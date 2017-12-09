ANTM Sets Drag Race Crossover For Next Season: "Valentina Killed It," Tyra Banks Says

it's crazy to me how quickly valentina's buzz died after the reunion, you'd think she was photographed w a swastika on her forehead or something Reply

she never did anything with ha platform other than releasing that one boring mv that's like the exact same boring thing that she does in her live performances tbh Reply

i didn't even know she had a mv lol. even still it seemed as though people stopped generating valentina content on tumblr, etc. which tends to do the most w the least for all the queens Reply

she's literally been featured on vogue mexico's website and even had a make up turial on vogue's youtube. she's doing better than sasha voo voo Reply

this alaska shade lmao come through Reply

because she's an one trick pony lbr Reply

She should've done All Stars 3. Reply

I'd wish you luck on dealing with ha stans but I know you can handle it, not luck needed. Reply

Yeah she's gorgeous and stylish but nothing about her is particularly engaging outside of the show.



Violet doesn't have a huge personality either but it works for her because she never pretended too in the first place lol Reply

TBH I don't think any of these queens from the last season have shown longevity. At least not in the way queens like Alaska, Katya, or Bob have. They've all just kinda disappeared but I also didn't think there as many talented queens last season. Reply

YAS ready for this show to go back to its roots with the gayness



here for manila Reply

It's unfortunate when a person's fandom is a turn off to the performer themselves. Reply

Valentina will never redeem herself after the lipsync, sorry. The only reason she was a fan fave was because season 9 was such a forgettable cast... Reply

she ain't wrong, valentina really is so pretty Reply

she could be a contestant in or out of drag and i wouldn't be mad tbh



Edited at 2017-12-09 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

omg Reply

tell it sisdTUH Reply

lol mte tbh that's by far her biggest appeal cos she really isn't that great Reply

lollllll Reply

is she doesn't introduce nigel as 'noted fashion photographer, nigel barker' i'm not watching Reply

Valentina and Manila I can understand, Katya? Lol no. Reply

Now sis, don't being saying shit about Katya - you just may force me to start calling you names and questioning your intelligence in a back and forth that surpasses 27 comments because you had the audacity to have a differing opinion.



Sorry not sorry, should've been Alyssa. Reply

Excuse moi? Reply

Sis how the fuck dare you Reply

mte Reply

smh raven did it first



This is what I came in here to post. Who else could pull off a flat shake n go wig so well? Reply

I forgot Jael and Renee were on the same season together :( Reply

what happened to jael? Reply

and she looked terrible Reply

Crossover is a bit misleading. I would love if episode 1 of Top Model and Drag Race were the same thing. Like they have the same photo shoot, work with one another, and one person from each show is eliminated but it's one episode. Reply

that sounds cool Reply

i just want Tyra to guest judge drag race goddamit. i wanna see rupaul and tyra together before i die Reply

I LOVE Valentina sm Reply

Tyra would be a Valentina stan. Reply

why????? @ katya. should've been miss fame or violet!!! who both are literally models

not surprised about the valentina praise. y'all cam hate her but her boy modeling pics are gorg



