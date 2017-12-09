First look: Corey Haim biopic 'A Tale Of Two Coreys'

omg this is gonna be MESSY Reply

Poor boys :(



Go For It is still my jam Reply

I think the actor they cast as Feldman looks a lot like him too Reply

This is gonna be a debbie downer so I'll pass but expose them. Reply

I don't think I could handle watching this but I hope it's successful and exposes every single piece of crap that hurt those two. Reply

it's a lifetime movie Reply

same. i hate when biopics that should get the clout and profile of say fucking 'my day with marilyn' end up on fucking lifetime Reply

I would guess that there would be pretty limited platforms to run this project, considering it's going for the HW exec system in a pretty exposing way.



We, the consuming public, get what we're given, unfortunately.



Reply

ia Reply

I used to be so obsessed with the Coreys, and Haim was always my favorite. He was so charming on screen. Reply

looks depressing as fuck, but well cast Reply

Looks incredibly sad Reply

Haim was always my favorite of the two

Dang don't look bad. Their casting agent should be tapped for more biopics Reply

God I feel so sorry for both of them. This industry fucked them up and will get away with it Reply

for a lifetime movie it doesn't seem like it's a mess? I mean, other than the sad stories of the coreys Reply

Fuck this. Shit like this is why I never liked Feldman. Putting his abuse aside (like people said, you can be an abuse victim and a shitty person). If there was any truth to the 2 Coreys reality show (I know most of that shit is scripted so idk) he was really shitty about Haim behind his back, making fun of him while he was obviously still struggling with drug addiction and acting like a damn saint for hanging out with him at all. I always got the vibe that Feldman was somewhat jealous of Haim and not a true friend at all.



And now hes talking about his experiences on this show and in his book. As far as I know, Haim never went into much detail on the two coreys or in the media, but Feldman gave all kinds of details about how Haim hit on him and stuff like that. Feldman has always struck me as opportunistic and it just really pisses me off because I doubt Haim would want this story told this way, or at least if he did he would want it told with his approval, not “behind his back” (so to speak). I just feel like it’s disrespectful to his memory. He’s dead and can’t speak about himself.



Tl;Dr: Feldman needs to keep Haim’s name out of his damn mouth. Reply

Feldman has literally nothing going for him these days except the abuse stories and selling whatever info he has to the media. Many people suspect he won't name the abusers because they aren't famous enough for the average person to care and there goes his interview money. Reply

I kind of agree, I am sure he knows some shit but he does come off very opportunistic about it all. Reply

IA 100%. Reply

One thing I don't like going on with Feldman is that he's asking for a shitload of money for a "feature film" to "tell the truth"



I get wanting to raise money for security or legal protection but having it be a feature film? Come on. He doesn't need to make something a feature film to spill the tea. Reply

I used to like Feldman, but yeaaaah, you’re right. Reply

I always got the vibe that Feldman was somewhat jealous of Haim and not a true friend at all



I get that feeling as well Reply

ia Reply

I'm sure I read before that The 2 Coreys started off totally scripted but then Haim relapsed and they slowly phased out the scripts (because the real drama was more interesting than the scripted drama). That was years ago though so I don't remember where I read that, but it seems like a real thing?



Anyway, I agree with you re: Feldman's behaviour. It's gross how often he uses his supposed best friend's trauma in the media, especially since his death. Corey Haim deserved better. Reply

as a long time fan of haim (yes i am old) i agree. Reply

