Remy Ma puts Azealia Banks on blast
remyma @azealiabanks Ayo, I know you ain’t talkin about me, dog. You? What?! You been on my dick; you love my style #RemyMa #RemyMafia #ShesBack #Part1
Ps: I know you don’t want no smoke so I’ll play ya lil social media games until I allow my team to convince me to stop... Remy’s Team: she’s not worth it
Remy: I know
Remy’s Team: but what about your “female unity” campaign
Remy: Good question
MIND U LADIES & GENTLEMAN THESE TEXTS START FROM LAST YEAR...PEEP HOW I DONT EVEN RESPOND...smh...I'm responding now though
azealiabanks Ahem.... let me rephrase ... Remy ... you absolutely must step your shit up. The music you have been releasing is some serious old head rap shit and it's 100% unfair that you stand up on your reality tv booster seat and make any statements about female rap as if you have done a single thing to move the cultural needle since you've been home. It is not 2000... battle rapping is dead. Gun clapping is not chic .. you are struggling to keep up with the rest of female rap and it's time you seriously leave the nicki minaj subs and disses at home. No more auntie antics in 2018... for arts' sake......
Source: 1 | 2
Remy came in like
Some tried to argue that no one can criticise AB because sacrificing animals is part of her religion, and thus it's ok.
And then some said it's not right for a white woman (sia) to ever criticise a black woman's beliefs, like wow.
Remy Ma is all of us. Relatable Queen.
my brother texts like this, four words at a time, and it is The Worst
- Let's go out
- Ok
- Haha
- Come on
- Let's go
- Fine
- Thanks
Jesus, write a whole fucking sentence for once.
may as well sign your own death certificate while you’re at it
