Adriana Lima has an existential crisis



With the caption: I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed.... i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that.... that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause..... #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU

- Victoria's Secret Angel for the past 17 years, Adriana Lima, opened up on Instagram about the stresses of her job and 'big pressure to look a certain way'

- Is sick of impositions society places on women to look a certain way, thinks it's beyond unfair and physically and mentally unhealthy

- Was asked to do a 'sexy video shoot' (people are guessing it's for the LOVE advent calendar with shoots like Emily Ratajkowski writhing in spaghetti in lingerie and close-ups of Taylor Hill doing gymnastics in lingerie only her gynecologist should have) which she says she's done 'many of' before, when a friend approached her unhappy about her body and something in her changed

- Started to think about the majority of women exposing themselves to what stereotypes 'society/social media/fashion' has imposed on them and how unhealthy that is

- Will no longer be taking her clothes off for an 'empty cause' (whatever that means)

Have you ever dedicated your whole life to something only to realize years later that you've made a serious mistake?
