.npr.org/sections/monkeysee/2017/12/01/567291457/pop-culture-happy-hour-revenge-redemption-and-three-billboards Reply

here's my review from another post:



i saw 'three billboards' and was left underwhelmed... for a movie that's allegedly a critic darling and is going to sweep all the oscars, it was surprisingly weak. the acting was stellar, but that was the only thing going for it.

the dialogue was unrealistic as hell, just a bunch of funny one-liners. sometimes the plot would stop and the characters would go off tangent just to have a "funny scene". the excessive usage of curse words was too tryhard and put me out of the movie several times when the characters would go out of their way to swear even though it was clear that other words would've come to their mind first.

harrelson's hollywood-like glamorous wife was sticking out like a sore thumb, her caked up makeup and perfect hairdos looked so jarring considering the movie's aesthetic. also, so much misogyny! except for tough and unladylike mcdormund, almost every other female character is a dumb bimbo that's silently made fun of, it was so uncomfortable to watch. judging by the amount of time and effort the director spent mocking all those young girly-girls, i'd say he has serious issues.

and the fact that the movie started off by showing how horrible the characters are and then shoved in one-two scenes where they acted decently and expected the audience to forgive them or at least consider them ~morally grey... unbelievable. Reply

this article sums up my feelings about it: the more i think about THREE BILLBOARDS, the less i like itthis article sums up my feelings about it: https://www.buzzfeed.com/alisonwillmore/three-billboards-outside-ebbing-missouri?utm_term=.moZwq7arL#.vudm9X6b4 Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] ridiculous scene at the bar at the end...why would someone be talking like that in a bar...and even if they were how were they not the killer, since they said reallllly specific things and threatened Mildred.



I also didn't care for the constant violence and illogical problem solving.



The acting was fantastic, though.



Edited at 2017-12-10 06:50 pm (UTC) I didn't like Three Billboards either because of the Reply

i had a ticket for the disaster artist but ended up babysitting later than expected so i had to return it. think i will try and see it this week. Reply

I'm so damn pumped for Star Wars. Anything about Laura?

Coco was so damn cute. The Frida Kahlo part was amazing. Reply

LOL, The Disaster Artist came close to beating Justice League with, what, a fourth as many theatres?



Wonder's spectacular box office run continues.



Lady Bird (2017): I'm surprised this came to Charlottetown this quickly; I wouldn't normally have expected to see this until January at the earliest. Anyway, I thought it was excellent. I would have been two years younger than the title character, so the high school time period was pretty closely aligned to my own memories of school. Ronan is such a phenomenal talent (it's now ten years since Atonement).



Get Out (2017): I belatedly saw this on The Movie Network, having missed it in theatres. However, I was fairly familiar with the details already from, y'know, spending time online over the last year, so that kind of limited its effectiveness a bit. All the same, Peele has obvious talent as a filmmaker.



Edited at 2017-12-10 06:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Song to Song (2017): Terrence Malick turned into a parody of himself so gradually I hardly noticed.



The Dirty Dozen (1967): An extremely influential movie, but I don't think it has aged especially well. It's a long, rambling would-be epic, and suffers from the climactic mission not feeling all that important after all the buildup. Lee Marvin is terrific, though.



Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007): Pure comedies like this are among the hardest to make, I think, in that it's easy to make up for a few flat jokes if you've got the audience invested in the characters' development. Walk Hard is like the recent Popstar in that if the jokes fall flat, there's nothing else to save it, but the jokes are consistently very good.



Girl, Interrupted (1999): In retrospect, this was the end of the prime phase of Winona Ryder's career. The coming decade wouldn't be kind, though the one after that would throw her a few bones on TV. An eclectic cast overall, ranging from Whoopi Goldberg (rather like Ryder, this was toward the end of the peak of her career) to the breakout star Angelina Jolie, to one of Elisabeth Moss's first film roles. Watching this also prompted me to look up James Mangold's full filmography, and apparently he co-wrote Oliver and Company?



Edited at 2017-12-10 06:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

Girl Interrupted was actually supposed to be a bit of a comeback for Winona after a series of flops! But then everyone went nuts for angie and winona allegedly acted like suuuch a fucking asshole on set (she supposedly was really mean to Brittany Murphy) that it just didn't end up that way. Reply

I love Girl, Interrupted so much. Reply

Link

Winona was legit great in Girl, Interrupted even if Angelina was the one who got all the awards attention (and I loved Angie as Lisa). Reply

Link

Wonder is at $100m omg..



