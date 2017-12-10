Spotify's Most Popular Artists Of 2017

I discovered artists like MUNA, Banks and PVRIS. My discover weekly is usually fairly accurate but sometimes trash. Nothing worse than seeing a trash artist on your Spotify discover weekly because the reality is the Spotify algorithm dragged your ass.



She was only on for half a year and was #2 . Princess of streaming

I did my Spotify end of the year thing and listened to about 39,000 minutes of music, 498 different artists and explored about 41 different genres but pop ended up my top genre of music, naturally.

I discovered Kate Bush, finally.

Omg how much has it improved your life? On a scale of 100% to 100%?

Thread



better late than never, hyacinth. Reply

Thread



these guys were snubbed @ the grammys

i love these youths



& how they, & other rap artists, are changing the game.

i see with my younger cousins, mainly boys, such a big difference on how they interact with each other and their lgbtq friends

Thread



yassssss Rih 😍



i discovered cardi b 😊

Sigrid, Maty Noyes, Jain, Dua Lipa, Ella Vos, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX all have been "discoveries" for me to this year. May they all continue to slay.

I discovered Sufjan Stevens, and proceeded to spend months listening to Carrie & Lowell and crying.

i discovered toro y moi, Sabrina Claudio, lizzo and rina sawayama.

I discovered Kpop in 2017 and now I can't listen to Western pop without thinking how boring it is.

lol that'll pass.

Thread



i discovered it in 2015 and still think so. and the current state of western pop tries its hard to keep me from looking back lol

Thread



i've listened regularly since around 2009 and still feel that way. there's so many groups that release music so i rarely have time to get bored with it.

Thread



Same. I started listening around 2009 and it's coming up to almost 10 years now. When I'm in my 30s I probably won't listen to idol pop much anymore but there's still a fun selection, I don't see myself dropping it anytime soon.

Thread



I usually get new music from curated playlists instead of Release Radar/Weekly Discovery but a few days ago Spotify came through and recommended this bop:

damn this is a bop, ty sis!

Thread



i wasn't ready for that first gif

Thread



I've been loving Kelela this year. LMK is everything.



Oh and also I'm really into FKA Twigs now. I couldn't get into her music before but I'm really into it now for some reason.

Thread



my youngest genre according to spotify is post-teen pop whatever the fuck that's supposed to be. oldest average listener age genre is motown btw.



don't remember anything that sticks out that i discovered. just the same old same old.

for me: sevdaliza, kali uchis, maluma, stella donnelly, and kris wu



Edited at 2017-12-10 04:59 am (UTC)

