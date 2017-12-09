Graham Norton Show: Jessica Chastain, Dwayne Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Kevin Hart, Noel Gallagher

lmao I thought I was over Rebel's shtick but every time I see her interview, she makes me laugh out loud, i like her delivery lmao Reply

Thread

Link

same! I will watch any and all pitch perfect movies they choose to make Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kevin Hart annoys me Reply

Thread

Link

He annoys me, too. I saw this listed last night and with the exception of Jessica Chastain, I don't like any of the other people, so I couldn't watch. This is the strangest collection of guests I've ever seen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even reading about Rebel telling, saying, or talking about stuff makes me exhausted. I don’t know what it is about her, she exhausts me. Reminds me of someone, maybe. Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm, so you don't like a woman for no reason. What could it be, I wonder? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Accidentally sent my previous reply before it was done.



As I said, she probably reminds me of a person I know and don’t like for a whole bunch of reasons. Anyway, I never said I didn’t like Rebel. I don’t know her. Just the way she talks makes me feel like she would be a challenging partner to have a real, interactive conversation with. Don’t know tho, haven’t met her. No reason in my original comment to assume things. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

girl stop lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always side eye her stories about her ~crazy~ past since a lot of it has been proven to be false. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Jack Black Reply

Thread

Link

is this Pitch Perfect also gonna be super racist or have they learned their lesson?



Kevin looks like a child next to the Rock. Reply

Thread

Link

Kevin looks like a child next to most ppl lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica Chastain seems sweet but quite boring tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

jessica looks amazing in that dress omw Reply

Thread

Link

Thisis like the most guests Graham has had on a show at one time? usually its 3-5 right? Reply

Thread

Link

i think there were a few times where he had this many guests but i can't remember when lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they had to bring in chairs when McBusted were there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol the shout out to Liam. Reply

Thread

Link

is there another link? this one blocked in the US Reply

Thread

Link

change tube to pak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow I had no idea that so many exhausting people could fit on a single couch. Reply

Thread

Link

I've always wondered if some celebrities are secretly offended since he puts the least-known/famous ones at the end of the couch lol Reply

Thread

Link

he only usually puts like legends closest to him (it's usually like one person, like Tom Hanks), but the rest of the couch is usually random, and the musical guest is always at the end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk, I watch this every week and yeah, sometimes it's random based on if they have a bunch of the same people from one movie but usually the most famous are at the front lol And of course the musical guest is at the end 'cause they just came over from the stage or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've thought that too! And usually when he has an American celebrity they tend to be "bigger stars" than the British celebrities who always end up on the end of the couch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Noel Gallagher the one complaining about everything ever, including One Direction or is that Liam? NOW I DON'T KNOWWWW Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, they're so much more alike than they want to admit, but you're thinking of Noel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh right i got confused for a second lmfaoo ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica Chastain is so beautifullllll Reply

Thread

Link

the new Jumanji looks cute but I had to roll my eyes at Karen Gillan's character being dressed like that cuz 'we're subverting misogynistic tropes by doing them or something' Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, subversion isn't enough in the year 2017 of our lord. You still did it this way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link