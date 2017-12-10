Spotify's Most Popular Artists Of 2017
Spotify's most streamed female artists of 2017:— Forbes (@Forbes) 10 grudnia 2017
1. Rihanna
2. Taylor Swift
3. Selena Gomezhttps://t.co/VGQUiNITpL pic.twitter.com/jABKd4VaVN
Most streamed male: Ed Sheeran
Most streamed female: Rihanna
What artist did you discover in 2017, ONTD?
i discovered cardi b 😊
don't remember anything that sticks out that i discovered. just the same old same old.
Edited at 2017-12-10 04:59 am (UTC)