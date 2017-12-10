Multicultural Queen aka Charli XCX releases "Boys" remix in China and sings in Mandarin

what the fuck did I just listen to



I couldn't make it past 20s. are we sure this isn't simlish or some shit.

disrespectful

lmfaooooooo

LMAO IM SCREAMING

Lmao I immediately thought of this, and then it reminded me of her super painful interview from around this time



Reply

sort of ot but i've always thought that if Avril wasn't as socially awkward, she could have a career with longevity like Taylor Swift's. Their songwriting skills are on the same level imo but Taylor is just more business-driven and not socially awkward (like Avril).

oh god

based on available merch and general ubiquity avril was DEFINITELY the most popular western pop star in china at around the time i was there. the teen daughter in my host family was obsessed and asked me to help her learn the lyrics to girlfriend. i had a hell of a time explaining "motherfucking princess" to a 13 year old sweetheart tbh

slay

JESUS

an icon

truly

Remember when people used to release versions of their songs in SIMLISH? That was a gag.

I loved that. The other day I was listening to Kesha's album in the car with my boyfriend and where she sings "this is a hymn for the hymnless", I sang "this is a hymn sung in simlish" instead, with everything else being totally unintelligible after that.

Memories!







Memories! Reply

This one was pretty cool:

Reply

I was just thinking about that when listening to the girlfriend song up above lol



The only one I really remember is lily Allen releasing smile in simish Reply

lol i sometimes would be surprised to hear those songs in english because i was so used to hearing them in simlish after playing too much sims 2.



that said, they had the weirdest collections of simlish songs. they even got depeche mode!!!



Reply

This is cute mandarin is really hard to pronounce correctly. I speak English and Spanish and really mediocre french, for some reason I understand Belgians much easier than French people. I wish I took a language in college but the books were mandatory for the stupid online homework and they were too expensive. I stopped buying books in college after freshmen year lol...I would've taken german so I could understand my Netflix.(I parasite off my auntie who is german)

Belgians speak slowly, like US southerners with a drawl.

i really want to be a polyglot. but i keep forgetting languages after i study them. boo.

Ugh same, it's hard to retain if you don't use the language often.

I feel that. I lose my French really quickly when I'm not around French speakers. (French is also the worst language to learn bc some native speakers give you shit for having even just a trace of an English accent, but that's just me being bitter. I love Quebec, but it really can be its own special hell at times.)

I mean..Quebecers really have no leg to stand on when it comes to judging other people's French accents.

That's just Quebec and honestly Quebec is a french language shithole

as someone who majored in linguistics i can say it's double the frustration for me lol, thinking of all those years spent on mastering the language(s) and then forgetting it because i didn't get to use it for n years... thankfully languages tend to come back quickly once you brush up on them

Me too im so mad my parents didnt teach me any languages. They thought i woukd only need english in australia. They know 3 dialects of chinese, english and like portugese

same. I took Spanish all 4 years of high school and never practiced it outside of that so I can kinda understand but cannot speak it. I downloaded Duolingo app to help me review but I dislike how it teaches you through endless quizzes.

same. I was fluent in French as a child and could speak conversational German and a little Korean as a teen but now I remember basically nothing.

This song is bad tho



Would be interesting if it wasn't. Reply

I love this song and I love all the K-Pop versions of her MV that people have made.



Groundbreaking work from this queen. Get all the yuan. Reply

i didnt realise that was a thing so i looked at some of them. how cute.

Ahhh singing in Mandarin seems so difficult to me. A Chinese friend of mine said that when you sing tones become less important, but it’s still rather daunting to me. I can barely piece together a sentence in Mandarin, let alone be understood by a native speaker.



Languages are fun. I really only speak English fluently, but I have conversational proficiency in two others and I’m trying to learn Norwegian. My French is good enough for technical work, but not legal work, which sucks but o well. I made the mistake of telling my professor that I was learning Norwegian. She responded in fluent Norwegian and I just about died on the spot, but maybe once I get a bit further in my textbook I’ll be able to do more than struggle to say “I’m sorry I don’t speak Norwegian”. Reply

I'd love to learn Mandarin but it seems like the hardest possible language to learn (especially if you want to be literate). Maybe one day I'll attempt it.



I've signed up for French lessons that start after the holidays and I'm looking forward to seeing how little I've retained from school lol. I'd love to learn Ojicree - I wish the Canadian government pushed learning Native languages more. Reply

I agree—the government is really dropping the ball when it comes to promoting indigenous languages. I wish there were the resources to get even just the most commonly spoken languages in schools, but given that Canada can't even get its shit together enough to produce high school Anglo graduates outside Quebec able to do more than order pizza in French, my hopes are not high.

but given that Canada can't even get its shit together enough to produce high school Anglo graduates outside Quebec able to do more than order pizza

lmao drag me!



lmao drag me! Reply

That's impressive considering my faves could never get their mandarin together. Still hate her music tho LOL.



I consider myself a polygot, but I hope to one day go back to learning mandarin/chinese bc it's really interesting. Reply

Well, Mandarin is one of the languages I speak, and hers is great! She's getting all the little nuances in rounding out the vowels and consonants. It's perfect!



Also the lyrics are pretty much a direct translation of the original, word for word, line for line, but without being remotely forced. Everything sounds natural and colloquial.



The effort put into this whole enterprise is really quite stunning.



Edited at 2017-12-10 06:18 am (UTC) Reply

omg thank u for posting this! im glad she did well lmao

Really? I'm a native Mandarin speaker and this song sounds super forced. Like, no one would speak like this in real life, lol. Not that the lyrics are incorrect, they just sound unnatural.

But like in a song though, it doesn't sound that weird? I feel like Jolin Tsai sounds the same here:

Reply

That's 'cause you don't know enough sluts!



But seriously, it's sounds perfectly natural as a pop song.



If someone had told me this was an original, I'd have believed them. Reply

Parent

Like, no one would speak like this in real life



i mean.. it is a pop song. lol Reply

i'm not a native mandarin speaker (fluent in hokkien tho) but i noticed they switched the grammar around a lot? it would sound bizarre when spoken out (只是想我的 boys? lmao) but they don't sound terrible in the song. imo her pronunciation is actually decent, which is my main concern tbh!

omg our international queen...mandarin is such a pretty language tbh the only c-pop artist i really listen to is our lord and savior jolin tsai so i need to expand my horizons a bit!

My queen Jolin! I love Agent J and I just found EGOHOLIC on Spotify. Some of the artists I enjoy are JJ Lin, Jay Chou, S.H.E, and G.E.M. I get a lot of my c-pop songs from dramas as well lol

BLESS i'll give them a listen soon

stan the LGBT kween











Edited at 2017-12-10 07:21 am (UTC) Reply

Lovely song and all. I just don't see the need to add those 'traditional' chinese sounds? Makes it a bit too much for me. It's good enough for her to sing in mando. On a side note, this makes me want to go home for Chinese new year :)

i think the addition of chinese instrumentals is super cheesy but this song is already super cheesy, so it fits...? lol ili idc

This song translated in Chinese is super cringe, lol.

