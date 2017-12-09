Actress: Dustin Hoffman Groped, Exposed Me During Broadway Run
"Now it’s 2017. Harvey has opened a floodgate. But as I write this, Dustin still seems immune" https://t.co/w8S16QTXot— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 9, 2017
Kathryn Rossetter played Willy Loman's mistress in Death of a Salesman on Broadway in 1983, with Dustin Hoffman as Loman. Hoffman personally chose her for the role, which initially had her thinking he was her "hero", but the job soon turned into "a horrific, demoralizing and abusive experience at the hands (literally) of one of my acting idols."
She alleges that Hoffman:[Trigger Warning]
* Invited her to his hotel room the first week of rehearsals and then removed his shirt and demanded a back rub
* Stuck his hand under her costume (just a slip) and groped her every night as they waited to go onstage, even though she begged him repeatedly to stop "with tears in my eyes"
* Once started to insert his fingers inside her
* Told the crew one night to come backstage and get ready for a surprise, and then just as they were about to go onstage, he grabbed her slip and lifted it over her head - her costume did not include a bra, so she was completely exposed
* Grabbed her breast every time they posed for a photograph
* Finally one night she pushed Dustin up against the wall and screamed, "Fuck you! How would you like it if someone did that to you before you walked out on stage every night, Mr. Method Actor? Leave me alone!" He did... for three days. And then it was back to groping as usual.'
Last month, writer Anna Graham Hunter accused Hoffman of sexually harassing her when she was a 17-year-old production assistant. He issued an apology, saying it was "not reflective of who I am".
source
he is disgusting. srsly i want to vomit. *deep breaths*
how very harvey weinstein of him
Like, when society teaches it's young boys and girls "If someone is wearing no clothes you are allowed to kick up a fuss and demand to leave the room, if someone demands that you touch them and you don't want to you are allowed to kick up a fuss and say no".
Passivity seems to be ingrained in how we socialise children, especially girls. We need a cultural shift to where body autonomy is something that is loudly and fiercely protected on the individual level, in all strata of society, by all people in positions where they have less power than other person. Cultural revolution commence!
