The Exorcist 2x10 Season Finale Promo



first of all........... where has tomas been this whole time. like thankfully marcus was pretty minimal (and it pains me to say that bc he was my fave character on tv a month ago before this mess) which also meant no more terrible retconned flashback sequence that doesn't make any sense and is also transparently and homophobic bs, but tomas has been invisible since 2.06. he might as well have been invisible in 2.05 (i'll never forgive that episode lol because it really was the beginning of most of these problems) which is bizarre because of the major revelation in 2.06 that the demons are targeting him. the structure/pacing is awful.



tomas's arc is so painfully underdefined because of that and it really showed this episode. like look at the nightmare he's in in 1.10 to 2.09 and there's no comparison... not just because he's a different person now, but because this was a lot of showing and not telling. the aspect of tomas wanting to feel special was well established, but all this stuff about feeling guilty about leaving his parrish, the building being bulldozed, not sure if he regrets choosing this life, etc... i think the only real sense we got of that was when he briefly spoke to his sister for one scene.



there was just no tension to any of it either. like casey was just a cameo. the story about there being something wrong with her – his storyline was just trying to throw stuff at a wall and seeing what stuck. look at it like this: we know that tomas wants to feel special and that he mistook his powers for being god-given or whatever, but has he really showed any wanting for his career any more than he did jessica? because both were pretty well resolved at the end of s1. the whole thing could have been about a normal life with jessica and it would've had the same impact: little. like also compare tomas waking up and being like "the power of christ compels you" in 1.10 vs. his comeback this episode and just waking up normally lol. like they're trying to make some kind of parallel or whatever but it didn't work at all.



i like the foster family but damn this storyline has been dragged to hell and back. such a waste of time. caleb, shelby, harper, verity, etc., all totally wasted and underwritten. like i just zone out during their scenes. rose is also underwritten and painfully stupid and underused... barely has any agency.



all the "environmental horror" stuff was embarrassing. omg the spider webs and shit with the characters running around the island, it was very low budget.



speaking of which, the island has been soooOSOOooOOooOo wasted. what the hell is this place? what the hell is the demon there? like yes we know it feeds on souls or whatever but how is that particularly different besides its age? we don't even know his fucking name yet. we have no idea who it is or what it wants. why was there so much importance put on grace if she wasn't going to matter? she was just another face it wears and was completely irrelevant to the larger scheme of things. i was hoping this island was gonna be some kind of reserve of lost souls and grace and some other spirits were gonna have competing agendas but it's just been a straight up stale exorcism in this boring setting for three episodes now.



like look back to s1 which had an incredibly strong second half and there's no comparison. these episodes are just running out the clock until tomas faces the demon on its own plane (which also doesn't make sense because marcus talked about his "friend" mouse *gag* like she had done that before but she didn't so what in the world was he talking about with that speech in 2.02) and that's it. that's why most everything's been shitty because it's dragging its feet to get to that point and there were barely any obstacles to get there so it's just been stewing in itself for three episodes.



and, mouse is there i guess. bennett isn't. wow their storyline ended up being a disappointment. maybe mouse was able to find marcus and tomas through the agents (idr) but.... stupid.





anyway this season just took such a nosedive and the finale is gonna be stupid, rushed, and underwhelming. i just want it to get here so we can get cancellation news already.