Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney on "Actors on Actors"

“the great Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight”



Sam Rockwell is… like that IRL. Reply

Now this would be interesting company for a dinner party. Although Sam needs to update his name dropping. Reply

at least he stopped namedropping woody allen Reply

Oh for fuck sake. Trust no man. Reply

omg Reply

Three Billboards was garbage Reply

"ethereal" huh Reply

she's lovely and i love her and i'll go down fighting for her, bluecid! Reply

I love the 2018 Academy Award For Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney so much. Reply

3 Billboards was shockingly bad. Total waste of a good cast. It was stagey, had clunky "jokes" that didn't land. The consequences of certain scenes didn't make sense... Rockwell was amazing in it tbh, but idk if he will get any awards cuz the character was a piece of shit violent racist weirdo. Reply

I'm ignorant about whatever shitty things Rockwell has said, but damn I'm still butthurt about how he was snubbed when he made Moon. Reply

what did he say Reply

Idk if he even has, but I assume someone will come with receipts about him being shitty as the rest of men so I'm preparing myself for it. Reply

Ugh, Moon was so good and he was almost heartbreaking in that. Haven't watched it in probably a few years....gotta change that. Reply

This awards season is so boring Reply

I love Allison Janney, she's always good. Also, the comment about McDormand deciding her character should walk like John Wayne spotlights why her performances are always good and why she's a good actress, not just good at being on film. There's a huge difference between really acting and creating a character and simply being filmed when you do no work on your character, such as using your body as the character with a different walk or posture (Tom Hanks is already killing it in the trailers for The Post, simply with his posture. He stands and walks the way Ben Bradlee did).



Great actors also do voice work, changing the pitch and tone of their voices even if they don't do an accent. I'm tired of seeing people praised who just play themselves on screen and do no work on developing a character at all. You can never say that about McDormand, Janney or Rockwell.



I wanted to love Three Billboards but didn't. Reply

Allison Janney is forever gold for gifting the world her iconic performance in Drop Dead Gorgeous Reply

I LOVE Drop Dead Gorgeous so much. I rewatch it almost every year. Some of it has not aged well tbh, but it's still funny and Alison Janney is flawless in it. "Are we on cops again?" Reply

I know what you mean, there are a few things that make me cringe now but goodness the movie is so fun and her lines are my favorite: "She had a big ass then, she has big ass now" Reply

I adore Allison Janney. She needs to win all the awards for everything. Reply

She's coming for that Oscar and I'm here for it. Reply

Allison Janney can do anything. Hilarious in Drop Dead Gorgeous, heartbreaking in Masters Of Sex.



For years I’ve been telling anyone who will listen that I want a Quantum Leap remake with Allison as Al and John Cho as Sam. Make it happen, Hollywood. Reply

