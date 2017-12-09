San Diego Comic-Con Wins Naming Lawsuit

Dumb Reply

That seems kind of petty. It's a shortened 'comic convention'. No one has the clout SDCC has to fight this.



I don’t agree w/ the ruling.



I guess all of these conventions will just have to change it to _______ Comic Convention or rebrand some other way?



Also I was on jury duty once and it was very stressful. Idk if I could do it again. Reply

I think this is what confuses me. A ton have the name comic-con in them. Why hasn't SDCC been suing all of them? Why just choose the Salt Lake City one? Reply

SLCC was advertising themselves as being associated with SDCC right outside of the con. I think SDCC was just trying to make an example of Salt Lake in case other cons try to do the same thing. That said, I'm kinda surprised they won. Reply

SDCC needs to step off. i hope they lose their trademark. Reply

SDCC is the Taylor Swift of comic conventions. Reply

Did anyone who was trying to get badges in open registration get them today?

I tried and got nothing. Years ago I used to go to SDCC without issue and now I can’t get badges for shit. It’s making me bitter with each yearly failed attempt.



Did you try? Reply

I already had a creative professional badge - this is the last year I qualify for it, though (you have to re-submit every 3 years) and I’ll have to requalify next year and IDK if I’ll be in or not with the materials I’d be submitting. Reply

you could've joined my group! we had to do a pt 2 since not everyone was able to get in during prereg Reply

Didn't get any for myself cuz I'm broke but I helped some friends get badges! Reply

Thankfully, I didn't have to try today Reply

my group and i only needed saturday badges (got the rest during pre-reg) and we got them :) Reply

Got mine during pre-reg thankfully Reply

got mine during prereg, but we got on to help those who didn't get one. jw, what do you do since you get a professional badge? Reply

SDCC is stupid greedy. Reply

i did have jury duty once. and it's when i was unemployed so i was like stanley in the office, while everyone else on the jury complained the whole time.

"To get to go sit in an air conditioned room, downtown, judging people, while my lunch is paid for...that is the life."

what? NY defi has a comic con as well, are they coming for that as well?



And $12M??? They are out of their damn minds Reply

The NY one is the same company as the San Diego one. Reply

Really? I went to both of the websites and it looks like a different company entirely. SDCC also does Wondercon. The NYCC people ( http://www.reedpop.com/Events/ ) do a shitload of other Comic-Cons and PAX but SDCC isn't listed at all. Reply

They aren't though. NYCC is Reedpop Reply

Thanks op, this post reminded me to call-in Reply

Time to just go with Reply

as long as it doesnt affect nycc Reply

My jury duty experience was kinda crazy. The case was an escape charge with police as key witnesses. Like five potential jurors were dismissed because they said THEY had pending cases/or hated cops. Another guy was dismissed because he said he doesn't believe in the justice system/prison industrial complex. I ended up being on the jury and the guy chose to represent himself. He said he was a sovereign citizen and laws didn't apply to him (essentially). Every time the judge/prosecuter asked him a question he went on an insane rant.



this is like the fine bros trying to claim they owned react videos. if another convention was shortened to 'SDCC' i'd understand the competition but there's tons of comic cons all over the world. this just makes them look like assholes. Reply

