The Last Jedi For Your Consideration: Ridley and Hamill as leads, Driver as supporting

okay.



does this mean spoilers will start tonight? cause i'm ready Reply

Yeah, I'm expecting a full plot leak after the premiere. Reply

I support it. Reply

dare to dream Reply

lmao, they do say dream big, i guess. Reply

I always assumed that the Oscars would be snotty about movies like Star Wars and only nominate them for special effects or make-up type awards lol. Reply

they will lol, neither of these actors have a chance in hell Reply

The original was nominated for a bunch of stuff, including best picture, but the times they have a changed. Reply

I love watching the YT clip for when A New Hope won for Best Costumes. They were so different from everything on that stage. Reply

bb-8 4 best supporting Reply

i would enjoy this comment so much more if jar jar binks wasn't here but also: mte Reply

the force chose him as its vessel 2 spread its gospel smh Reply

the less acne riddled goth we see, the better for me



Edited at 2017-12-09 10:16 pm (UTC) Reply

...i admire their confidence!



but maybe im too cynical but my expectations for the movie are low and i think after it comes out itll be Enemy Problematic Number 1 no matter what the content of the film is. Reply

I'm expecting the movie itself to be good but considering that half the fandom has its heart set on Rey being a Skywalker and the other half has its heart set on her hooking up with Kylo, I predict that there's going to be a lot of salt no matter what actually happens lol Reply

Bring it on tbh, the drama is going to be amazing lmfao



I love Star Wars but goD, the fandom..... Reply

I can't wait for the tears and the tl;dr essays Reply

At this point I only want to know if Luke dies or not. I have to prepare myself before seeing movie. I don't think I can handle watching it without knowing that. Reply

I'm now at my lowest point with regards to this film.



I'm feeling it's gonna be a reylo fest and it's gonna suck. Reply

This is where I’m st rn. I’m really wary with how this movie will play out. Reply

i love sw... but mte. Reply

mte Reply

me @ rian rn Reply

I'm already regretting the fact that I bought my tickets last Friday Reply

Outside of technical categories, I don't expect any nominations. I'm sure Adam will get lots of praise for his performance though.



Edited at 2017-12-09 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

*OSCARS?* said the way New York says "BEYONCE?"



I mean maybe?? Maybe the acting is that good? Lets be positive. Im still excited for this film, even though it appears they've relegated Finn and Poe to the sidelines and made this mayo hour, but Ill be there ticket in hand! Reply

idk much about ridley but the majority of hamill's filmography has gone direct-to-video/dvd so i'm thinking not. i swear to god if either of them receive nominations before oscar isaac i'll riot



Edited at 2017-12-09 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

