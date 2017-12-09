Graham Norton Show: Jessica Chastain, Dwayne Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Kevin Hart, Noel Gallagher
+Dawn French and Jack Black (couldn't fit in the title lmao)
-First people on the sofa are Jessica, Rebel and Dawn. Jessica says she's starting to sound Italian because of her husband and Rebel says 'I've had my DNA tested, and it turns out I'm 100% white.' ...Italians are white, Rebel.
-Rebel talks about winning her case against a magazine and winning close to 5 million dollars which she's gonna give to charity
-Jessica Chastain talks about her new movie
-Rebel tells a story about how her parents were into horse races and how she used to bid when she was a kid and won lots of money but her dad gave her only 5 dollars and said 'She'll never remember'...But she remembers.
-They talk about cats
-Rebel talks about Pitch Perfect 3 and how she had to do a bit of fighting and stunts and people do not believe she could do that because she looks lazy lol
-Kevin, Dwayne and Jack talk about Jumanji
-Dwayne talks about the rumours of him being president in 2020
-They make Jack Black act out a scene from the movie in which he's teaching Karen Gillan how to flirt as a teenage girl (he's the teenage girl in the movie)
-Jack Black sings a bit of the theme song he wrote with Nick Jonas for Jumanji movie
-Graham asks Jack if he knows Noel and he says he doesn't, and Graham asks 'But wasn't there a thing where you were supposed to work together or something?" and Jack is like: "That was his brother Liam...." Noel is not amused.
-Graham to Noel: "But do you guys watch each other's appearances? Did you watch him when he was on here?" (referring to Liam)
Noel: "Oh..no."
Graham:"But he watched you?"
Noel:" Yeah, he's obsessed."
Kevin looks like a child next to the Rock.