Pub Bans Female Rock Singers
The Northern Echo reports about a ban against female singers at a popular pub. Doctor Brown's has a lot of live performances, but the owner, Paula Rees, recently admitted to banning female fronted bands because of her clientele.
“If we put a poster up and our regulars know there’s a woman in the band, they won’t give them a chance - they’re my bread and butter and we can’t risk nobody coming in.”
*) She denies the rule is sexist
*) Said its not her personal opinion on the artists
*) She said she's considering allowing one band with a female singer to perform next year
*) May bend the rule for a band that could guarantee a huge crowd
*) Will not relent on the policy
*) Hannah Sowerby of Revenant and Syndicate 66, said that her gigs were canceled despite performing for large crowds before
*) Equalities and Human Rights Commission said the ban is not illegal
*) Spokeswoman for the Musicians' Union said they will be investigating
SOURCE
SOURCE
I'm reminded of the guy from the Hercules movie who goes "Yeah? And who are you?"
Honestly it takes SO LITTLE to be called a "man-hater" and that's treated as if it's the worst offense on earth, yet even the most raging misogynist men are not called "woman-haters" even though they truly are, have the power to subjugate women, and may even be violent about it. Women who are branded "man-haters" often are just responding to the years and years of misogyny (and sometimes violence) that they've had to endure at the hands of men/patriarchy. Sometimes all you have to do is stand up for yourself and refuse to put men first and you're called a "man-hater." They lose their minds when women aren't submissive and when women want nothing to do with them
Also, it’s really difficult for me to see straight women talk about how much they hate men and then simultaneously thirst after them. Meh.
she's right that men around there won't give female fronted bands a chance tho..
i discovered halestorm a few years ago and i'm legit mad they aren't bigger. the lyrics and her voice just touch something in me and it's so awesome. daughters of darkness should be the anthem to everything tbh.
this reminds me of one of my favorite comic book shops that managed to get some really diverse comics to be their top sellers because they curated and promoted their shop in a way that allowed it to happen. some of these comics ended up being canceled because they didn't gain traction within mainstream audiences, but it just goes to show that you aren't beholden to your audience, you can shape your business into being whatever you want it to be. so. this is the most utterly lazy, hogwash excuse and i'm not buying it.
i hope her business fails and the person who moves into that pub only books women and diverse talent.
Like just off the top of my head Wolf Alice, Alabama Shakes, Bully, Hole, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ladyhawke, Goldfrapp, Purity Ring, Chvrches, White Lung, Grimes, Lissie, Phanotgram, Courtney Barnett, Florence + the Machine, Daddy Issues, HAIM, PJ Harvey, Charly Bliss, Sleigh Bells, Best Coast, Portishead
Actually the only bands that are all men I've paid to see live are the Killers, Rage Against the Machine, and random DJs in Vegas like Calvin Harris but I was just there to get fucked up lol
Music made by women >>>>>