December 10th, 2017, 03:35 pm mikasaackerman Melanie Martinez releases another statement on the rape allegation from Timothy Heller pic.twitter.com/0E7wjcH5FM— CRYBABY (@MelanieLBBH) December 10, 2017SOURCE: TwitterFollow up from this post and this post Basically another vague statement from her side. rme
bitch, stop!
basically "thank you to all my fans who are working really hard to dig up irrelevant shit to discredit and silence my victim because "she never said no"".
the audacity
I think that one of the more important things happening with this movement is the realization that victims act in many ways after assault, and VERY frequently remain "friendly" with the abuser, for varying reasons.
god damn, our society is fucked up, but it meant a lot to me to find out that a bunch of victims react the way i did, with 'flat affect'/shutdown rather than screaming/crying or whatever.
ok, melanie
she can't straight up deny that she didn't do that horrible shit to her friend and her only defense is that timothee "did not say no" and that her fans have done their "research". Classic language of abusers characterized by vagueness because they can't straight up deny their wrongdoings
I'm still going to listen to her music tbh
I would expect nothing less from you.