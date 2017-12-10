Good Girls trailer: Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman rob a grocery store
Good Girls premieres Feb. 26 on NBC.
[Spoiler (click to open)] Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta star as three lifelong friends who come up with an insane plan to solve their money problems: They rob a grocery store. They walk away with far more money than they had originally planned. Turns out, they didn’t steal from a grocery store, but rather, they robbed a very scary man with neck tattoos and a gun.
source
Anyway, sounds like more of a miniseries than not.
also the description sounds dumb as hell
Im sure they'll give you what you want lol