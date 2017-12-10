Adele’s ‘21’ Falls Out of the Billboard 200
Seven years after it hit the charts, Adele’s ‘21’ has finally fallen out of the Billboard 200 https://t.co/PqfqvLgXgs pic.twitter.com/NBtEbze4ic— Complex (@Complex) 6 grudnia 2017
- the album spent 353 weeks on the chart,
- is currently not on the chart for the first time since its release,
- broke the record for the most weeks on the Billboard 200 for an album by a solo female artist,
- '25' is still on the chart.
when will your fave?
jk bb I Forgive You
(tbh I really only like her first album + a handful of songs off the other two, but she seems lovely so I support her for doing her thing. I also have rly boring taste in music, though, and can’t be trusted. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯)
I feel like it will be back next week tho since Christmas is coming.
Which makes me think that if Adele does a Christmas album, that shit would kill Mariah's whatever record.