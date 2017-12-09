Stranger Things season 3 to premiere in 2019

what script?



these turds just regurgitate ancient concepts and themes. it's still enjoyable, but ok @ them pretending that they have anything substantial to do lmao Reply

this is such a dumb comment lol Reply

lol ikr? lemme spoil season 3 for u



eleven and the gang get caught up in a conspiracy and infiltrate a secret base! and then powers happen Reply

I bet you're fun at parties. Reply

well I'm sure its a combo of script writing and finding a time for all of the young stars to come together again. I'm pretty sure I read that they are all booked for movies until Q2 or Q3 of next year. Reply

Before I clicked the post, I thought 'I wonder if ONTD is pretending to hate this yet' and here we are, first comment! Reply

Lmaoooo MTE Reply

dead @ the backlash to this comment Reply

I mean you can say that about almost any TV show but ok Reply

That’s too far away. :( Reply

Will anyone care by then? Reply

If they start in April, it's probably going to come out around February/March, so about the same time as s2 (15 months). Reply

This show on GOT-levels of juggernaut successful at this point. People will def care. Reply

why are y'all like this lol Reply

Lol mte Reply

I've already moved on, but once the trailer comes out, I'll be on board again. I'm like that with most things except Marvel since it's never-ending. Reply

hell yeah we will lol Reply

these scifi/fantasy shows like Westworld, GOT, and not Stranger Things taking a year off between seasons is very frustrating to me :( Reply

i still haven't felt the desire to watch s2, and i really enjoyed s1... idk Reply

s2 is better Reply

s2 is really good! Reply

S1 is best. Reply

it took me awhile to get into s2 but i powered through the last half pretty quickly Reply

yeah I probably wouldn’t have finished it if my boyfriend hadn’t forced me to watch past episode 3, but I’m glad I did cuz it got good Reply

Yeah, episode 6, 8 and 9 are pretty great. Reply

Yeah, I watched the first episode of s2, which was stupid because that was right before I was leaving on a trip, and I just haven't felt the urge to pick it back up Reply

S1 is better but S2 is thoroughly enjoyable as well IMO Reply

S2 is awful and boring Reply

It's a great season, but episodes 1-5 are slow paced, so you have to be patient. Episodes 6-9 (with episode 7 being divisive because it sort of deviates from the plot, but it's not a bad episode at all imo) are worth it and are my favorite episodes of the series overall. Reply

season 2 is way better Reply

just watch it for steve. Reply

Not gonna lie, season 2 was enjoyable but pretty forgettable imo Reply

Damn, I cannot wait too see it! 2019 is too far away. :( Reply

I guess they'll need to time jump a bit again for the kids. Reply

Wtf. Thats too far away Reply

so far away :( Reply

I guess they have time to fix Charlie Heatons border patrol problems Reply

david needs time to perfect his dad bod, i get it Reply

I would fuck Hopper, I cannot lie. But it would be a one time thing and then I'd never think of it again in shame Reply

i would not let you use and abuse my mans like that Reply

sis there's no shame, he's sexy af and charming to boot. I would fuck him in a heartbeat too ngl Reply

I know I shouldn’t give away season three spoilers but fret not good hopper fans - YOU SHALL HAVE YOUR DAD BOD FOR SEASON 3! https://t.co/uTpVWDUVsw — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) 5. december 2017





Holy hell @MerriamWebster .



The old joke. When you look up ______ in the dictionary you see his face.



Now I am living in this joke. https://t.co/Bi5mXHLyBi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) 8. december 2017



He also needs time to pitch the duffer bros on all of his joyce x hopper head cannons and fics He also needs time to pitch the duffer bros on all of his joyce x hopper head cannons and fics Reply

lmao. the dad bod will take time indeed Reply

dafuq.



This sucks. Reply

Ugh what's with Netflix allowing their shows to go on these stupidly long hiatuses? Because now cable is starting to copy them. Not cool guys! Reply

for this show in particular they dont want to completely exhaust all the child actors. they need a break



Edited at 2017-12-10 01:49 am (UTC)

I'm glad. I want the kids on this show to not be overworked and stressed like kid actors of the past. however, this just made me wonder if there's going to be a big time jump in the series, considering the kids are going through puberty and changing quickly. Reply

