Céline bids you a "Merry Christmas!" and a new film about her childhood is in the works





- Céline teams up with Nordstrom who is selling her line of handbags to bid us all good holidays. She also sings a modified version of The Christmas Song which she has done a version of which can be found in her Christmas album These Are Special Times.

- In other news, there could be films about Céline coming out in the near future. French actress Valérie Lemercier said that she wrote a script called Dis-moi Céline as she was fascinated with her life from her love story with Rene, being the youngest of 14 children, and her relationship with her mother. Lemercier would like to get Dion's permission in regards to this film. Another film that is in the prep stage is one that is going to be filmed in Quebec called Ce n'était qu'un rêve. The script is written by Marc-André Lavoie, Adrien Bodson and Jimmy Dion, a nephew of Céline. It has the blessing of Céline and it will be about her childhood up to when she meets Rene.

Have you listened to These Are Special Times this holiday season and would you be interested in a movie about Céline?

