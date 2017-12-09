Céline bids you a "Merry Christmas!" and a new film about her childhood is in the works

Yes, I have, OP







Yes, I would OP! Celine is the queen of preserved vocals, we are not worthy of such excellence. Reply

I wish she would go back to brunette - that shade of blonde washes ha out so I barely recognized her at first Reply

Can we get a Céline film without Rene, who is a pedophile...?



Edited at 2017-12-10 04:56 am (UTC)

her love story with Rene



Yeeeaa... no way they can make it any less creepy on screen. Reply

IA. They keep trying to make it this great thing, but I'm still bothered by it. Reply

Mteee poor girl was 12 when they met had she ever dated anyone else? Reply

I don’t want to see her “love story” with Renee. I find it predatory and gross even after all these years. Reply

This just in - Woody Allen would like to direct it. Reply

will be about her childhood up to when she meets Rene



Wasn't she like, 12 when they first met? Reply

Aww your icon she’s so adorable with her spontaneous squee when reading breaking news about Flynn Reply

let's not

we don't need her love story with Rene out there Reply

What happened? Reply

MTE, I cringed when I saw the title. Reply

we actually do, paedophiles need to be exposed Reply

"will be about her childhood up to when she meets Rene" so up until she's like twelve then. Reply

Wow was she really that young??? Reply

Yep, and his death post brought out some really defensive ppl on here too. Reply

disgusting paedophile Reply

Her music is so soothing. Canadian treasure! Reply

I like her. I think she has a version of O Holy Night that is my fave.



But nope with a movie to include the Rene parts because I think that was creepy. Reply

Her version of O Holy Night is up there.



I'm still waiting for a proper Celine Dion Christmas special. It's shocking that she hasn't had one. Reply

A movie?? I didn’t know this 😩 I’m so behind



I remember that one movie about Céline, and it was soooo bad, like the facts were wrong and I don’t think they were happy with it lol



And honestly it would be hard to do a movie about céline’s life and not include René or their relationship (even though it’s obviously a creepy relationship) when the majority of her life is with him Reply

i was googling for information if celine was healthy because i wanted to know if i got tickets for january she wouldn't cancel like she did at the end of november during thanksgiving. but i don't think the movie news have been reported by english sites yet. that's why my links are french sites.





i agree that it would be hard to talk about celine's life without rene.



I just know she’s had some back spasms so a few shows she had did recently, she only wore that black dress. Of course she was funny about it though haha Reply

i love her so much Reply

when is a new english album coming out tho Reply

