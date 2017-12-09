San Diego Comic-Con Wins Naming Lawsuit
BREAKING: Jury sides with San Diego Comic-Con in lawsuit against Salt Lake Comic Con https://t.co/usYjEXLkNZ— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) December 8, 2017
*The Jury ruled that Salt Lake Comic Con violated SDCC's "Comic-Con" trade mark by using it in their name.
*SDCC asked for $12 million, but the jury only awared them $20,000 as they concluded Salt Lake Comic Con did not knowingly violate San Diego Comic-Con's trademark.
*Salt Lake Comic Con is trying to get SDCC's trademark cancelled through The U.S. Trademark office.
*This could impact Comic Cons throughout the country, forcing them to change their names.
source
ONTD, have you ever done Jury Duty?
Edited at 2017-12-09 10:00 pm (UTC)
I guess all of these conventions will just have to change it to _______ Comic Convention or rebrand some other way?
Also I was on jury duty once and it was very stressful. Idk if I could do it again.
Did you try?
"To get to go sit in an air conditioned room, downtown, judging people, while my lunch is paid for...that is the life."
And $12M??? They are out of their damn minds
Edited at 2017-12-09 10:58 pm (UTC)