The Crown Season 2 Review Roundup

I loved it!



Wanted to punch Phillip so many times. One being when he told Elizabeth her hair made her unsexy and to be like Jayne Mansfield, the other when he was practically drooling all over Jackie-O and dismissing his wife. And so many other times

when he terrified charles on the plane and told him to toughen up was a moment that caught me off guard and annoyed me. the jackie-o enchantment actually made me feel for the queen a little, and i think given what she found at the start of the season of that ballet dancer and suspecting philip, his drooling was probably such a blow to her.

i want a crown-style show about the kennedys now too



i want a crown-style show about the kennedys now too Reply

i catch myself feeling so bad for charles lol



like no wonder he grew up kinda a dick lol

Fucking hell, I know right? Like he's so awful in the show but also I can't believe I root for their relationship as much as I do.

She should've thrown her tea in her face.

She gave him so many looks of disgust like it was palpable

Anthony Eden, you shady bitch.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I can't imagine any first lady, let alone Jackie Kennedy casually (well not casually but easily, I guess you could say) admitting to taking uppers I'm really enjoying the season so far, though I think Claire Foy was underused. However, the Kennedy episode was weird AF imo

I'm on episode 7 and I think it's pretty good so far.

omg danny sapani, brb going to watch his and only his scenes rn

He looked so familiar to me and then I was shocked that I was right and he was on Misfits s1 as the first probation officer that tried to kill them lol. He had a small role idk how I remembered this!

he has a very distinct (and handsome) face! also was a main on penny dreadful, harlots, etc.

I was just watching the scene where Phillip goes on a rant about Tonys background and family, during Margaret and Tony's engagement party. All I could think was "Meghan, girl lets hope they don't still think that way."



I'm glad they also went in on the Duke of Windsors relationship with Hitler/Nazis.



I'm on the Kennedy episode now, Phillip continues to be the worse spouse ever.







Edited at 2017-12-10 04:42 am (UTC)

lol Philip at least probably still does still think that way.



It's rumored that he haaaaaated/hates Fergie and Andrew and she are waiting for him to die before remarrying. Who knows if that's true though.



I think the Queen and the rest of the fam aren't like that though.

I've heard that rumor about Fergie and Andrew. Kinda like how Charles and Camilla got married after the Queen Mum died. Rumor is they wouldn't have done it if she were still alive at the time.

I loved it. The episode exposing David for the Nazi trash he was was perfection.



I'm bored of Margaret and her poor little princess shit. I was worried there'd be too much Phillip, but so much of his plot was tied to both Elizabeth and Charles that he didn't bug me too much.

listening to tommy drag david to hell and back was the most i have ever enjoyed any of tommy's monologues

I fuckin' love Tommy this season. I feel bad for being annoyed with him in season 1.

lol same



I was like "yes! Sing it, Tommy!"

I feel for Margaret because having your older sister lord her power over you, but continue to deny she gets no pleasure from it, even well into adulthood...in such an EXTREME way, is debilitating and awful. but ya, grow the fuck up. you've got options.

I think that in a lot of ways, Margaret was doomed to be unhappy because of her position and her personality being in conflict.

Phillip is a bit much but tbh I don't get how everyone's hot takes seems to be that he should've known exactly what he was getting into. How would he have known? It's not like he could've googled "will my life suck if I marry the future queen of England" (like Meghan can lol), it's not like it was publicly known back then how much royals' lives suck. Who could he have asked? It seems like a stiff upper lip kind of thing, and he and Elizabeth probably thought there was enough time to settle in, but her dad croaked too soon.



As for the issue that Elizabeth just seems to react to things and isn't really the star of her story, tbh I'm not surprised, nothing that interesting has happened to her, they all happened to the people around her. She didn't have a traumatic childhood like her husband did, she didn't have the scandalous love life like her uncle and sister did, she didn't grow up not knowing she was gonna be Queen like her dad did. And she's not running the country, the prime ministers are. It makes more sense if you think of the show being about the events in her reign and not just her.



