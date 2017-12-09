Pub Bans Female Rock Singers

God forbid someone cater to people who aren't cis straight guys amirite?!



She denies the rule is sexist



Lol k

Lol k

Lovely gif choice.

if we put a poster up and our regulars know there’s a woman in the band, they won’t give them a chance



men are nothing.

So true.

They're so weak. It would be funny if they didn't lash out at women as a result. Can't help but laugh, tho.



Edited at 2017-12-10 02:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Men have always been awful but this is just so petty

We need the men are weak tag back

The fact that the 'men are weak' tag got removed because men were offended but we still have a 'this bitch' one is very telling imo

Masculinity is so fragile

Of course men don't want to see bands with female leads. As women we just like to sing/hear songs about our periods and men's penis sizes. Girl stuff!

Urgh. If this is a problem, then run a promotion. Raffle off free drinks/band merch/have a ladies night/advertise on social media. Support woman-fronted bands, don't take away from them. There are already enough obstacles in front of them.

mte

Maybe whatsherface from Chairlift can go support this pub.

Caroline from Chairlift? What did she do/say?

Furious to be (without approval) on an all-female & non-gender-binary announcement list for @Moogfest. Gender is not a genre. I don't need a sympathy pedestal, esp from a male curator. Take my name off this list and put me in the pit with the boys. pic.twitter.com/6XWcWgldZC — Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) December 6, 2017

so you're gonna address the nauseating fact that men will dismiss bands out of hand if they so much as /see/ women on a poster by...reinforcing that behavior and validating it to make $? kms.

Caroline Polacheck teas

I was one of those cool liberal feminists who was always like, "No, I'm a feminist and a lesbo but it doesn't mean I hate men! I love lots of men." And honestly, especially over this past year or so...I am realizing I might actually hate the vast majority of men and that they deserve it.

Like, I'll literally read "You're a man hating feminist" and just shrug it off now as opposed to wanting to defend the movement, lol. Maybe not the healthiest thing but hey.

women may as well keep hating men so long as they keep hating us. at least our hate is relegated to snarky internet comments, they literally rape and murder us lol.

You're a man hating feminist



You're a man hating feminist

I'm reminded of the guy from the Hercules movie who goes "Yeah? And who are you?"

Yeah I really don't give a shit anymore. Years ago I used to feel compelled to be defensive and try to water my words down so no feelings were hurt, but I really don't give a fuck anymore



Honestly it takes SO LITTLE to be called a "man-hater" and that's treated as if it's the worst offense on earth, yet even the most raging misogynist men are not called "woman-haters" even though they truly are, have the power to subjugate women, and may even be violent about it. Women who are branded "man-haters" often are just responding to the years and years of misogyny (and sometimes violence) that they've had to endure at the hands of men/patriarchy. Sometimes all you have to do is stand up for yourself and refuse to put men first and you're called a "man-hater." They lose their minds when women aren't submissive and when women want nothing to do with them Reply

yaaas bb



yaaas bb

elmoburning.gif

As a gay woman, I totally agree. I don’t hate men necessarily, but I have no desire to even friend them (gay or straight; it doesn’t matter), and that has nothing to do with my sexuality. I get so upset just thinking about what men do to women on a daily basis, even if it’s just slight sexism.



Also, it’s really difficult for me to see straight women talk about how much they hate men and then simultaneously thirst after them. Meh.



Edited at 2017-12-10 05:12 pm (UTC) Reply

You've evolved the right way.

for fuck's sake this is my hometown



she's right that men around there won't give female fronted bands a chance tho.. Reply

women can't sing heavy rock apparently 🙄

What next? A ban on dancing? 👀

Link





It shouldn’t be about gender. It’s about TALENT.There are shitty female singers and shitty male singers,There are Amazing female singers and Amazing male singers. I think they need to run their establishment differently. https://t.co/d6fL66rZ7o — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) December 9, 2017



I ran into this once back in the day. Sucked that I couldn’t play at a particular club cuz I was a chick singer… that club closed down shortly after — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) December 9, 2017



Right? The club owner point blank said to teenage me “female rock singers just aren’t what people want to hear nowadays” … then Evanescence broke on radio…and I got to laugh in all their faces. — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) December 9, 2017

lots of venues probably do that. why announce it publicly? they're pretty much asking to be dragged. dumbasses

damn at lizzy hale being told that cause the lady can fucking sing. i love listening to halestorm in the car so i can sign loud as fuck right along with her.

She was literally my first thought. I love her voice.

Lol mine too

yasss go in lzzy!!



yasss go in lzzy!!

i discovered halestorm a few years ago and i'm legit mad they aren't bigger. the lyrics and her voice just touch something in me and it's so awesome. daughters of darkness should be the anthem to everything tbh.

They're usually crappy pubs anyway.

if we put a poster up and our regulars know there’s a woman in the band, they won’t give them a chance

if we put a poster up and our regulars know there's a woman in the band, they won't give them a chance

this reminds me of one of my favorite comic book shops that managed to get some really diverse comics to be their top sellers because they curated and promoted their shop in a way that allowed it to happen. some of these comics ended up being canceled because they didn't gain traction within mainstream audiences, but it just goes to show that you aren't beholden to your audience, you can shape your business into being whatever you want it to be. so. this is the most utterly lazy, hogwash excuse and i'm not buying it.

i hope her business fails and the person who moves into that pub only books women and diverse talent.



i hope her business fails and the person who moves into that pub only books women and diverse talent. Reply

My favorite bands are pretty much all fronted by women.



Like just off the top of my head Wolf Alice, Alabama Shakes, Bully, Hole, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ladyhawke, Goldfrapp, Purity Ring, Chvrches, White Lung, Grimes, Lissie, Phanotgram, Courtney Barnett, Florence + the Machine, Daddy Issues, HAIM, PJ Harvey, Charly Bliss, Sleigh Bells, Best Coast, Portishead



Actually the only bands that are all men I've paid to see live are the Killers, Rage Against the Machine, and random DJs in Vegas like Calvin Harris but I was just there to get fucked up lol Reply

Charly Bliss!! So infectious.



Music made by women >>>>> Reply

I seriously can't get enough of Charly Bliss, I hope they really get big over the next year

