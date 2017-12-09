Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney on "Actors on Actors"
The actors discuss Rockwell's recent role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Janney's recent role in I, Tonya.
They chat about:
- How great they both are,
- Janney's role as LaVona, Tonya Harding's mom, was written for her,
- Rockwell developed a paunch (and wore padded pants) in Three Billboards,
- Francis McDormand's decided her character in Three Billboards should walk like John Wayne,
- Both Rockwell and Janney's characters are mean-but-funny,
- Stanley Tucci used to get Janney to tell him he was terrible before they'd walk onstage for the play they were doing,
- Rockwell likes breaking umbrellas to get himself ready for certain scenes,
- Being fired: Rockwell did a pilot with NBC and they re-shot it all, while Queen Janney has never been fired, and
- Janney worked as a receptionist in the 1980s and realized she was unwittingly dealing drugs by receiving packages in the mail and passing them along.
Source
Janney looks ethereal as always, Rockwell gets quasi-obnoxious by name-dropping "the great Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight".
Have you seen either of these movies yet, ontd?
Oh.
Great actors also do voice work, changing the pitch and tone of their voices even if they don't do an accent. I'm tired of seeing people praised who just play themselves on screen and do no work on developing a character at all. You can never say that about McDormand, Janney or Rockwell.
For years I’ve been telling anyone who will listen that I want a Quantum Leap remake with Allison as Al and John Cho as Sam. Make it happen, Hollywood.