Adriana Lima has an existential crisis

well considering that her job is pretty much that.... I take this as a resignation letter Reply

Thread

Link

This is v encouraging and gives me hope Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl my 1st thought was a very cynic one, but it could be unfair so i won't go there.



Have you ever dedicated your whole life to something only to realize years later that you've made a serious mistake?

um, yes. i spent over 10 years pursuing a career i never wanted in the 1st place, one that gave me a lot of financial security but literally made me miserable. earlier this year, i quit & decided to start over. currently in art school. Reply

Thread

Link

lol my comment after urs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly this could have been me, i'm an art student and every day i ask why i didn't go to law school so i could become someone relatively valuable to the society but i know if i had done that i would ask myself every day why i didn't go to art school



well who knows maybe in 10 years ill be studying politics or some shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm in that position currently.. i've gotta make a move when the time is right. admire your balls, it isn't easy to do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's great! I remember you complaining about the long shifts at your job. I hope you're having fun in art school :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao this is me, im not miserable after switching jobs but i dont care for what i do. but leaving the financial security behind upsets me



Edited at 2017-12-10 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The irony between your comment and the one below lol.



You sounds like me tbh. I am lucky to have a career with financial security, but it does not make it happy at all. It's my dream to work in the entertainment industry. I've started taking classes as well, but I don't think I have the guts to make the switch. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

weren't you working in the medical field? girl, i think i stan you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did you have parental pressure? I fear I'm starting to get invested in something I'm not cut out for because of that :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, you have some balls. I admire you courage tbh.

And I think a few years down the line I think I'll do the same. Art was always the thing that made my heart beat a little faster, but I chose to study something safer :( But I still ended up being unemployed for a few years because the job market was shit. I'm working on my more or less on my field but I really don't like it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I’m still in part one of this phase. Glad you’re happier now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HEY! Me too, even down to the ten years. I was decent at it and I really just fell into it because of that, but it was burning me out like crazy to the point where I was having to pep talk myself every single day because I was dreading every single part of my job.



I'm still not sure where to go from here though... it's a really scary place to be, honestly, but I knew I was going to flame out if I didn't make a change. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’m thinking of starting a new career, but I’m 28 and I’m afraid nobody will want to hire me with no experience in this new field. My job pays well but I’m quite unhappy with a lot of things about it. I also don’t want to complain because I’m able to travel a lot thanks to this job, and I don’t want to be ungrateful. I’m also really scared I won’t be able to support myself if I say “fuck it” and do something completely new. Your post and people like you inspire me. It’s encouraging to read there’s people like me out there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

congrats! cheers to new beginnings Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I can understand this, though it happened to me in my junior year of college. I wanted to go into the fashion industry and I had a ton of connections and if all went well it would be a pretty cushy job. Then I had a sudden realization that it wasn't what I wanted to do. Now I've been a dog walker for the past 7 years and honestly I couldn't imagine having another job...I'd be so unhappy.



I hope you find what you're looking for!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you ever dedicated your whole life to something only to realize years later that you've made a serious mistake?



i periodically realize that art is bullshit and dedicating ur life to art is bullshit but then i'm like whatevs i'm already doing it and life is meaningless anyways. modelling is def way more bullshit and meaningless tho i hope she turns around and actually does something bc she's wealthy and influential so she actually can Reply

Thread

Link

oh noo the comment ebefore urs lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which art branch are you in btw, if you don't mind my asking? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am crying with both of your comments in a row. Just goes to show the grass is always greener. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as someone who only admires art, because I have no talent, art is the only meaningful thing in life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is my dream ): Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also am appreciating the juxtaposition of these two comments.



I am a designer and I also do photography and writing on the side. It has been fulfilling but once you are in the industry for awhile, you realize how little actual talent and passion merit and how much it is all in who you know. Having said that, I do personal projects just for myself and they bring me contentment. The trick is just that; don't seek money or praise from outsiders and just do you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These two comments together *are* art, lol.



I think that's a healthy way to look at it, especially if the job is treating you right. I gave up on being a freelance illustrator and though thinking about that makes me depressed, overall, I'm the happiest and most secure I've been in my adult life. Realizing that just because you're good at something doesn't mean it's good for you helped a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Art isn't pointless bb. Look at history and how it has shaped cultural identity. And all the products that help save people's lives every day, art therapy, I could go on. And how hitler and isis etc have tried to destroy art. Society would be meaningless without it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol same here. I don’t kno man, I’m prepared for whatever is coming cos I decided to pursue art. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo as an artist, ia



snsjsjsksks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed.



I'm glad that she's trying to become a better person but took her 17 years to realize that?

