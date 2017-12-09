Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling Threatened by Ryan Destiny

now this baity title OP.... Reply

Fuck, you know what. That's what I get for making posts after a blunt. Glad you said somethin, lol.



Read this post 3 times expecting the "threatened" to mean blackmail or smth lol. Was super confused. Reply

Yea, my bad. I fixed it. Reply

I came to comment that there's no way that child in the tweet was Gabby, like she looks good but she doesn't look that young.

Then I read the post. Reply

Yea, I have no excuse for that shit other than I just smoked a blunt like....30 mins ago. Lol, I fixed it. Reply

I'm confused by this post. So Gabrielle is an awful person? Damn Reply

this isn't surprising, right? it's been known that gabby is a massive mean girl who only cares about her own come up. Reply

I mean this reads as Gabby talking about her own security wrt her aging and being replaced, not that she really hated the girl.... Reply

yeah, why would she want to mentor her replacement? Reply

Is that how I wrote it? I'm high af. And all the tweet headings were the same sayin Gabby called Ryan "a bitch". But I think she was just bein like "Biiitcch! I can't be mentorin my look-a-like!" That's why I included Gab didn't like the comparisons the industry was makin about them. But the way Ryan said it, sounds like she was told Gabby didn't like her. Prob some reporter. Reply

i like them both and idk that's all i've got for this one because i'm reading it as gabrielle was insecure not that she straight up disliked ryan yikes i hope they talk about it Reply

she's being honest about her own insecurities and not saying a damn word against this girl, Idk where people are coming up with shit Reply

I think Gab was tryna be funny bout it too, but honest she didn't like the Ryan was bein labeled the new her. But every source I've seen so far is focused on the fact she said "bitch". I dunno, I think its funny but also sad. Like how's any one suppose to feel when comin up on their younger more talented doppleganger? I wouldn't want to hang around her either. May be I should've put in that part bout what she said when the paps wanted to catch the "look who's old" moment? Ryan said she's nice to her n likes that she's in the book so its whatever.... Reply

petty click bait sites trying to start drama-although Gabby probably knew that would happen when she phrased it that way in her book. I still think it's refreshingly honest and that's how Gabby's always been anyway. Reply

Yeah, I fucked up originally with the title, so I fixed it when ppl pointed it out, lol. Coz I don't even blame Gab for tellin a truth that a lot of female celebs feel. But its also true that Ryan is more talented n she braver than a muthafucka askin Gabrielle to mentor her, lol! She know damn well she look like her!



I'm sure Ryan n Gabrielle ain't gonna pull a Tyra vs Naomi over this. Reply

lol I mean I dont blame Gabrielle. Actresses are always worried about being phased out for the next young thing. So meeting the girl people say looks like you, is half your age and can sing + dance on top of that would make most people think "bitch fuck you im not mentoring my replacement" Reply

also ryan destiny is the best thing about star like on the show but also within the show like it makes no sense. she's way more charismatic than jude/star on screen and the girl that plays simone can't really sing at all so it's just really weird and annoying that they push star so hard Reply

Lol Right? Alex is the star of the show. Star has nothing on her. Alex is prettier, has more talent, has more star presence, etc. When the show started, I thought they were going to push her to the background and just have Star be the focus, but Lee Daniels (ugh) has been pretty good about making sure everyone gets equal screen time. Honestly, if I were to watch the show without knowing the name or anything about it, I wouldn't even know that Star was supposed to be the main focus. Reply

Gabby was probably joking, but she's still trash, so I'm going to be fake mad about this.



Ryan is bae, though. 😍 Reply

What is this about Gabby bein trash? I'm outta the loop. Reply

