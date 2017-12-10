Sense8 - Finale Sneak Peek

i take it they politely declined xhamster's generous offer then Reply

bye then. Reply

it's nice that the show will have some closure, I hate being left on a cliffhanger Reply

I want more than two hours, dammit! Reply

I'm glad they're giving us this finale, but I really wanted another season at least. Damn it, Netflix. Reply

Excited yet saddened. Reply

i wish we got like a 6 episodes final season instead but i can't complain when netflix was just gonna give us nothing to begin with Reply

At least, they get some closure; other shows don't get that chance. I think the one thing I want is that Lito tell Hernando about his cluster and he gets to meet them, Amanita and everyone else connected. Anyway, I always feel like a bad gay for being lukewarm about this show.







I just woke up and my brain isn't working properly yet because I read the title as Sense8 Finale Leak and got excited for nothing. Reply

we need dick from everyone else besides wolfgang or else it's gna be a disappointment Reply

I'm not OK with this show ending so abruptly, specially after how good the second season was. Fuck you, Netflix Reply

I’m happy to get some closure, it’s better than nothing. I want all the supporting cast to be in on it, so Felix, Dani and Hernando better know the truth in the end. Reply

<3 I'm so excited! Sense8 is for sure one of my fave shows ever, and when the news came back that it was ending I was so devastated :( so YAY to you Lana, for making this final ep to close things up nicely Reply

Thank you Netflix! I'll take it, and will watch it... and then complain AGAIN that you canceled one of the best shows you ever created!!! Reply

This post made me realize I never watched the 2nd season! I need to do that! Reply

I guess better than nothing. I wanted a last season though 😭 Reply

