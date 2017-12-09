Louis Tomlinson shares I Miss You MV; Larries refuse to show any behavioural progress.
Louis posted the music video for his latest single (?) Miss You, which he has been pretty adamant in interviews is about his on and off gf Eleanor.
However, The Sun posted a tasteless tweet (below) and since The Sun is known to be Syco's (1D's old and Louis's current MGMT !!!!!) mouthpiece, Larries were assured once more that Louis's own management is trying to bring him down. (WHY ? aren't they planning to make money off of this guy - lmao w h y )
Louis Tomlinson dances on tables and downs shots for his new single Miss You a year after his mum’s tragic death https://t.co/2xO0Uj9GkX— The Sun (@TheSun) December 8, 2017
Not only that, but went on to find extreme symbolism in the video and Harry's SM:
ONLY finger without a ring is his ring finger 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/p11FVgG6vb— 1DGATE (@1DGATE) December 8, 2017
CLEARLY meaning he's secretly married to Louis.
#MissYouMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/jM9WyEdoM3— 1DGATE (@1DGATE) December 8, 2017
Louis always on point with the references pic.twitter.com/WqP8JrvKCS— 1DGATE (@1DGATE) December 8, 2017
source: 1 2 3 4 5
lmao I don't have any questions.
i'm genuinely baffled by the fact all 1D members have relatively decent careers rn, and i'm irrationally happy for their fans lol. with the boybands i grew up with, i was lucky if there was that one break-out member, and maaaaybe a second one who'd have a lowkey and underrated career, while the rest faded in obscurity. i love how, no matter which your 1D fave was, you still have new music to enjoy. good for y'all!
All the rude shit he's done are STUNTS, all his icky fashion is AN IMAGE FORCED UPON HIM, anything he's said that they dislike are really MANAGEMENT'S words.
Also I actually like this song, I really haven't hated anything Louis has put out
I do feel kinda sorry for him that so many of his fans are crazy larries. I went to a Harry concert and was worried that there’s be a ton of larries (lbr the craziest people are the loudest online so sometimes it feels like there are way too many) ,and while I did see some people with shirts that implied they were larries, everyone I talked to in the line didn’t like Larry and was really nice and helpful.
i wanna know if there was some epic fallout like w zayn and his old best friends
More tinhats = more crazy.