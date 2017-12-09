ANTM Sets Drag Race Crossover For Next Season: "Valentina Killed It," Tyra Banks Says
My queen @tyrabanks is shaping the future we ALL want with #ANTM cycle 24. @NigelBarker + @EvaMarcille are back, plus #RuPaulsDragRace queens make an appearance ("Valentina killed it," she says). Your exclusive first look in @EW here: https://t.co/W722l6KBlb— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) December 8, 2017
RPDR Queens Valentina, Manila, and Kayta will appear on the next cycle of America's Next Top Model as part of a photoshoot challenge. “They’re so friggin’ gorgeous and can pose their asses off,” Banks told Weekly. “That’s a difficult model to be in a shot with. Valentina killed it. I’m sitting there editing film and I’m like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?”
Source
Violet doesn't have a huge personality either but it works for her because she never pretended too in the first place lol
here for manila
why????? @ katya. should've been miss fame or violet!!! who both are literally models
not surprised about the valentina praise. y'all cam hate her but her boy modeling pics are gorg
bitch can model