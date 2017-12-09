Céline bids you a "Merry Christmas!" and a new film about her childhood is in the works
Happy #December from @CelineDion & #Nordstrom. https://t.co/Dck64RDTSy pic.twitter.com/IL4sFssLzi— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) December 1, 2017
- Céline teams up with Nordstrom who is selling her line of handbags to bid us all good holidays. She also sings a modified version of The Christmas Song which she has done a version of which can be found in her Christmas album These Are Special Times.
- In other news, there could be films about Céline coming out in the near future. French actress Valérie Lemercier said that she wrote a script called Dis-moi Céline as she was fascinated with her life from her love story with Rene, being the youngest of 14 children, and her relationship with her mother. Lemercier would like to get Dion's permission in regards to this film. Another film that is in the prep stage is one that is going to be filmed in Quebec called Ce n'était qu'un rêve. The script is written by Marc-André Lavoie, Adrien Bodson and Jimmy Dion, a nephew of Céline. It has the blessing of Céline and it will be about her childhood up to when she meets Rene.
Have you listened to These Are Special Times this holiday season and would you be interested in a movie about Céline?
My fave version behind the original
Yeeeaa... no way they can make it any less creepy on screen.
Wasn't she like, 12 when they first met?
we don't need her love story with Rene out there
But nope with a movie to include the Rene parts because I think that was creepy.
I'm still waiting for a proper Celine Dion Christmas special. It's shocking that she hasn't had one.
I remember that one movie about Céline, and it was soooo bad, like the facts were wrong and I don’t think they were happy with it lol
And honestly it would be hard to do a movie about céline’s life and not include René or their relationship (even though it’s obviously a creepy relationship) when the majority of her life is with him
i agree that it would be hard to talk about celine's life without rene.