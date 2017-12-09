Disney Music Executive Charged with Child Sex Abuse
Disney's director of music publishing has been charged with three counts of child sex abuse dating back about a decade https://t.co/ZrgzZ6GXCa— Variety (@Variety) December 9, 2017
Jon Heely, the director of music publishing at Disney, has been charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse.
Heely, 58, is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls approximately a decade ago.
He allegedly victimized the first girl when she was 15. He began abusing the second when she was about 11 years old and continued until she was 15.
The company suspended Heely late on Friday, after being informed of the charges.
Heely’s attorney, Robert Helfend, denied the charges.
Im sure suspended with pay until further notice.
Heely could not be reached for comment. His Twitter bio reads, “Disney Concerts and living to glorify God in all things.”
🙄
Was he glorifying G-d when he abused those girls?
I agree that sexual harassment, abuse, assault, misconduct, is not limited to a political party or an industry, but I also feel it is important to recognize and remember that the GOP "party of family values" does purposely target messaging to the evangelical right while being routinely contrary in their real life behavior. (Moore and Tr,mp the most egregious at this time). The Christian faith does not expect followers to be perfect but when they (GOP, and Heely, for example) lead with this messaging, they're already presenting themselves as behaving to an ostensibly higher standard. Otoh, I don't observe non-Republicans (regardless if a politician or other industry) using religion as a sword and weapon, so when wrongdoing does occur, it's comes off less hypocritical.
Plus, he's like one of the worst brogressives ever. His last posts (open page, I deleted him years ago) are all about how Franken's accusers are fucking liars and we're all dumb cunts for believing them. I always knew he despised women but the child pornography is as much of a surprise as anything about men can surprise me now, which is not much tbh.
He also worked overseas with kids in third world countries which everyone thought was great at the time but now it makes me want to vomit. Lock him up forever.
I hope he flays himself alive somehow. I also have the bad feeling we're going to start hearing many more cases of child abuse in Hollywood come to light.
Disney is the devil so I'm not surprised.