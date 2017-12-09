Remy Ma puts Azealia Banks on blast

well shit

eaux azealia's still trying it... Reply

lmao this gif I've never seen this version Reply

the entire battle is memeworthy tbh Reply

I was at a table in Nobu with her once and she called every single person from the waiter to the guests faggots non-stop all night Reply

mess Reply

lol thank you for stopping me giving any sympathy to that extra hole trash. Reply

They didn't ask her to leave? Gross. I would refuse to wait on someone who was calling me stuff like that. Reply

Send me some money. Reply

remmy or azealia Reply

she's such a piece of shit Reply

Gross. But tell us more about how horrible she is. Reply

Ewwwww Reply

i can't even keep up w who azealia likes in a week. she first fucked w cardi, then was her enemy. made amends w nicki, now this. was on remy's shit and lol like...? i also can't stand ppl that keep rambling about topics once it's clear ur ignoring them Reply

She's either a very troubled girl or it's a relevancy tactic. I mean if it's a relevancy tactic it's not a good one because she keeps making herself look bad, but at least her name has stayed relevant to some degree from all her twitter drama. Without her twitter antics I probably would've completely forgotten about her by now. Reply

💀 i love this omg Reply

The girl will be known for her social media beefs/melt downs. Sad. Reply

does Azealia still slaughter chickens in her closet Reply

If so, she should stop because it’s clearly not working. The gods need something bigger, sis. Reply

Ugh I hate being reminded of this. That post was horrific. Mess. Reply

I still can't believe that post.



Some tried to argue that no one can criticise AB because sacrificing animals is part of her religion, and thus it's ok.



And then some said it's not right for a white woman (sia) to ever criticise a black woman's beliefs, like wow. Reply

lol, that post was peak ontd...bless. Reply

PEEP HOW I DONT EVEN RESPOND...smh...I'm responding now though



Remy Ma is all of us. Relatable Queen. Reply

the second one she posted with azealia talking about labioplasty is wild



my brother texts like this, four words at a time, and it is The Worst Reply

lol this is how I text. I don’t like long block texts. short texts are easier to read. if I could live life in list form I definitely would. Reply

it drives me nuts because of the way my push notifications are set up but this is how I instant-messaged back in the day for sure Reply

i'm the same lol, i process my thoughts in chunks and it's a way easier way for me to make sure i stay on topic Reply

i'm the same way. i low key think i suffer from dyslexia because big walls of text just start to seem jumbled to me. Reply

me too lmao Reply

lol i have friends who text like that and it drives me CRAZY. whyyyyyy am i getting 16 notifications when i could just get one?! Reply

This pisses me off. One of my coworkers texts like this:

- Let's go out

- Ok

- Haha

- Come on

- Let's go

- Fine

- Thanks



Jesus, write a whole fucking sentence for once. Reply

why the hell would anyone go after remy



may as well sign your own death certificate while you’re at it Reply

Who tf is buying her nasty ass clothes out the chicken slaughter closet?? Reply

Azealia actually got good reviews for the new movie she's starring in



Edited at 2017-12-10 07:12 am (UTC) Reply

Y'all I full on suck for still liking her, but I really want her to get better. She's ridiculous talented. Reply

i'm sorry, not "get" better. "Be" better. Reply

