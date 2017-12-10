Rapist trash Reply

I want to thank my fans who took the time to research the timeline, analyze past Instagram photos, and question the story being told, which reveal her false statements.

bitch, stop! Reply

for fucking real.



basically "thank you to all my fans who are working really hard to dig up irrelevant shit to discredit and silence my victim because "she never said no"". Reply

I want to thank my fans for stretching further than they would doing yoga poses to find any semblance of innocence in my story. Reply

LMAO BITCH WERE THEY THERE??? Reply

what a fucking self-absorbed, smarmy, unnecessary statement to make. way to reinforce what trash your fans are, paint yourself as a victim, and invalidate your victim's account. Reply

she's basically encouraging her disgusting fans to keep harrassing that girl and its sick af Reply

That made me sick to read, jfc. Reply

analyse past instagrams omfg...



the audacity Reply

Seriously wtf Reply

mte. like wtf? Reply

Right??? That part is incredible. Unless she wrote "we hooked up and it was definitely consensual and I'm definitely 100% happy about it" on the day in question, I'm not sure what ~proof they might have found. And mobilizing fans to intervene with these kinds of things is such a terrible idea. Reply

shes so dumb. what do pics prove? people are raped by people they were close to and trust all the time!! Reply

Reading that infuriated me. Was some Ched Evans bullshit right there. Reply

She's basically encouraging her fans to do her dirty work. Reply

She can continue to fuck off Reply

Let me guess, the "past Instagram photos" show the two looking friendly after the assault?



I think that one of the more important things happening with this movement is the realization that victims act in many ways after assault, and VERY frequently remain "friendly" with the abuser, for varying reasons. Reply

I wish people were realizing that, but it feels like a lot of people aren't. It seems like even on here we have ideas for what victims "should" be doing or criticizing some of these female celebrities for having careers that benefited from them knowing their abusers/rapists. It is just really hard for people to comprehend that victims/survivors react in different ways, that sometimes it takes awhile, that the situation is complicated, etc. I feel like everyone has this image in their head of the perfect victim or what they swear THEY would do in a similar situation and its impossible to get people away from that perfect image. Reply

yeah. it took me a long time to understand how differently people react to assault and process things. i first starting to learn about it when i reach alice vachss's book about being a sex crimes prosecutor, back in the early 00s. what she said about victims' reactions really resonated with me, and it helped me forgive myself for not being the 'perfect' victim.



god damn, our society is fucked up, but it meant a lot to me to find out that a bunch of victims react the way i did, with 'flat affect'/shutdown rather than screaming/crying or whatever. Reply

People are too arrogant. They have their preconceived notions about how rape victims act, and when they then see huge numbers of victims act differently, the only conclusion they can draw is that those people aren't actually victims, not that their prejudices about rape victims are wrong Reply

Doesn't seem vague at all. Reply

ok, melanie



she can't straight up deny that she didn't do that horrible shit to her friend and her only defense is that timothee "did not say no" and that her fans have done their "research". Classic language of abusers characterized by vagueness because they can't straight up deny their wrongdoings Reply

that gif is terrifying and her whole image is legit disturbing/creepy af. Reply

Classic manipulator/abuser language. She’s not well. Reply

Yep. They want to flip and talk about how they can’t trust people...like really? You sexually assaulted/raped somebody and you’re having trust issues? Reply

This statement seems more like it’s encouraging her fans to continue to go after Timothy Heller. Reply

piece of shit. mad @ me for liking her music once. fuck her. Reply

Sooooo. She wants to thank her fans for going thru her instagram and finding... what? Pics of her and Timothy being friendly? Like that proves anything? Most rape is committed by people known to the victim. We know y’all knew each other. And maybe there are photos of them together after the incident. It’s not uncommon for people to be in social situations with their rapists in these situations, and if legal justice is pursued and they have photographic evidence or quasi-friendly texts after the rape occurred, a jury almost always acquits them. Her skin was probably crawling the whole time she was with her.



Edited at 2017-12-10 02:31 pm (UTC)

Yeah, I have to be with my abuser sometimes as well and can't really act in a non-friendly way without having to make up excuses. Melanie is trash. Reply

this is some sociopathic, victim-blaming bullshit Reply

Why do all the talented ones have to be so awful?? 😫😫



I'm still going to listen to her music tbh Reply

I would expect nothing less from you. Reply

Like, how can you listen to her after this? Are you trolling? Reply

Yes they are. They do nothing but troll. Reply

you must be very talented Reply

Lmao stop Reply

what talent? you're such a fucking annoying troll Reply

Shut up. Reply

good thing i was never into her music. untalented, creepy, rapist trash. Reply

she's a vile pos and her stans are equally gross. this statement doesn't clarify shit, and her saying ~she never said no said it all. hope her label drops her. Reply