I saw Happy End and it was AWFUL. Reply

I watched Happy Death Day and thought it was pretty funny





any good horror recs?!?! Reply

lol i cannot at wonder getting $100 mill. jacob did that!! Reply

also ot but does anyone know how to get back to the old post editor?? the new one is god awful and trying to go back isnt working. Reply

Link

it's a good movie and the book is pretty popular Reply

Link

tbh i think it would've been successful with or without jacob. it's a HUGELY popular book in schools for middle education kids at the moment and having a movie come out at its peak popularity was bound to be successful. Reply

Link

no. Jacob did that Reply

Link

It's amazing how well Coco is doing in China $125.8m in 17 days, better than in the US. I wonder if it will get an extension after the 30-day period. Reply

I teared up about 20 times during this film.



So much genuine emotion and culture.



That one ONTD hater that said it was generic and wasnt good needs to have their membership revoked. Reply

Link

i saw thelma and i'm still shook Reply

Ohh your icon... I might steal it Reply

Link

steal it!! check tumblr 🙏🏽



steal it!! check tumblr 🙏🏽

Link

omg I need to see it Reply

I finally watched that excellent doc Icarus (it's on Netflix) on Russian doping and how they got away with it. It's also a very good/terrifying look into how Putin operates. Grigory Rodchenkov is a hero. I recommend it if you want to understand the intricacies and how elaborate Russia was. Reply

wow, thanks for the rec! I haven't been on netflix in a while but I went to look for it to add it to my list. Reply

Link

Oooo ty! I’ve been hurting to watch a good documentary lately Reply

Link





It's so good. That ending tho





Finally watched S. Korea's The Host.It's so good. That ending tho Reply

I love that movie Reply

Link

I was surprised by it. Idk what I was expecting but it got me emotional lol Reply

Link

I had a staycation last week and watched a couple of movies in theaters



Justice league-hated it, was really close to walking out



Coco-super cute! The end made me want to ugly cry! I wish it had a stand out song though



Wonder-it was good! Coco made me more emotional though. Wonder made me wish I was a nicer kid, I don’t think I would have been mean to the main character in wonder if he went to my elementary school but I wouldn’t have befriended him like jack will did. Reply

hdu UN POCO LOCO was iconic~



(okay this is bc I couldn't get it out of my head for days)



Wonder was so sweet. I can't even imagine how difficult of a time it'd be for Auggie. and for me, my main goal was just surviving school for most days, I wouldn't ever been brave enough to befriend someone like Auggie, which is awful to say but too true to life. Jack Will was a wonderful kid. Reply

Link

i watched The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, really charming. and great costume porn Reply

I went to the set for my job and it was cool how accurately they portrayed scenes. The attention to detail was great. Reply

Link

I saw The Disaster Artist last night. It wasn’t as good as everyone said imo. I mean James Franco can certainly do an impression, but



I also saw 3/4 of Coco earlier this week, but the cinema’s power turned off as Miguel and Hector reunited with the dead family. So I have no idea how it ends. My brother said the end made him cry lol



Edited at 2017-12-10 06:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Omg, did you guys get your money back? Reply

Link

They gave me a movie pass to see whatever I wanted so it was fine. Reply

Parent

OH MY GOD @ the power being off at the end ;_; Reply

Link

oh hell naw Reply

Link

Lol that saved you from passing out from trying to control your breathing so no one could tell you were crying. Reply

Link





I've got some feelings here.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Silver <3 there was something about him from the beginning that I couldn't help but love and holy shit, his transition to the end of S3 was fucking amazing. Him killing Dufresne was chilling and awesome. Long John Silver, indeed.



Are he and Flint ever gonna kiss? Because honestly…



I'm not over Miranda’s death, still :(. the dreams Flint had after her death were weird but I guess I can see why losing her wrecked him like it did.



Billy’s still eh. He's also a frickin tree, wth



Eleanor made some…interesting choices but I guess it's nice she found a guy that's ride or die WITH her, lol. And I loved the scene of her confronting Vane and just losing it.



Speaking of: Ding dong, Vane is gone but I applaud him for his last words “get on with it, motherfucker” lmao. I'm gonna put that on my headstone.



RIP Mr. Scott. Though his wife and daughter and that island were a welcome addition. I really like Madi and her connection with Silver.



You know, I like Anne/Jack well enough but I need Max/Anne. Their parting scene legit got me teary eyed and I don't know how Anne views Max’s actions but I need them together again, even if it's just that triangle they were trying to work with Jack.





I'm not ready for this one last season :(



And seriously, has Toby (or anyone) gotten recognition for this show? He's so good.



Edited at 2017-12-10 06:04 pm (UTC) I've made it up through season 3 of Black Sails! I'm about to start season 4…I've got some feelings here.I'm not ready for this one last season :(And seriously, has Toby (or anyone) gotten recognition for this show? He's so good. Reply

the cave scene when max dumps anne always makes me cry real thug tears 😭 love those heartbroken kids so much.



can't wait to see your thoughts on the final season once you watch it, especially re: certain statements made here 👀👀👀👀







Reply

Link

I legit had to catch my breath when Anne left saying "I trust you" </3 Reply

