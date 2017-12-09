Suri Cruise Introduces Taylor Swift at Z100 Jingle Ball

Suri's bow is cute. Reply

Aww she's so cute. Reply

don't love the hair.



suri is adorable. Reply

Suri looks like this girl I sat next to one year in elementary school who was always eating her boogers.



Edited at 2017-12-10 02:03 am (UTC) Reply

She left one cult for another… Reply

Oop Reply

LMAO! nnnnnn Reply

lmao Reply

Damn lol Reply

Suri is adorable. So cute <3



Edited at 2017-12-10 02:03 am (UTC) Reply

Suri's come so far since she was a pillow Katie was using to pretend pregnancy. Reply

😆



Do you think the timing was different than publicized? Reply

haha, nah, I'm just remembering the good ole days --pre-Obama??! -- when a lot of ONTD truly believed she wasn't pregnant.



ONTD thinks a LOT of celebs fake pregnancies. Like Blue Ivy. Reply

she looks just like ha Reply

Okay but how much did Taylor pay Katie Holmes to come out looking like Kris Jenner...... Reply

yas Suri you better enjoy that freedom! Reply

Lmao right?! Gurl thank your momma every. single. day. Reply

hollywood produces so many carbon copies of their kids. Reply

I'm actually surprised by the fact that Suri Cruise is still a child.

I honestly thought she was already a teenager! These celebrity kids usually grow up so fast.



Edited at 2017-12-10 02:08 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah, she's eleven so she's probably due for a growth spurt pretty soon. I think the reason a lot of celeb kids seem to grow up so fast is because a lot of the time you see them dressed in mini versions of the latest trendy fashion thing their parents are wearing, while Suri still dresses like a kid. I imagine someone like North West will seem more grown up when she's the same age because Kanye will be dressing her in some ridic adult clothes that fit whatever aesthetic he's into at that point. Reply

I don't know about thatL; if she does have Tom's DNA, she might not grow anymore lol Reply

Wow I wonder if she has a relationship with Tom



Also slight OT there’s a jingle ball in Toronto right now (according to 5h instagram) do they have them in multiple cities? Reply

Yeah it’s like a tour with multiple artists. Reply

Oh wow I seriously read a comment on twitter from someone excited to see Taylor at the jingle ball in Toronto tonight... they're gonna be disappointed lmao Reply

I read that she doesn't. Tom can't talk to her at all because it's against the church's policy. She's a Suppressive or some shit like that. Reply

This is going to sound like /my friend with a bike/ but I know some people in the travel industry. Idk how often but at least last year for his bday he supposedly flew her out to spend time with him. Someone I know had said he rented the whole floor of hotel he was staying (in Mayfair I think), so they’d have privacy. Could be they made it up, but I think a London paper picked it up too (that she was there) but idk. I remember hearing something similar when he was in Paris filming (summertime) and saw her at the same time Katie and Jamie were also in Paris.



🤷‍♀️ I think people expect him to be photo with her and talk about her but he’s not really photo with Conor or Isabella or talk about them either, which doesn’t mean he doesn’t see or isn’t in touch with his kids. He doesn’t engage with the press except for movie promo so I suppose we’ll have to wait til she’s older and maybe talks about it herself. Reply

Thing is he used to talk about all his kids and always saw photos of them. I get that the two older ones are adults now though Reply

Wow I wonder if she has a relationship with Tom



Some tabloid said he hasn't had any contact with her in like 3 years. It used to be you'd get pictures of them out & about, but not any more. Reply

She's so big, remember that user who was obsessed with Suri. I can't remember her name, she had a pic of herself in her icon and was actually pretty hot. Reply

Remember Suri's Burn Book? The blog written in character as her? It's mad creepy in hindsight but it was very funny. Reply

theres a funny Instagram of north wests burn book Reply

Our collective obsession with that baby was creepy, lmao. Reply

Suri looks just like Tom Reply

Yea like IDENTICAL to him. Wild Reply

Edited at 2017-12-10 02:23 am (UTC) She really does. Reply

LMAO NOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

Who the fuck is this lmaoooo they do look alike! Reply

