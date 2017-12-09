Actress: Dustin Hoffman Groped, Exposed Me During Broadway Run

Look at his smug fucking face. Fuck him Reply

her name should be in the title imo. he's a disgusting piece of shit Reply

Bless him Reply

Praise Be, praise be. Reply

i just watched him grilling this piece of shit. it was amazing. Reply

Reading that made me so sick. That bastard deserves to be in jail! Reply

ikr? i know this was in 1983 so the statute probably expired but he's definitely done this again to someone else since then, and he needs to be in prison Reply

The fact that statue of limitations exist for crimes like this and not some others (not including murder obvs) is pretty reflective of what our government views as important tbh. Reply

why are we not using her name and referring to her as "actress" only Reply

It is common practice on ONTD to not include the name of someone who isn't well-known in the title of posts, but to use a description of them instead:



Because she isn't a known name and no one would know who "Kathryn Rossetter" is. Both the tweet and the first line of the post state her name. It is common practice on ONTD to not include the name of someone who isn't well-known in the title of posts, but to use a description of them instead.

MTE Reply

It's kind of unfair that she should be dragged into this at all, since it was Dustin Hoffman who forced his gross self on her. Reply

she's coming forward w the information... Reply

that made me sick.



he is disgusting. srsly i want to vomit. *deep breaths* Reply

Of all the men being outed due to this behavior, he’s one that is most surprising to me. Maybe because he’s older and seemed sorta low key. This is gross, even after she confronted him which only gave her 3 days reprieve. Reply

If you worked in the film industry in the last 20 years in Los Angeles, you heard the rumors about him. He did this to women on film sets all the time. Crew, make up, costumers, any female, it wasn't just actresses. I'm surprised more women haven't come forward but maybe they thought they wouldn't be believed. Reply

He can suffer an aneurysm at any time now. Reply

Invited her to his hotel room the first week of rehearsals and then removed his shirt and demanded a back rub



how very harvey weinstein of him Reply

truly, the patterns of escalating manipulation and abuse are becoming more recognizable Reply

mte Reply

yeah seeing this pattern repeat itself is putting the uncomfortableness you feel when men try to push/demand backrubs or hugs on/from you (as a sign of pure "friendliness" ofc) in a comprehensible context now instead of just "i don't like this & idk why" Reply

my deepest hope is that society gets to a point where these patterns of predatory behaviour are so identifiable the abusers lose the edge they've been enjoying for so long.



Like, when society teaches it's young boys and girls "If someone is wearing no clothes you are allowed to kick up a fuss and demand to leave the room, if someone demands that you touch them and you don't want to you are allowed to kick up a fuss and say no".



Passivity seems to be ingrained in how we socialise children, especially girls. We need a cultural shift to where body autonomy is something that is loudly and fiercely protected on the individual level, in all strata of society, by all people in positions where they have less power than other person. Cultural revolution commence! Reply

And don't forget the part where dozens of people not only knew about it, but saw it happening and didn't say shit! Reply

FINISH HIM Reply

he should go for Woody next Reply

Hope the Y invites him to a screening of Wonder Wheel next! Reply

omg yeeees! Reply

I love him. Reply

iconic Reply

Hope more women come forward after he tried to side step and downplay the accusations at that panel Reply

It's time to thin the herd.



It's time to thin the herd.

