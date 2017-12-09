H - okay babe

Louis Tomlinson shares I Miss You MV; Larries refuse to show any behavioural progress.



Louis posted the music video for his latest single (?) Miss You, which he has been pretty adamant in interviews is about his on and off gf Eleanor.

However, The Sun posted a tasteless tweet (below) and since The Sun is known to be Syco's (1D's old and Louis's current MGMT !!!!!) mouthpiece, Larries were assured once more that Louis's own management is trying to bring him down. (WHY ? aren't they planning to make money off of this guy - lmao w h y )




Not only that, but went on to find extreme symbolism in the video and Harry's SM:


CLEARLY meaning he's secretly married to Louis.







source: 1 2 3 4 5

lmao I don't have any questions.
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , ,