Rapist, ex-celebrity publicist Max Clifford is dead!





Let's hope more evil men dying in 2017 and 2018 Let's hope more evil men dying in 2017 and 2018 Reply

Thread

Link





Praise be praise be! Praise be praise be! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've got a list if Satan needs any clues on who to collect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a man, I agree! YAS! I just want a matriarchal society with badass women taking charge and all the terrible men burning. #misandry4life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The death of Max Clifford seems like an excellent excuse to re-post this letter from Viz a few years back. pic.twitter.com/WCh2e2hjY3 — Rob (@The_Rob_1980) 10 December 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol damn liz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go in Liz Foster! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Viz comics published this? Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not Viz comics! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and nothing of value was lost. Reply

Thread

Link

praying for more rapists to die Reply

Thread

Link

I only know who he is cos the Spice Girls took the piss in Spice World the movie Reply

Thread

Link

omg i didn't realise he was based on a real person lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that was Kelvin McKenzie they were mocking, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does this mean Woody Allen is next? How about Roman Polanski or Donald Trump?



Let us pray. Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully yes to all of natural but timely circumstances, but after just reading that NYT article about Dotard Drumpf watching 4-8 hrs a day of cable news, rage tweeting from bed, drinking 12 or more diet cokes a day, feasting on crap for dinner every night with sycophants, and generally lounging around in his pajamas until whenever he can muster the energy to actually get dressed, completely incapable and incompetent of performing the actual job duties of president ... him first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol scump with the most important job in america sounds like me unemployed.



Get him, e-numbers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet his tax returns leaking would be enough to kill him, but the IRS just built a vault to keep them in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I saw the alert for that! I was like "how is this healthy..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy SHIT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sex offences? Whoaaa when I saw the news earlier I thought he was jailed bc of the News Of The World stuff.



Anyway @ this news. Reply

Thread

Link

The first of many I hope.



Reply

Thread

Link

The moments I wish there was a hell. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll believe for both of us Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My queen 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More importantly, is that her real hair? As a fellow Asian, how do I get such pretty hair???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let this just be the beginning of dead sexual predators. Reply

Thread

Link

Bye binch. I hope hell is hot and the torture fucking endless. Reply

Thread

Link

K Reply

Thread

Link