That spaghetti shoot is gross. Reply

Thread

Link

she started modelling when she was like 12 or something and iirc her family was dirt poor so i can see her getting caught up in trying to make a living and a career Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That spaghetti shoot IS definitely gross. Whyyyy? I just don't get it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot of women like this don’t come to this realization until they’re in their 30s. men start treating them differently and they start rethinking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. It took 17 years, which she aged out of the industry by then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get that she felt pressure in her position too but of course it took her that long, she was never part of that majority, she was the image women were trying to emulate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it’s kinda nuts it took her that long to realize that lol. Not a lot of introspection going on there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, that's very interesting. I wonder what she's planning to do with her future Reply

Thread

Link

also, according to her fans she unfollowed VS, ed razek & every current angel except for lais and lilly. interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly VS always seems so fake and toxic. the way all the girls always portrayed on social media as BFF's and everything looks so ~perfect. I'm all for queen Adri exposing them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems really toxic to me as well, the women in the VSFS always look incredibly dehydrated and unhealthy. It's not like VS was ever about attainable beauty standards but the women are so skinny now and have this sunken look, not to mention in the photography where they photoshop out their shoulders and armpits and stuff. I remember reading that they go on liquid diets for the week before the show and don't drink water the day of, and you can tell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she didnt unfollow alessandra right? they seemed close Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

woah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ummmm wtf at that Emily spaghetti shoot although I think Piers Morgan was a dick on twitter to her idk if there was a post. Reply

Thread

Link

There was a post although I’m not sure she has a tag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So is she leaving VS Reply

Thread

Link

RIP VS even though it’s ratings were worse this year than ever before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was there a post about it having the lowest views? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That’s what they get for not taking any of my advice and suggestions. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is VS. rip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assumed she was probably asked to do that LOVE advent calendar. It’s always so gross and perverted, I’m tired of being “sexy” aka catering to the male gaze being seen as feminism or empowerment. It’s not empowering to rub food on yourself or spread your legs in a leotard while a camera man zooms in on your crotch. Reply

Thread

Link

It's the obsession w/ the individual and it drives me insane. Just because it makes you personally feel "empowered" in some theoretical, metaphysical ~my soul~ type of way doesn't mean it actually does anything to uplift women as a class. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My LJ note for you is "great comments and advice". I always appreciate what you write (and agree). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea instead of people throwing out all these fake reasons for why they choose to do shit like that I wish they'd just say "because I want to". IDC what people do it's the need to spin it into some empowering or meaningful statement that's annoying, some things are just shallow and have no deeper meaning and that's FINE. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think that's where empowerment has gone off the rails, bc ppl truly think bc they're empowered by something, it makes it empowering for everyone when it's not empowering and it's not a feminist statement at all. choice feminism has rly fucked up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the word empowering is overrated anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a little weirded out by some of the most famous girls doing the Love Advent - Karlie, Kendall, Gigi - being super covered up and not particularly sexualized. There seems to be some disparity here...



Mind you Bella and Emily are pretty famous and doing theirs in lingerie, but I think those two in particular have pretty thotty Instagram accounts for their level of success Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is also dating some guy that looks like he might be some sort of Svengali. Reply

Thread

Link

her boyfriend is some new age, self help guy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oooh that's right! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hope that he doesn't turn out to be but I'm always wary of people that brand themselves as spiritual leaders/guiders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is dating one of the biggest hoaxes ever and each time i come across her sm posts saying she loves him it’s just like.... girl.... do n t Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man, i thought you were joking about the spaghetti. She’s wearing mittens, a bra and panties, and rolling around on a table filled with pasta. Why? Who thought, “wow, this is sexy”? Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly believe it's to humiliate women Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seriously. like, the taylor hill shoot could actually be a great one & she looks athletic af in the video... but ofc they had to ruin the whole thing with the humiliating creeper closeups of her crotch. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh it definitely is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so much this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not a joke? What have we become... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um it's empowerment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw it and it would have been okay if she didn't play around with the pasta like that... and the irony is she speaks so much about empowerment when the video came across degrading. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm not looking this up, but the description makes me think of that episode of king of the hill where peggy is suckered into doing humiliating foot/food porn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't call this an existential crisis. It sounds like she's pretty clear on what she wants to be from here on out. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. she’s not confused and having a meltdown. decided she doesn’t like what she’s doing and knows where she wants to go from here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If she continues to do VS, she's a hypocrite.



If she quits VS, her life as we know it is a 180.



Yeah I think OP is spot on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On the one hand, she has already made a fortune out of being sexy / performing for the male gaze. On the other hand, its never too late to take a stand, and the fact that she is choosing to use her platform to make this statement is really encouraging. Reply

Thread

Link

that taylor hill video... the whole time i was thinking "did the chalk get in her vagina?"



i guess the most they got out of me was genuine concern Reply

Thread

Link

It came across degrading to me how they zoomed in Taylor's crotch and ass like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link