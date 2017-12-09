Disney Music Executive Charged with Child Sex Abuse



Jon Heely, the director of music publishing at Disney, has been charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse.
Heely, 58, is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls approximately a decade ago.
He allegedly victimized the first girl when she was 15. He began abusing the second when she was about 11 years old and continued until she was 15.
The company suspended Heely late on Friday, after being informed of the charges.
Heely’s attorney, Robert Helfend, denied the charges.

