looks cute. i'll def go see it

It's a teaser for the .. world building?

Oh, an animated film.

I think.

I think.

I mean… clearly.

the animation is incredible.

Stylistically this is fucking fantastic. Not enough animation studios find a unique visual voice. They did a great job with this. I can't wait to take my nephew to see it, we're both massive Spider-Man fans.

oooh i think i can get behind this! this animation is fucking incredible!!!!



Edited at 2017-12-09 07:28 pm (UTC)

Okay I thought it was going to be animated like how Batman Ninja looks but this is LEAGUES better, I'm excited.

MY BABY!!! This looks great, I'm looking forward to it <333

reminds me of the mtv spider-man series, which i'm very fucking into. day one 🙏🏽

I loved this painfully early 2000's series idec.

BITCH YES i got the same flashbacks, this show was my SHIT in 2002. everyone was hyped for the movie but this shit was so much better i loved how ~trendy and sleek~ it was. so excited to have a new version of this with donald glover voicing miles!!!!!! FUCK THE HOMECOMING BASIC BITCHES!!!

i also love how much animated-peter looked like andrew garfield, totally explains why his casting was so vindicating 4 me

At first I thought this was for the video game but its not! It looks very enjoyable. DC should think about doing big time animated movies.

They really should. I like Lego Batman but I love even the worst of the DCAU films because it's all so new to me as someone who doesn't read the comics.

& they couldn't be worse than most of the DCEU sorry to say.





& they couldn't be worse than most of the DCEU sorry to say.

Speaking of video game, I'm super excited for the spidey game coming next year. The gameplay looks fun.



DC has always done better (critically) with their animated movies. I'm surprised they haven't invested in it more big time like you are suggesting.

can't they make another TV series for some other superhero. tried of this superman overload.

There's a Guardian's TV show on Disney XD.



No attesting to it's quality.

I saw the promo for that show...is it any good?

this is... not superman sis

You mean Spiderman?

Lol sis not only is this a movie and there's like a superhero movie every few months but theres's like 10 superhero shows out right now ( more if you count Netflix). There's literally a post above that's about Jessica Jones S2 and there are at least 1 post about Justice League and Avengers a day but a Spider-Man animated movie is where you draw the line?

What sony exec is putting a gun to your head forcing you to watch just Spiderman movies?



What sony exec is putting a gun to your head forcing you to watch just Spiderman movies?

the art direction looks IMPECCABLE omg

OOOH! This looks fantastic. I'm super into the style.

ooohhh i thought it was for a video game! i'll definitely see this in theatres :D

