God damn, why do they always release Marvel Netflix stuff when I'm going away? It happened for The Defenders and now this. I'm looking forward to it though, I'm glad we have a date for it now. Reply

luke cage better make an appearance i s2g. luke cage better make an appearance i s2g. Reply

it's been 84 years Reply

March?! Ahhh I can't wait!! Reply

YASSSSSS PUTTING IN A VACATION DAY REQUEST FROM WORK! Reply

lol Reply

lolol i've legit done that Reply

Wow it’s been nearly 2 yrs! Finally Reply

more than 2 years, season 1 was released in nov 2015. Reply

woah are you for real? shit. Reply

What. I thought it was recent. I should probably get better at keeping the track of time. Reply

lord help us Reply

bitch B Y E what the FUCK lmaooo I can't deal w/ this Reply

OMG YAAAAAS, that doesn't even seem too far away. I'm so excited Reply

March 8? What a lovely birthday gift :) Reply

[shaking and crying]



so, did they erase Luke and Jessica's relationship or what? D: Reply

He is w/ Claire now... Reply

holding out hope that he's gonna appear in this season at least. they had some good scenes in the defenders. Reply

I was so annoyed when they made her basically useless power wise during the Defenders. Cant wait for S2 though. Reply

Me too! It's like they forgot she can jump really high. Reply

What about the elevator scene? Didn't she jump really high to catch it? Reply

That's so far away :/ Reply

I don't watch this but why the heck did it take so long for s2? I actually thought they'd already released it. lol Reply

Because there were more "important" shows to make before S2 like The Punisher and Iron Fist! /s Reply

because the needed had to do iron fist, luke cage and defenders before we got another season of this. Reply

because of the other Marvel Netflix shows Reply

because men Reply

because there wasn't enough white man pain yet apparently Reply

