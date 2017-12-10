tamen de gushi ch146

Multicultural Queen aka Charli XCX releases "Boys" remix in China and sings in Mandarin







- Charli XCX's "Boys" is getting a Chinese instrumental remix produced by Howie Lee, a music producer from Beijing.

- Charli actually sings in decent Mandarin in the Chinese version of "Boys" and generally Chinese fans are very pleased with the remix.

-Alex Taggart, a general manager at Beijing-based music industry services company Outdustry who had helped with Howie and Charli's collab, told Radii that:

"I met Charli’s manager in the summer and we’ve been putting this together since then. She said she wanted to collaborate with China’s underground before doing anything with pop stars. She loves Howie and met with him in Beijing."

-The Chinese remix of "Boys" is currently only available in Chinese streaming sites: Xiami, QQ Music, and NetEase.

-Charli had shared a quick teaser of the remix during Singles Day on 11th November:




SOURCE: Radii | "Charli XCX Updates" Twitter | "Charli XCX Updates" Twitter [2] | [3]



ONTD, is your fave a polyglot? Are you a polyglot? What languages can you speak?

[update with link to listen to the full song]
