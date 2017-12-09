The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Amy Sherman-Palladino's Best Show Yet

It looks REALLY great but then I remember her attitude in general when called out for lacking diversity in her shows (and how said few people of color *are* treated when included) and it's a no for me dawg. Reply

MTE - i was going to snark about her whitest show yet. But, I decided to be nice. Reply

I LOVE this show. I binged it in two days and Im so sad its over. I live for period pieces. As specially when they're funny. She is so brilliant. It was driving me nuts what I knew her from when I realized it was House of Cards. Her acting is brilliant. Reply

IKR she needs an Emmy. I'm usually not the person who is like, "Wow this person is a great actor!" but her performance really did it. Reply

Mte Reply

omg I was trying to place her since the pilot!! she truly is an amazing actress Reply

Same, I wish it were longer. Rachel is amazing and she carries the whole show. Reply

Same. I finished it two days ago and I'm so sad that it's over. I might just have to rewatch it. Reply

Oh, on Amazon. Reply

I'm still on episode three but I'm loving it, this show feels so comfy and cozy, like a warm hug. I really missed these Sherman-Palladino characters that talk so fast until they run out of breath and all those super long scenes with non-stop dialogue. Rachel Brosnahan is a fucking star and Miriam is such a lovable character. Reply

no spoilers, but there are some specific scenes in two later episodes between Midge and her parents where the dialogue is just fantastic, so fast-paced and the actors killed it Reply

This was so good! I am tempted to watch it again I loved every minute of it. Reply

I love it! Got through it all in about a day. Great cast, too. Reply

I watched this last weekend and really enjoyed it. Reply

I like it. It’s a slow watch but a good one Reply

I want to watch this. I really like Rachel Brosnahan Reply

I still need to watch the last episode but I've been binging since yesterday and I'm loving it Reply

watching this and love the costumes. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was kinda scared towards the end that Midge and Joel were actually gonna get back together and then that Joel was gonna ruin Midge's big set but I was really happy none of those things happened! As someone who just recently rewatched Gilmore Girls and realized it has a lot of issues I was kind of scared to go into this but I love it so much! Reply

I binged it when it came out because I liked the pilot. Rachel brosnahan is a fantastic lead and super charming and looks absolutely stunning in the show's wardrobe. I don't know any Jewish people IRL so some of the jokes/terms flew over my head but it's still really funny. But yeah it's a very yt show. Reply

Rachel Brosnahan is really charming on screen Reply