Edited at 2017-12-10 05:09 am (UTC) Reply

Well, Philip was the nephew of the king of Greece, it's not like he had nothing to do with royal families

I missed having another big presence (and incredible actor) like Churchill/Lithgow, and even to a slightly lesser extent Elizabeth’s father. They presented Philip’s history in an interesting way but I could have done with less of it.



Overall I liked season 1 better — it felt more dynamic. Although the Nazi/Billy Graham episode was amazing. Paul Sparks was fantastic and I thought it was an interesting way to combine two stories. Plus just learning that history was fascinating. Reply

LOL Yeah tbh I think the show kind of suffered from Churchill's successors being a bit stale? I'm not sure if you could have MADE them fun via casting or writing, but their formula of doing the political events during Elizabeth's reign just doesn't work the same way when you don't have a huge personality like Churchill carrying the story.

We should be getting Thatcher soon to fill that void. I'm looking forward to seeing who gets cast for that part.

I'm actually behind and just finally getting through season 1. I'm actually surprised by how good it really is. Will fly through S2 soon at the rate I am going.

yay a crown post! havent finished it yet but here are some thoughts:

- Vanessa Kirby is really great as Margaret imo, you really feel her inner turmoil and frustration at things.

- Phillip is so annoying, like of course you are outranked by your son, he's heir to the throne!!!

- I'm glad they are criticising the colonial aspects of the british empire and royal family, they didn't really touch on it in season 1.

- looking forward to seeing the kennedy's and the duke of windsor/david

philip and his world renowned small dick syndrome can go to hell, he is to wooooorst.

I mean, I guess it is somewhat realistic to how he would react being a man back then and how he was raised but it does not make it any less frustrating to watch!! lol

i could have watched more about philip's family history. it makes you sort of understand his character a bit more and why he's such a fuckin asshole sometimes. kirby was good but honestly margaret was an asshole and after her wedding ep i was really happy to have her on the back burner again because it's just too much. i loved when elizabeth called her out and said she never wanted to break away, she could have if she wanted to, but she loved being a rich princess with connections and that people had to defer to her as royalty--she loved being 'better' than everyone else more than she loved anyone, including peter.

Edited at 2017-12-10 05:13 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-10 05:13 am (UTC) Reply

That was such a good burn I was like yasss drag ha



Margaret, he chose someone else. That creep went for a 19 yr old and you can't blame your sister for it anymore

YES! THAT TEA WAS HOT!

I want a show like this about the Mitfords, and at least that will feel more true because there's proof all the crazy stuff happened.

There was something on Netflix called A Tale of Two Sisters, that did a short documentary on a couple of them. That series also did one on Amelia Earhart & her sister as well as Jackie Kennedy and hers.

That would be amazing, the Mifords are such a fascinating family. I think I own at least four books about their lives (bith the autobiographies and biographies)

Oooh so next season is 70s/80s? Will we get Diana and/or evil stepmother Raine

Charles meeting Camilla, all his other girlfriends, Diana, Mountatten's assasination, start of Thatcher, Cold War, etc.

YASSS

I finished the updated Morton bio on Diana. I had no idea about Raine. I hope she shows up. Judy Parfait can play her lol.

We deserve this and not Feud: Charles and Diana bc fuck Ryan Murphy

Had Victoria Tenant not aged she could play Camilla lol



Edited at 2017-12-10 05:32 am (UTC) Reply

I think they said they didn't plan for Diana until season 4.

I hope they destroy Diana as the bitch that she was!

i am so blown away by claire foy, i think she's remarkable and even better than she was in s1. i have no idea how they have an actress like her and use her LESS this season to focus on supporting characters smh

Because nothing interesting actually happened to Elizabth, beyond becoming Queen. They all happened to people around her. She didn't have a traumatic childhood like her husband did, she didn't have the scandalous love life like her uncle and sister did, she didn't grow up not knowing she was gonna be Queen like her dad did. And she's not running the country, the prime ministers are. Otherwise they'd just need to make stuff up, which is weird and what I felt was different about the Kennedys episode.

Well, but those things also happened to her because the por thing had to spend most of her time putting out fires set by all the idiots around her

