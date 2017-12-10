Adriana Lima has an existential crisis
With the caption: I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed.... i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that.... that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause..... #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU
- Victoria's Secret Angel for the past 17 years, Adriana Lima, opened up on Instagram about the stresses of her job and 'big pressure to look a certain way'
- Is sick of impositions society places on women to look a certain way, thinks it's beyond unfair and physically and mentally unhealthy
- Was asked to do a 'sexy video shoot' (people are guessing it's for the LOVE advent calendar with shoots like Emily Ratajkowski writhing in spaghetti in lingerie and close-ups of Taylor Hill doing gymnastics in lingerie only her gynecologist should have) which she says she's done 'many of' before, when a friend approached her unhappy about her body and something in her changed
- Started to think about the majority of women exposing themselves to what stereotypes 'society/social media/fashion' has imposed on them and how unhealthy that is
- Will no longer be taking her clothes off for an 'empty cause' (whatever that means)
Have you ever dedicated your whole life to something only to realize years later that you've made a serious mistake?
um, yes. i spent over 10 years pursuing a career i never wanted in the 1st place, one that gave me a lot of financial security but literally made me miserable. earlier this year, i quit & decided to start over. currently in art school.
well who knows maybe in 10 years ill be studying politics or some shit
You sounds like me tbh. I am lucky to have a career with financial security, but it does not make it happy at all. It's my dream to work in the entertainment industry. I've started taking classes as well, but I don't think I have the guts to make the switch.
And I think a few years down the line I think I'll do the same. Art was always the thing that made my heart beat a little faster, but I chose to study something safer :( But I still ended up being unemployed for a few years because the job market was shit. I'm working on my more or less on my field but I really don't like it :(
I'm still not sure where to go from here though... it's a really scary place to be, honestly, but I knew I was going to flame out if I didn't make a change.
I hope you find what you're looking for!!!
i periodically realize that art is bullshit and dedicating ur life to art is bullshit but then i'm like whatevs i'm already doing it and life is meaningless anyways. modelling is def way more bullshit and meaningless tho i hope she turns around and actually does something bc she's wealthy and influential so she actually can
I am a designer and I also do photography and writing on the side. It has been fulfilling but once you are in the industry for awhile, you realize how little actual talent and passion merit and how much it is all in who you know. Having said that, I do personal projects just for myself and they bring me contentment. The trick is just that; don't seek money or praise from outsiders and just do you.
I think that's a healthy way to look at it, especially if the job is treating you right. I gave up on being a freelance illustrator and though thinking about that makes me depressed, overall, I'm the happiest and most secure I've been in my adult life. Realizing that just because you're good at something doesn't mean it's good for you helped a lot.
I'm glad that she's trying to become a better person but took her 17 years to realize that?
That spaghetti shoot is gross.
Mind you Bella and Emily are pretty famous and doing theirs in lingerie, but I think those two in particular have pretty thotty Instagram accounts for their level of success
If she quits VS, her life as we know it is a 180.
