Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli To Marry In Italy Soon!
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story is nothing less than a Bollywood film - check out the FULL timeline! https://t.co/HbLaC3yZkI— BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) December 8, 2017
The actress and athlete are set to tie the knot any day now! There is no clear date on the wedding because the couple is trying to keep it a secret. But the guest list is meant to be full of stars!
*) Met in 2013 on the set of an ad commercial
*) Started out as friends
*) In 2014 Virat was reported going to Anushka's place instead of a hotel
*) Not until the end of 2014 did the couple make their relationship status official to the public
*) First red carpet appearence together was in July 2015
*) A sexy photoshoot Anushka did, allegedly caused the couple to fight
*) They broke up in 2016 amidst claims Virat wanted Anushka to end her bollywood career and settle down with him
*) They recoupled at the end of 2016
“I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together. During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback. From the moment I started playing in my academy till the Mohali game. I was emotional, I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day. What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember.”
Reportedly, a vineyard in Tuscany will be the venue for the wedding. See more pics at the source!
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-12-10 04:41 am (UTC)
hmmmm no
He honestly sounds like a sexist. Ugh.
I have the biggest crush on her, oh, my God.