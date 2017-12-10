Good Girls trailer: Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman rob a grocery store

Ok how do they plan to continue that storyline for more than 1 season? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah this seems like a movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just clicked on it thinking it was a movie trailer and then saw the NBC logo at the end and was like "Oh, OK, then." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We been asking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

new robbery every season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i wonder that too. i could only see it lasting a few seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I said that about Prison Break, but look at the mess that they made with that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Completely agreed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so hype for this but i don't see how it can go on for more than a couple of seasons Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe should have been a movie? Reply

Thread

Link

really excited that mae whitman may finally be playing an adult Reply

Thread

Link

She was playing one on parenthood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except not really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This doesn’t look too bad but NBC will probably cancel it as soon as I get invested 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

Thread

Link

Lifelong friends? Mae is well over 10 years younger than both Christina and Retta.



Anyway, sounds like more of a miniseries than not. Reply

Thread

Link

Right?! Is it so hard to find 3 actresses that are actually close in age to make this believable? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The idea of 3 women over 40 must have given them hives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mae and Christina's characters are sisters. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol this and Hendricks looks older than retta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm supposed to believe that Mae Whitman is life long friends with them? Reply

Thread

Link

Mae and Christina's characters are sisters. [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i came to ask that, glad the op is replying to everyone lmao



also the description sounds dumb as hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm excited for my bb christina hendricks to be working! this looks cute but it probably should have been a movie? i'll definitely watch though. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks so good and fun Reply

Thread

Link

This even comes off as a movie trailer lol Reply

Thread

Link

The likelihood of these three being friends and lifelong friends at that. Reply

Thread

Link

Mae and Christina's characters are sisters. [3] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This looks really good Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad there wasn't one joke about black women or Hendricks' boobs, but again with the 'Stole From The Wrong People'? Hmurgh. Reply

Thread

Link

This is just the trailer for a tv series.



Im sure they'll give you what you want lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i support this and idgaf. i love all 3 of them and there's manny montana too? sign me the fuck up. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. Even though Manny's a bad latino man with neck tattoos he's such a cutie and I was pleasantly surprised to see him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita! i'm irrationally hoping that's where the stereotypes end, and maybe the character will be shown to have some depth, but yeah i won't hold my breath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link