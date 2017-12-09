The Crown Season 2 Review Roundup
No Winston Churchill? No problem. https://t.co/gToaIumgap— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 10, 2017
The general consensus is that although Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth is pushed slightly further back than usual, and a loss of a John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, the show still dazzles with great performances, costumery, and set design. Vanessa Kirby is a scene stealer this season.
Netflix’s “The Crown” continues to deliver the pleasures of high-class melodrama in Season 2 https://t.co/99OvuDnRHD— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 7, 2017
Finished binging #TheCrown Season 2 yet? Variety's review: https://t.co/VxybVmy4Ut pic.twitter.com/3WDZpRLW5c— Variety (@Variety) December 9, 2017
'The Crown' might be Netflix's best superhero show, writes @sophieGG https://t.co/MQbpgMLlye pic.twitter.com/xnwkBek8Y4— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) December 9, 2017
Wanted to punch Phillip so many times. One being when he told Elizabeth her hair made her unsexy and to be like Jayne Mansfield, the other when he was practically drooling all over Jackie-O and dismissing his wife. And so many other times
i want a crown-style show about the kennedys now too
like no wonder he grew up kinda a dick lol
Edited at 2017-12-10 08:35 am (UTC)
I'm glad they also went in on the Duke of Windsors relationship with Hitler/Nazis.
I'm on the Kennedy episode now, Phillip continues to be the worse spouse ever.
Edited at 2017-12-10 04:42 am (UTC)
It's rumored that he haaaaaated/hates Fergie and Andrew and she are waiting for him to die before remarrying. Who knows if that's true though.
I think the Queen and the rest of the fam aren't like that though.
I'm bored of Margaret and her poor little princess shit. I was worried there'd be too much Phillip, but so much of his plot was tied to both Elizabeth and Charles that he didn't bug me too much.
I was like "yes! Sing it, Tommy!"
As for the issue that Elizabeth just seems to react to things and isn't really the star of her story, tbh I'm not surprised, nothing that interesting has happened to her, they all happened to the people around her. She didn't have a traumatic childhood like her husband did, she didn't have the scandalous love life like her uncle and sister did, she didn't grow up not knowing she was gonna be Queen like her dad did. And she's not running the country, the prime ministers are. It makes more sense if you think of the show being about the events in her reign and not just her.
Edited at 2017-12-10 05:09 am (UTC)
Overall I liked season 1 better — it felt more dynamic. Although the Nazi/Billy Graham episode was amazing. Paul Sparks was fantastic and I thought it was an interesting way to combine two stories. Plus just learning that history was fascinating.
- Vanessa Kirby is really great as Margaret imo, you really feel her inner turmoil and frustration at things.
- Phillip is so annoying, like of course you are outranked by your son, he's heir to the throne!!!
- I'm glad they are criticising the colonial aspects of the british empire and royal family, they didn't really touch on it in season 1.
- looking forward to seeing the kennedy's and the duke of windsor/david
Edited at 2017-12-10 05:13 am (UTC)
Margaret, he chose someone else. That creep went for a 19 yr old and you can’t blame your sister for it anymore
Oooh so next season is 70s/80s? Will we get Diana and/or evil stepmother Raine
YASSS
I finished the updated Morton bio on Diana. I had no idea about Raine. I hope she shows up. Judy Parfait can play her lol.
We deserve this and not Feud: Charles and Diana bc fuck Ryan Murphy
Had Victoria Tenant not aged she could play Camilla lol
Edited at 2017-12-10 05:32 am (UTC)