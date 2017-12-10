martiza ramos oitnb

Rapist, ex-celebrity publicist Max Clifford is dead!








- Max Clifford was serving eight years in jail for his sex offenses, he was cleaning his cell before he had a heart attack and died.
- Has represented important stars such as Frank Sintara, Marvin Gaye, Muhammad Ali, Simon Cowell
- Also represented David Beckham throughout the "Rebecca Loos" scandal.

Source
Tagged: