ANTM Sets Drag Race Crossover For Next Season: "Valentina Killed It," Tyra Banks Says



RPDR Queens Valentina, Manila, and Kayta will appear on the next cycle of America's Next Top Model as part of a photoshoot challenge. “They’re so friggin’ gorgeous and can pose their asses off,” Banks told Weekly. “That’s a difficult model to be in a shot with. Valentina killed it. I’m sitting there editing film and I’m like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?”

