Suri Cruise Introduces Taylor Swift at Z100 Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise drop by Jingle Ball to introduce Taylor Swift https://t.co/sByoz29jNT pic.twitter.com/0isOTxy175— HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 9, 2017
... Katie Holmes cut her hair off and Suri Cruise wears a cute dress
... Other notable performances include Demi Lovato, Camilla Cabello, Julia Michaels, Logic, and new boy band Why Don’t We [who?]
🚨🚨 SURI CRUISE INTRODUCED TAYLOR SWIFT AT JINGLE BALL 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/VdYoOOxbo1— Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) December 9, 2017
suri is adorable.
Do you think the timing was different than publicized?
ONTD thinks a LOT of celebs fake pregnancies. Like Blue Ivy.
take it back
I honestly thought she was already a teenager! These celebrity kids usually grow up so fast.
Also slight OT there’s a jingle ball in Toronto right now (according to 5h instagram) do they have them in multiple cities?
🤷♀️ I think people expect him to be photo with her and talk about her but he’s not really photo with Conor or Isabella or talk about them either, which doesn’t mean he doesn’t see or isn’t in touch with his kids. He doesn’t engage with the press except for movie promo so I suppose we’ll have to wait til she’s older and maybe talks about it herself.
Some tabloid said he hasn't had any contact with her in like 3 years. It used to be you'd get pictures of them out & about, but not any more.
