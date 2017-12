I'm mean to be going out right now but instead I'm sitting here watching this. Reply

I was worried a bit at John being stuck in Atlanta, luckily he seems to be in LA now!

People in the ATL, stay warm. Reply

LoL, comment cousins! Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyy, I'm so happy for him! Reply

i am HERE for this 'great feminine force' coming for snoke! Reply

I'm imagining all the insecure butthurt fanboys getting pressed over Rey being amazing and it makes me happy. Call her a Mary Sue some more, fuckers. SEETHE. Reply

EXACTLY THEIR TEARS WILL FUEL ME Reply

Kelly Marie Tran looks so pretty! Reply

Aww I just saw Carrie's poster and it's hitting me she won't be there. :( Reply

Yay Kelly! Reply

Did Bae-yega make it?! I got a news alert from THR while I was having breakfast with Santa this morning at the Zoo (high roller, y'all!) and it said he might miss it because of the weather and it made me sad for him D-: Reply

Harrison will land that ship in the damn auditorium! I’m here though thank you and thanks everyone ! See you tonight. I need a shower because.....ew https://t.co/3nFjFdStih — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017



He did!!!!!!! Reply

Apparently he's there! Reply

"i'm in bed at like eight" that is a MASSIVE mood sis, Kelly is such a delight I love her. Reply

aw Daisy's dress has stars on it. Reply

i am in LOVE with Daisy's dress Reply

What color would your lightsaber be? Tune into #TheLastJedi premiere livestream for the results! — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2017



Yay Mark! Reply

Damn that's an even poll Reply

I'd want a pink ass light sabre Reply

fucking same! Reply

Daisy... sis... I know that you’re a star but this dress is a no-no Reply

I love Mark Hamill. He seems like such a good person. Reply

