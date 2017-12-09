The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Amy Sherman-Palladino's Best Show Yet
ICYMI: THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL proves the best TV comes from not just creative freedom, but seasoned pros who know what to do with it — and Amy Sherman-Palladino *knows* how to make an episode of TV: https://t.co/Xl5dRElzoK— Alison Herman (@aherman2006) December 9, 2017
-"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is about the self-actualization that comes with finding your voice and a means to share it at the same time."
-"As a viewing experience, Maisel doesn’t feel like a risk at all. Sherman-Palladino’s style, already reminiscent of old-school screwball comedies, is an instant and natural fit for Maisel’s vintage setting."
[Spoiler (click to open)]I was kinda scared towards the end that Midge and Joel were actually gonna get back together and then that Joel was gonna ruin Midge's big set but I was really happy none of those things happened!