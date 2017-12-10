The Last Jedi: First Reactions are In!

I can't wait to see this. Reply

I HAVE MY TICKET. I'M READY TO EXPERIENCE LAURA DERN BECOMING A STAR WARS LEGEND AT MIDNIGHT Reply

yes gawd



now lemme leave this post Reply

Why is it not thursday already?? Reply

From your mouth to Gods ears.





I'm not seeing it he movie though I just go on vacation on Thursday lol Reply

Link

Already got my ticket for friday Reply

Yes!!!where are the spoilers?!? I need to know about the potential romance or not to be prepared... Reply

Thank you. Although I still carry some hope it was a good read so that I am prepared. Reply

Link

Welp I guess the time has come to avoid social media until Wednesday.



Can't wait though. <3 Reply

I am so worried. Anthony Breznican used *that* Obi-Wan line from ANH.

Reply

Yeah, I caught that too. Here's hoping he's just being cute about Grumpy!Luke? I don't think I can take it if none of the OT cast will be returning for IX. Reply

Link

He's deleted it and now trying to word his thoughts differently. Reply

Right?? But it would be so anti-climactic to kill Luke off in TLJ because he can just come back as a force ghost in IX. Reply

Link

flop Reply

Fuck it i'm just going to buy my ticket now. Reply

Cool, I did it, if anyone wants the code for this FREE* + 7$ S & H poster through Fandango, let me know, I'm not paying for that.



It's 11" x 17" Reply

Link

Welp. Time to avoid everything star wars until Thursday night at 7pm.



Why isn't it thursday night yet? 😭 Reply

The total lack of reaction to Finn's storyline is disheartening but makes sense given the way the Resistance plot comes off as an afterthought in the marketing. Way to cast POC as leads and then sideline them, Lucasfilm.



(And before some Kylo stans come in here claiming that Finn was never a lead - Finn had the second highest amount of screentime in TFA after Rey and John was pushed as lead actor in Disney's FYC campaign so bye). Reply

Kylo stans are the 🎵woooorst🎵 Reply

Link

Yeah, I'm sad about Finn seemingly being sidelined (and because I like trash characters, I am a Kylo stan too). I thought that Finn's journey from Stormtrooper to Resistance fighter had the potential to be fascinating, and could run as a parallel to the journey that Kylo (and maybe Rey) is taking between the two sides too. It shows that it's not just force sensitive people that can reassess things and switch sides...



It's sad that Finn was used as a central point in the Force Awakens promo just to hide the fact that Rey was the force sensitive one though. Finn deserves better. Reply

Link

I get that Kylo was always going to be an important character and I understand why some people like him, but the way a lot of Kylo stans claim that this was always Rey and Kylo's story is such bullshit. TFA was about Rey and Finn. If Finn really has been demoted to a secondary character (and Poe hasn't been given much more to do) in favor of a Rey, Kylo, Luke (?!?) trio then I don't want to hear anyone giving Lucasfilm props for "diversity" anymore tbh.



Edited at 2017-12-10 02:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

Ugh I'm going to be so mad if Finn's storyline gets sidelined. Him and Rey are the leads. Reply

Link

The Rebellion/Resistance has always been the most boring part of the movies, for me. I always skip the Rebellion bits from the OT on re-watch, I'm all about the Force drama.



Finn and Cassian are the only reason I give a damn about the Resistance this time around. Reply

Link

ive been pumping up rian johnson to my coworker who loves star wars ever since it was announced he was directing this so im v. happy it's getting great reviews Reply

But rian is awful?! Reply

Link

Honestly, brick is amazing, if youre a film ~fan. I trust him 100% Reply

Yeah like I know he's a good creative and technically sound but I'll never forget that he wrote a script where the Asian character rarely spoke and her name was The Ch*nk Reply

give me reylo Reply

OMG Reply

Link

oh Reply

Link

Eugh. Hoping this just means they have some kinda ~charged interactions, as that's fuel aplenty for some people to start shipping. Reply

Link

Hell no Reply

Link

Ew no Reply

Link

I think the fuck NOT. Stop shipping women with their abusers just to keep them away from men of color 2k17 Reply

