Stranger Things season 3 to premiere in 2019
.@DavidKHarbour: Why #StrangerThings Season 3 probably won't debut until 2019 https://t.co/AhxxX3WJIg #DIFF17 @Empire_Movies pic.twitter.com/gYGX1Dz3DJ— Variety (@Variety) December 8, 2017
David Harbour said Stranger Things Season 3 won't hit Netflix till 2019 because the Duffer brothers need time to write the script.
SOURCE
as if waiting an extra year for Game of Thrones wasn't bad enough......
these turds just regurgitate ancient concepts and themes. it's still enjoyable, but ok @ them pretending that they have anything substantial to do lmao
eleven and the gang get caught up in a conspiracy and infiltrate a secret base! and then powers happen
He also needs time to pitch the duffer bros on all of his joyce x hopper head cannons and fics
This sucks.
Edited at 2017-12-10 01:49 am (UTC)