December 9th, 2017, 01:53 pm theqinra Trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Source Tagged: comic books, film, marvel, spider-man
I think.
Edited at 2017-12-09 07:28 pm (UTC)
& they couldn't be worse than most of the DCEU sorry to say.
DC has always done better (critically) with their animated movies. I'm surprised they haven't invested in it more big time like you are suggesting.
No attesting to it's quality.
What sony exec is putting a gun to your head forcing you to watch just Spiderman movies?