Eminem is still using the word "retarded" - why that's an issue
Yahoo wrote an article about Eminem & Beyonce's new song featuring the word "retarded" which is an ableist slur. They've received a lot of backlash on Twitter.
Honestly shocked and appalled that @Beyonce agreed to record a song with @Eminem in which he refers to something he doesn’t like as “retarded”... seriously bey? 🧐— garbage mouth (@thebaeofallbaes) November 28, 2017
@Eminem Using the word “retarded” in a song is disrespectful to people with disabilities. My child is not your punchline. pic.twitter.com/6bY7ylR3Nd— Allison Wohl (@amhwohl) November 20, 2017
everyone just gonna ignore eminem using the r-slur in walk on water in 2017? k— ky ☕️ (@_kysthelimit_) November 21, 2017
it's 2017 & @beyonce / @Eminem just released a track using "it's retarded" to describe something stupid. The worst affront is hypocrisy.— Rebecca Gold (@RebeccaLGold) December 8, 2017
Do you still use the word "retarded", ONTD?
super unimpressed w Beyoncé for featuring on an Eminem track in the first place, even more so after this, but seriously fuck Eminem for continually doing terrible things
may he rot in hell w his stans
Soooo many people still do this and I’m grossed out at their ignorance every time.
