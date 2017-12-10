Multicultural Queen aka Charli XCX releases "Boys" remix in China and sings in Mandarin
Also, a new Boys remix was released tonight Charli sings in Chinese (only available in China) ✨💕 via @Rebacca_Ng pic.twitter.com/mjquCDqwrl— CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) December 8, 2017
Listen to Boys - Howie Lee remix feat Jeanie (Charli sings in Chinese) 💗💗💗 https://t.co/ok8piRaNuQ pic.twitter.com/hJKXMfgkX0— CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) December 10, 2017
- Charli XCX's "Boys" is getting a Chinese instrumental remix produced by Howie Lee, a music producer from Beijing.
- Charli actually sings in decent Mandarin in the Chinese version of "Boys" and generally Chinese fans are very pleased with the remix.
-Alex Taggart, a general manager at Beijing-based music industry services company Outdustry who had helped with Howie and Charli's collab, told Radii that:
-The Chinese remix of "Boys" is currently only available in Chinese streaming sites: Xiami, QQ Music, and NetEase.
-Charli had shared a quick teaser of the remix during Singles Day on 11th November:
#XCXBoys 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/fm6Fl0kumz— CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) December 8, 2017
SOURCE: Radii | "Charli XCX Updates" Twitter | "Charli XCX Updates" Twitter [2] | [3]
ONTD, is your fave a polyglot? Are you a polyglot? What languages can you speak?
[update with link to listen to the full song]
Memories!
The only one I really remember is lily Allen releasing smile in simish
that said, they had the weirdest collections of simlish songs. they even got depeche mode!!!
Would be interesting if it wasn't.
Groundbreaking work from this queen. Get all the yuan.
Languages are fun. I really only speak English fluently, but I have conversational proficiency in two others and I’m trying to learn Norwegian. My French is good enough for technical work, but not legal work, which sucks but o well. I made the mistake of telling my professor that I was learning Norwegian. She responded in fluent Norwegian and I just about died on the spot, but maybe once I get a bit further in my textbook I’ll be able to do more than struggle to say “I’m sorry I don’t speak Norwegian”.
I've signed up for French lessons that start after the holidays and I'm looking forward to seeing how little I've retained from school lol. I'd love to learn Ojicree - I wish the Canadian government pushed learning Native languages more.
lmao drag me!
I consider myself a polygot, but I hope to one day go back to learning mandarin/chinese bc it's really interesting.
Also the lyrics are pretty much a direct translation of the original, word for word, line for line, but without being remotely forced. Everything sounds natural and colloquial.
The effort put into this whole enterprise is really quite stunning.
But seriously, it's sounds perfectly natural as a pop song.
If someone had told me this was an original, I'd have believed them.
i mean.. it is a pop song. lol
