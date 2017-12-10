The Last Jedi: First Reactions are In!
#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017
Reluctant to say more about #TheLastJedi. Still absorbing it. But there's a good reason Lucasfilm gave @rianjohnson three more Star Wars movies to make. #MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/Nq9U1n7Mv7— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017
I CHOSE:— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) December 10, 2017
HOLY BALLS!!! Rian crushes it. Dear God, I hope I pick this tweet. It means #TheLastJedi made me feel like a kid again. HELLS YEAH!!!
I can’t believe The Last Jedi exists. @rianjohnson is a madman and I love him for it. He takes Star Wars to the edge and throws it over. What a crazy, awesome movie. We’ll be talking about this one for a long, long time.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017
#TheLastJedi is incredibly satisfying and hands down Mark Hamill's best performance as Luke Skywalker— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) December 10, 2017
Guys. @rianjohnson has ALREADY made his #StarWars trilogy. He just put it all in the same movie, that’s all. #TheLastJedi— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 10, 2017
The best thing about THE LAST JEDI is the extremely sexual height difference between Oscar Isaac and Laura Dern— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 10, 2017
Adam Driver in THE LAST JEDI obligingly serves the most STAR WARS beefcake since Luke went sleeveless on Dagobah— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 10, 2017
Whoa #TheLastJedi!. Filled with epic space battles and gorgeous cinematography. It satisfied my love for Star Wars in so many ways. I can't wait to see it again. Also heading to the store to buy Porgs merch. Thank you @rianjohnson— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) December 10, 2017
Not only are Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill at their very best as Leia and Luke in this movie, but Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver blow Rey and Kylo Ren out of the park. I didn’t expect where those characters went and it’s my favorite part of the movie. #TheLastJedi— Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 10, 2017
(And before some Kylo stans come in here claiming that Finn was never a lead - Finn had the second highest amount of screentime in TFA after Rey and John was pushed as lead actor in Disney's FYC campaign so bye).
It's sad that Finn was used as a central point in the Force Awakens promo just to hide the fact that Rey was the force sensitive one though. Finn deserves better.
Finn and Cassian are the only reason I give a damn about the Resistance this time around.