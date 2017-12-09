Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling Threatened by Ryan Destiny
BET reports that an excerpt leaked from Gabrielle's new book We're Going To Need More Wine, revealed that Gabrielle did NOT enjoy meeting Ryan Destiny for the first time.
"She had appeared in the Lee Daniels series Star. I had heard that she looked like me. I saw her in person and she looks like I literally gave birth to her. Gab 2.0, only better."
*) Met her at a party for women in film
*) Ryan complimented Gabrielle and asked if she could mentor her
*) Gabrielle wrote what went on in her mind, "B***h, f**k you, I thought. You want me to mentor you?"
*) Gabrielle did not like the comparisons in Hollywood that Ryan was a younger and better version of her
*) Ryan spoke to "Live Civil" that she was shocked about Gabrielle's opinion on her
*) Ryan said Gabrielle has been nothing but nice and supportive to her face
*) Ryan feels its a good thing she's in Gabrielle's book
