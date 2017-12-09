The Last Jedi For Your Consideration: Ridley and Hamill as leads, Driver as supporting
Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) will campaign in LEAD ACTOR for the #Oscars for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi!" Daisy Ridley will also campaign in LEAD ACTRESS! #StarWars #TheLastJedi #FYC pic.twitter.com/MJtXHqGys5
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill will campaign in the lead actress & actor categories for the Academy Awards. The LA premiere of The Last Jedi is tonight!
does this mean spoilers will start tonight? cause i'm ready
but maybe im too cynical but my expectations for the movie are low and i think after it comes out itll be Enemy Problematic Number 1 no matter what the content of the film is.
I love Star Wars but goD, the fandom.....
I'm feeling it's gonna be a reylo fest and it's gonna suck.
I mean maybe?? Maybe the acting is that good? Lets be positive. Im still excited for this film, even though it appears they've relegated Finn and Poe to the sidelines and made this mayo hour, but Ill be there ticket in hand!
