Rapist, ex-celebrity publicist Max Clifford is dead!
Disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died in hospital, aged 74, after collapsing in prison https://t.co/95uWN5ZbIY— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) 10 December 2017
- Max Clifford was serving eight years in jail for his sex offenses, he was cleaning his cell before he had a heart attack and died.
- Has represented important stars such as Frank Sintara, Marvin Gaye, Muhammad Ali, Simon Cowell
- Also represented David Beckham throughout the "Rebecca Loos" scandal.
Re: Come thru 2017