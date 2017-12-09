Louis Tomlinson shares I Miss You MV; Larries refuse to show any behavioural progress.

So being in a room alone when you're lonely is a novel idea? Reply

I used to regularly follow larry theories, because they were hilarious. But i stopped keeping track shortly after louis had a kid. Now that it's obvious that his baby is "real" (smh), what explanation do larries have for that? Do they think louis cheated on harry with a woman or..? Reply

I think they think the baby is multiple actor babies who got cast for the role or smth Reply

they've actually topped that and moved on to claiming he is actually Briana's mother and stepfather's child. which is ridiculous, since he looks exactly like Louis. Reply

lmao trust me they have a lot Reply

Baby actors! They got lucky and casted one that looks like him. Reply

If only they'd be this invested in making their surroundings a better place [123487690] Reply

Omg, Larries are a different breed of stupid. I feel kind of bad most of his fans are them. Reply

Don't feel bad. They're enabling his solo career! Reply

i like this song!



i'm genuinely baffled by the fact all 1D members have relatively decent careers rn, and i'm irrationally happy for their fans lol. with the boybands i grew up with, i was lucky if there was that one break-out member, and maaaaybe a second one who'd have a lowkey and underrated career, while the rest faded in obscurity. i love how, no matter which your 1D fave was, you still have new music to enjoy. good for y'all! Reply

Aw, this is such a sweet comment. Reply

Why would anyone stan this rodent? Reply

idk man... Reply

lol they don't stan him, they stan a version of him that they made up in 2011, that they use as a self-insert to pretend to date Harry. Reply

This ☝



All the rude shit he's done are STUNTS, all his icky fashion is AN IMAGE FORCED UPON HIM, anything he's said that they dislike are really MANAGEMENT'S words. Reply

either they don't love themselves or they have a thing for racist assholes 😅 Reply

I hate fans who take things too far





Also I actually like this song, I really haven't hated anything Louis has put out Reply

This song is kinda 1D (minus the swearing and drinking I guess) which makes me like it a bit more. Louis still can’t sing but good for him for making a career out of being the spare one in the band.



I do feel kinda sorry for him that so many of his fans are crazy larries. I went to a Harry concert and was worried that there’s be a ton of larries (lbr the craziest people are the loudest online so sometimes it feels like there are way too many) ,and while I did see some people with shirts that implied they were larries, everyone I talked to in the line didn’t like Larry and was really nice and helpful. Reply

that’s bc harry has his own solo fanbase that is not made of larries. Louis on the other hand, probably has a fanbase of 70% that’s banking on him being married to harry Reply

Exactly. Like me who was never even an 1D fan before I got into Harry’s music. And I’m friends with like two people who feel the same and I met others at the concert. That’s why I feel bad for Louis because so much of his success depends on those delusional shippers. Not that anything he says against Larry would make them stop believing. Reply

i haven't kept up w 1d in like a million years, whatever happened with stan? (not that i give a shit about him, i just rmr that they were best friends?)

i wanna know if there was some epic fallout like w zayn and his old best friends Reply

I think he just got a life and a job lmao whereas his other friends Calvin and Oli follow him all over the world (I think they might be PA's I'm not sure) Reply

oh boo, i was hoping for some wild drama to come out lol Reply

Also i've recently learned that Camren shippers (Camila + Lauren from 5H) are just as crazy as larries. Even though it's obvious that those two actually hate each other, rather than just growing apart like louis and harry did. Reply

tbh what a weird pairing?? i don't like to ship real life people cause its weird but what is the justification of this "couple"? Reply

basically they were the 2 closest friends when 5H was first put together on x-factor, when they were like 15 or 16 years old. They smiled at each other a lot, or laughed at each others jokes, or were kinda touchy-feely (in an innocent way) like most teenage best friends are. Camren shippers took that as confirmation that they were in a secret relationship, and every single time they glanced at each other for even a second, it would be slowed down in gif form and labeled as ~a look of longing~ or some shit. So really, people were just overthinking and sexualizing how close 2 teenage girls were for a couple years, and they ran with it. Lauren and Camila haven't been close for a while, and I think they unfollowed each other on instagram and twitter as soon as Camila left the band. Lauren is currently dating Ty Dolla $ign, and camren shippers are so racist about lauren dating a black man. And lauren has stated many times that Camren shippers are creepy and offensive to her, but they don't take a hint. Reply

Link

I feel like every tumblr stan takes lessons from larry and feels the need to be absolutely crazy about shipping i.e. kaylor and supercorp Reply

they were going crazy last night because they went to the same event in 'similar' outfits Reply

the only people who can rival Larry stans are robsten stans. its a toss up on who's crazier. Reply

Larry stans, just because there are so, so many of them.



More tinhats = more crazy. Reply

I love reading about larries and their delusions. Reply

what's the significance~ of the number 28 again? i think i used to know but larries have become less entertaining and more sad to watch since 1d broke up so i forget Reply

