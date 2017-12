Second poster for the upcoming Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander!

I loved the games so much, but I have zero hopes for this. I think this could’ve done well, but it just looks sloppy. I’m way too excited for the third game though. Reply

Same. Didn't they do reshoots too? That doesn't bode well for it.

Name a major film in the last 5 years that didn't do reshoots

they've now managed to do her posture dirty on not one, but two posters

I've warmed to the idea she'll be Lara, and to her in general now that she's chilled after getting her Oscar.

A lot better than the first poster which gave me like I Spit On Your Grave type vibes

Who asked for this?

Didn't they do reshoots to give the men in the film way more screentime? I swear I read leaks about how this was a fucking mess.

a video game movie is a mess?



quelle surprise.

This seems very early to be doing promo.

I'll still watch but I mean this probably isn't necessary

alicia's got more muscle then angie did. angie looks shit in comparison.

lol the more i watch this gif, the worse it gets. Is she even trying?

Hahahaha I don't even know why but this gif always makes me cackle.

these movies were so bad lets not pretend otherwise

I love classic Tomb Raider and I don't care for the newest games. I just don't see the new Lara as the same person at all and since this movie is looking more like the new game, I can't see it either. I really like Alicia but this doesn't work for me. I mean, I'll wait for trailers but idk.

the trailer was awful, cut your losses now imo

there's no strap for the arrow holster???

video game magic~*~*~

The promo has been a mess already but idc I will def see it and I hope they put out some new toys b/c I love lara action figures

But will it have

the fuck

LMAO

there is just something off with all these posters? like she is so obviously "made up" to look wrecked? i don't know.

Reply

