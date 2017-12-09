San Diego Comic-Con Wins Naming Lawsuit




*The Jury ruled that Salt Lake Comic Con violated SDCC's "Comic-Con" trade mark by using it in their name.
*SDCC asked for $12 million, but the jury only awared them $20,000 as they concluded Salt Lake Comic Con did not knowingly violate San Diego Comic-Con's trademark.
*Salt Lake Comic Con is trying to get SDCC's trademark cancelled through The U.S. Trademark office.
*This could impact Comic Cons throughout the country, forcing them to change their names.

source

ONTD, have you ever done Jury Duty?
Tagged: , ,