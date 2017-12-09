Eminem is still using the word "retarded" - why that's an issue

people get so mad and offended when i ask them not to say it. Reply

Thread

Link

seriously! wth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've told people at work (i'm one of their bosses) not to say it and i get met with "umm but why tho it's not bad" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right or they'll be like people are so sensitive now a days.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People can get so uptight when confronted with being ableist. It's sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I once asked my boss not to say it and she flipped out and refused to talk to me for a couple of days. And in the initial conversation, she told me she'd "never call a disabled person the [r-word], only things and people when they're being stupid." With a straight face. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for real though, or they legit don't comprehend why they shouldn't be saying it in the first place Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, even the most "woke" friends get all upset when I do that. it's unfortunately VERY prevalent in Brazil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a word I 100% relate to adolescent boys so why any grown adult is saying it anyway... like how sad is that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh OP, that's not even scratching the surface of everything eminem does that's an issue Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't say it was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, the fact this still needs to be explained. ableds are such flops when it comes to ableism yet love oooh-ing and aah-ing over inspiration porn. Reply

Thread

Link

Girl, have you heard about "To Siri With Love"? Holy shit, the mom who wrote is a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes an excellent representation ~autism moms~ and anyone that likes to justify ableist bullshit with "as someone whos brother/sister/obscure relative is autistic" or "as someone who works with autistic people" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Back in 2005, a coworker told me the origins of the word and how its use wasn't right so never, ever since then. Thanks Ali. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, I just tried googling and didn't get a good explanation. What are the origins? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anytime i find out someone stans him that's my cue to leave lol Reply

Thread

Link

a past close friend of mine listens to him and she's all like "i know he's a trash human but his music is so catchy omg" and i'm?? aminé's caroline destroyed eminem's entire discography, go listen to that instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe this is something people need explained in 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not. My last job I would ask people not to use that word and would explain why and they would either laugh or be annoying about it, i.e.: they would basically want to say it then look at me and go "Whoops, almost said the bad word!" or something along those lines. At my current job I hear it used daily.



And I should add that this in NYC where supposedly everyone is super progressive and liberal. Ugh.



Edited at 2017-12-10 04:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm shocked, i work in nyc as well and the thought of the people i work w using that word doesn't compute. i guess it really varies depending on your industry, but still... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where did you work where people were such dicks about the r-word? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm upset that ableism isn't taken more seriously in general. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right? I hadn't heard it for years after graduating hs actually but everyone at my current job says it which is ridic because we work with children and many of those children have disabilities and it blows my mind Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I fucking despise eminem. Not surprised Beyonce is complicit in this, after the ‘eat the cake Anna Mae’ thing tbh. Maybe there’s more from her too idk but I will only ever expect nothing but trash from eminem Reply

Thread

Link

mte. I’m half waiting for her fans to crawl out of the woodwork claiming that she was only sent the melody and lyrics for her part and didn’t hear the lyric until it was ~too late and the song was finished and dropped. that could well be the case for a lot of new or less successful singers, but she’s Beyoncé. if she wanted to pull the plug on something, she damn well could. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL at this literally happening on the next page. 😓 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well, it is a possibility!! but yeah she should have known better, it's eminem for fuck sake. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

huh? i can't believe that excuse they're using it's beyonce, she's a perfectionist at her work. if she wanted it changed she would get it changed lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am always fearful of criticizing Beyonce because her fans will defend her to the death over everything and pop off on you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obviously it's bad for anyone to say but it's so cringey when adults say it. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. like I said upward it's a word i associate with middle school Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone should also let Kristen Stewart know. She called Twilight fans "retarded" on video back in 2008, and she was still using the word in 2015 when Patti Smith interviewed her.



SMITH: You have a gift for showing restraint. Even Bella Swan, she has a practical streak even though she does something completely, you know—



STEWART: Retarded. Reply

Thread

Link

............. what is wrong w people istg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's awful. Wish her career was over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate him



super unimpressed w Beyoncé for featuring on an Eminem track in the first place, even more so after this, but seriously fuck Eminem for continually doing terrible things



may he rot in hell w his stans



Edited at 2017-12-10 04:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

god how great does Seulgi look in Peek-a-Boo.



I'm Wendy bias, but Seulgi is easily slipping into that 2nd slot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also HATE it when people say/type “hur hur hur” like they think acting like a disabled/mentally challenged person in order to call someone stupid is cute/funny?



Soooo many people still do this and I’m grossed out at their ignorance every time. Reply

Thread

Link

... is that where hur hur hur came from? I had no idea I thought it was disgruntled laughter or something similar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I think it was imitating mocking laughter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Or anything ending in -tard and they act shocked when called out or claim it's not the same. Like, what?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What? Are u sure about this hur hur hur thing. Sounds like a reach tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought "hurr durr" was just mocking dumb ppl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You beta show the receipts on the hur hur sis because as far as I know that’s a universal mocking of laughter than is unrelated to people with disabilities?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's not accurate at all...



People do that when they are exaggerating/faking a laugh with someone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you're right, ppl are being obtuse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never thought of it that way, completely makes sense now that you mentioned about doing it in front of a disabled person. I wouldnt be able to do it in front of my cousin, so I understand it better now.



I always thought it meant |stupid", but obviously now that I think of it, its beyond that.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep and “ermeghed” too or however you spell it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the kids we grew up with in our neighborhood has been cognitively disabled since he was 4 and my brother seems to think that it's ok to use that word as long as he doesn't use it around that family. He gives himself a pass because according to him it's one of those words our generation grew up using. My brother's kind of an embarrassment tbh! Reply

Thread

Link

Your brother needs a good kick in the ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh most definitely! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually think it's amazing how the word has been so culturally phased out in a relatively short amount of time. i never hear it in real life so it makes my skin crawl to hear it here Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I haven't heard anyone irl use the word in at least 5 years. I'm surprised how many people are saying in this post that they hear it so frequently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also feel like it's a generation issue. I've noticed certain age groups who use it. I feel like eventually it will probably be heard less and less. It's not a word I hear everyday but I do hear certain people use it often. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’m shocked how many people irl use it still tbh Reply

Thread

Link