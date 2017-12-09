Pub Bans Female Rock Singers




The Northern Echo reports about a ban against female singers at a popular pub. Doctor Brown's has a lot of live performances, but the owner, Paula Rees, recently admitted to banning female fronted bands because of her clientele.

“If we put a poster up and our regulars know there’s a woman in the band, they won’t give them a chance - they’re my bread and butter and we can’t risk nobody coming in.”

*) She denies the rule is sexist
*) Said its not her personal opinion on the artists
*) She said she's considering allowing one band with a female singer to perform next year
*) May bend the rule for a band that could guarantee a huge crowd
*) Will not relent on the policy
*) Hannah Sowerby of Revenant and Syndicate 66, said that her gigs were canceled despite performing for large crowds before
*) Equalities and Human Rights Commission said the ban is not illegal
*) Spokeswoman for the Musicians' Union said they will be investigating

