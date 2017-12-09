jennifers body

First look: Corey Haim biopic 'A Tale Of Two Coreys'



The film premieres on Lifetime on January 6th and, in the first look trailer, includes depictions of Haim's early experiences of on-set abuse and rape.

Source: Lifetime.



Did anyone else know Feldman was producing? They definitely got Haim's likeness down, the last shots of him are spine-chillingly close to 80's Corey.

