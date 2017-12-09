Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli To Marry In Italy Soon!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story is nothing less than a Bollywood film - check out the FULL timeline! https://t.co/HbLaC3yZkI — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) December 8, 2017

The actress and athlete are set to tie the knot any day now! There is no clear date on the wedding because the couple is trying to keep it a secret. But the guest list is meant to be full of stars!*) Met in 2013 on the set of an ad commercial*) Started out as friends*) In 2014 Virat was reported going to Anushka's place instead of a hotel*) Not until the end of 2014 did the couple make their relationship status official to the public*) First red carpet appearence together was in July 2015*) A sexy photoshoot Anushka did, allegedly caused the couple to fight*) They broke up in 2016 amidst claims Virat wanted Anushka to end her bollywood career and settle down with him*) They recoupled at the end of 2016Reportedly, a vineyard in Tuscany will be the venue for the wedding. See more pics at the source!