Adele’s ‘21’ Falls Out of the Billboard 200

what a queen Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit. Reply

Thread

Link

flop Reply

Thread

Link

loolz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well its been 84 years so it had a good run Reply

Thread

Link

QUEEN!





Edited at 2017-12-10 06:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

flop [2] Reply

Thread

Link





this is not a tswift post but don't worry, i'll make one just for you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh right you're the one who made that post saying taylor swift didn't deserve to be part of time's person of the year... gross Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Get those Social Security coins! Reply

Thread

Link

this is like me finding out mr brightside never left the uk charts. like, geezus. Reply

Thread

Link

She is fucking legendary, so is that whole album. Reply

Thread

Link

When will talentless Toilet Shit? Reply

Thread

Link

RePUTAtion is falling harder than 1989. it absolutely has no longevity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate her music so much, except for Send My Love to Your New Lover but she seems ok. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm in the same boat, except i can't think of a song of hers i like. she seems like a fine person though so i refrain from coming for her lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:o



jk bb I Forgive You



(tbh I really only like her first album + a handful of songs off the other two, but she seems lovely so I support her for doing her thing. I also have rly boring taste in music, though, and can’t be trusted. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her most basic song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's legit the only song of hers I can't stand. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel similarly, though i am generally just underwhelmed by her music. send my love is a bop, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf not even hometown glory? yikes get taste boo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love a handful of songs max but her personality is so great. the graham norton episodes with her, miranda, and jack whitehall is so fucking funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn.

I feel like it will be back next week tho since Christmas is coming.

Which makes me think that if Adele does a Christmas album, that shit would kill Mariah's whatever record. Reply

Thread

Link

damn. I really like her. she’s funny, she doesn’t take herself too seriously, she knows her limits and stays within them, and then falls off the map when her promos are done. still can’t believe how long it lasted on the charts, but if anyone in recent memory was manage it, it was gonna be her. Reply

Thread

Link

Like Sade! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

itawt, she's v likeable, really talented and seems really grounded. I'm glad she's both successful and critically acclaimed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her music is just okay for me (not amazing, not grating) but she's one of the only genuinely good celebrities out there so i always root for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah Adele is pretty smart on how she handles her fame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her fame does boggle my mind (despite loving her). She has no gimmicks, no mystery, you know what you're going to get, and yet... she can disappear for years and come back and kill it and then just disappear again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link