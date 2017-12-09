First look: Corey Haim biopic 'A Tale Of Two Coreys'
The film premieres on Lifetime on January 6th and, in the first look trailer, includes depictions of Haim's early experiences of on-set abuse and rape.
Source: Lifetime.
Did anyone else know Feldman was producing? They definitely got Haim's likeness down, the last shots of him are spine-chillingly close to 80's Corey.
Go For It is still my jam
We, the consuming public, get what we're given, unfortunately.
And now hes talking about his experiences on this show and in his book. As far as I know, Haim never went into much detail on the two coreys or in the media, but Feldman gave all kinds of details about how Haim hit on him and stuff like that. Feldman has always struck me as opportunistic and it just really pisses me off because I doubt Haim would want this story told this way, or at least if he did he would want it told with his approval, not “behind his back” (so to speak). I just feel like it’s disrespectful to his memory. He’s dead and can’t speak about himself.
Tl;Dr: Feldman needs to keep Haim’s name out of his damn mouth.
I get wanting to raise money for security or legal protection but having it be a feature film? Come on. He doesn't need to make something a feature film to spill the tea.
I get that feeling as well
Anyway, I agree with you re: Feldman's behaviour. It's gross how often he uses his supposed best friend's trauma in the media, especially since his death. Corey Haim deserved better.