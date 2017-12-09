Disney Music Executive Charged with Child Sex Abuse

absolutely disgusting, but really not surprising... Reply

bc he works for disney, or? Reply

yeah...some pedophiles will get jobs that put them in proximity to children. they all need to fucking die. Reply

I totally agree and its sad that it's completely unsurprising Reply

i'm not surprised. though, im wondering if it was any of the old disney starlets? Reply

Can we not with the victim guessing game jfc Reply

This, thank you. Reply

Fucking THANK YOU Reply

the fact that you can be accused of something like this and your employer only suspends you... Reply

That's what I thought. This guy was charged and he was only suspended? SMH Reply

Right. TBH I was surprised they went as far as susing him without pay. Reply

Maybe he'd have a wrongful termination lawsuit case since he's only been charged but the company has not been presented with evidence that would allow them to terminate his employment.

Im sure suspended with pay until further notice. Reply

Heely could not be reached for comment. His Twitter bio reads, “Disney Concerts and living to glorify God in all things.”



🙄 jfc Reply

Twitter bio of the executive reads “Disney Concerts and living to glorify God in all things.” https://t.co/TwBCPz3jSu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 9, 2017



Was he glorifying G-d when he abused those girls? Was he glorifying G-d when he abused those girls? Reply

MTE. Giving me Roy Moore vibes with that shit. Reply

I mean..the story of mary and joseph.. Reply

It was more godly because he was attracted to girls that were ~~pure~~ Reply

disney is the devil Reply

Really? This is where you've decided to go with this? Reply

this makes me sick. Reply

So this is the big expose coming out today? It's sad to say this but I'm not surprised anymore and I expect more to come forward too. Reply

Jon Heely Twitter



Twitter bio of the executive reads “Disney Concerts and living to glorify God in all things.” https://t.co/TwBCPz3jSu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) 9 December 2017





Edited at 2017-12-09 07:45 pm (UTC) Republicans. Still sullying the Christ in Christian. Reply

Let's not act like this is a hypocrisy limited to the right. That kind of thinking is how you get people defending Al Franken and Bill Clinton when they would never do so if they were Republicans. Reply

I may be mistaken, but I don't remember Franken putting any sort of faith based message front and center to his legislative services.



I agree that sexual harassment, abuse, assault, misconduct, is not limited to a political party or an industry, but I also feel it is important to recognize and remember that the GOP "party of family values" does purposely target messaging to the evangelical right while being routinely contrary in their real life behavior. (Moore and Tr,mp the most egregious at this time). The Christian faith does not expect followers to be perfect but when they (GOP, and Heely, for example) lead with this messaging, they're already presenting themselves as behaving to an ostensibly higher standard. Otoh, I don't observe non-Republicans (regardless if a politician or other industry) using religion as a sword and weapon, so when wrongdoing does occur, it's comes off less hypocritical. Reply

Oh my God, not to hijack this thread but one of my high school "friends" (some asshole I was forced to be around because my other friends liked him) was arrested yesterday for child pornography. He once told me that he could fuck me straight.



Plus, he's like one of the worst brogressives ever. His last posts (open page, I deleted him years ago) are all about how Franken's accusers are fucking liars and we're all dumb cunts for believing them. I always knew he despised women but the child pornography is as much of a surprise as anything about men can surprise me now, which is not much tbh.



He also worked overseas with kids in third world countries which everyone thought was great at the time but now it makes me want to vomit. Lock him up forever.



Edited at 2017-12-09 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

I hope he flays himself alive somehow. Reply

Isn't it so surreal when you find out someone you know/used to be friends with is a pedo? It happened to me too and I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone. Reply

Hope he gets convicted and dies in prison. Reply

Ew. Luckily as someone who's known people in and out of jail (awesome upbringing) I know that pedos don't do well in there. Reply

JFC, disgusting. Hope he's convicted at the very least. Reply

holy fuck Reply

What does the director of music publishing do? Like, did he have access to children singers?



I hope he flays himself alive somehow. I also have the bad feeling we're going to start hearing many more cases of child abuse in Hollywood come to light. Reply

if he was handling publishing, it was most likely just an office job and he prob didn't interact with children directly in that position. most likely, he used his title outside of work to dazzle parents and promise stardom Reply

what the fuck is wrong with men Reply

Disney is the devil so I'm not surprised. Reply

Only bad things come out of Disney. Reply

Thread

Fire his ass, don't just suspend him, ffs!! Reply

