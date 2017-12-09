Best Butts on TV 2017

kit harington should be higher

Reply

Thread

Link







Seriously, I don't get the fascination with butts. Seriously, I don't get the fascination with butts. Reply

Thread

Link

Butts fill out pants nicely. I’m grateful I was blessed w a butt bc if I wasn’t I would get surgery to get one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't have one. My mother's father said it was the curse of his family to be all hips & no ass. But I'd rather get my boobs reduced & maybe my nose fixed rather than get a bigger booty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I notice a guy's butt before I notice their notice his face tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I'm definitely not a butt person either tbh but I can appreciate hard work when I see it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who is in that gif? He looks just like a guy who's always at the dog park when I take my dog. Reply

Thread

Link

parker young I believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never notice butts Reply

Thread

Link

The lack of butts in this post is disappointing! Reply

Thread

Link

this post is lazy af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Have one of my favorites - clothed and bare: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is one of the worst posts I’ve ever seen.



OP: Delete this trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lmao @ parker. rip enlisted lmao @ parker. Reply

Thread

Link

Bless this thread! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Ahhhhhh I'll never get over this show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've been told my butt is exquisite tbh. Both men and women talk about it heh Reply

Thread

Link

Pics or it didn't happen 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sad at the lack of visuals in the post.



I love butts - boobs are great but what really kills me is a nice butt, doesn't have to be big but if it's nice and perky... I'm weak. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm a bottom but ass pics > dick pics any day of the week imo Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a bit of a butt lady. I mean I'm pretty sure ESB is my favourite Star Wars movie because of the Han Solo ass shots Reply

Thread

Link

Harrison Ford is trash but damn he got the booty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep meaning to watch American Gods Reply

Thread

Link

it's boring but beautiful to look at Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Oblige Reply

Thread

Link

yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE PERFECT ASS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna bite it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lawd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how long I have stared at this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i realize there's a lot of factors going on...lighting/re-coloring possibly/maybe makeup a tad? I dunno how sex scenes are filmed like this in terms of logistics.



But its still glorious. Those cakes aren't fake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna be all up in that for a little while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk who this is/what show this is but this is amazinggg. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yo the Handmaids tale scene with Max made me develop a crush on him lmao Reply

Thread

Link





I was impressed w Betty gilpins bod in glow Reply

Thread

Link

Yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessssssss, I found her SO ridiculously attractive in GLOW. It was almost distracting. She was just stunning and her body is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is literally my body but with more flab lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So drop that flab! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao same. :/ oh well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her body is insane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's the one I was staring at the whole way through that show. Hot damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link