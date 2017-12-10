Sense8 - Finale Sneak Peek
With much love, here’s a sneak peek at all the hard work the cast and crew have been up to behind the scenes of our Sense8 Finale Special. See you in 2018. pic.twitter.com/o6ARV2ItnB— Sense8 (@sense8) December 9, 2017
Cluster fam, as you know, we’re bringing you a conclusion to the Sense8 story next year. Been a little quiet here (we know), just super busy making it as perfect as possible for you.— Sense8 (@sense8) December 9, 2017
Spoiler alert: It’s incredible. We’ve got more love to go around, action, explosions, the Eiffel Tower, and answers to all of your questions - Will Wolfgang get rescued? Can Whispers just GTFO already? Will Lito lose another flip flop??— Sense8 (@sense8) December 9, 2017
Source 1, 2, 3
At least, they get some closure; other shows don't get that chance. I think the one thing I want is that Lito tell Hernando about his cluster and he gets to meet them, Amanita and everyone else connected. Anyway, I always feel like a bad gay for being lukewarm about this show.
Edited at 2017-12-10 07:43 am (UTC)